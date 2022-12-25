Connect with us

Thailand

Grease is the Word: Brighton College Student Musical Extravaganza!

Published

 on 

https://youtu.be/axzjY30qJGU

Brighton College is proud to present a spectacular musical performance based on the iconic Grease movie! attended by students from Year 7 to Year 13, performing classic songs and iconic dance moves from the movie, plenty of energy and enthusiasm, so make sure you don’t miss out on this amazing show!

Grease is the Word: Brighton College Student Musical Extravaganza!
