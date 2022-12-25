Grease is the Word: Brighton College Student Musical Extravaganza!

https://youtu.be/axzjY30qJGU

Brighton College is proud to present a spectacular musical performance based on the iconic Grease movie! attended by students from Year 7 to Year 13, performing classic songs and iconic dance moves from the movie, plenty of energy and enthusiasm, so make sure you don’t miss out on this amazing show!

