Thailand
Grease is the Word: Brighton College Student Musical Extravaganza!
https://youtu.be/axzjY30qJGU
Brighton College is proud to present a spectacular musical performance based on the iconic Grease movie! attended by students from Year 7 to Year 13, performing classic songs and iconic dance moves from the movie, plenty of energy and enthusiasm, so make sure you don’t miss out on this amazing show!
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Grease is the Word: Brighton College Student Musical Extravaganza!
Taiwan to ration paracetamol after bulk-buying for China
Record number of Thai people travelling abroad
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Tesco slavery case – Thai police raid ‘sweatshop’
Air pollution at unsafe levels in Bangkok
No official plans to cancel countdown parties
Charles Sobhraj – Bikini Killer and Serpent – the whole story
Codeshare deal between Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways
Prayut to run for new party as PM
A Christmas tradition: Santa elephants at school
International tourism 2022: 11.5 million foreign arrivals
The World’s First Thai Carnival Theme Park | Carnival Magic
Defying Thai beauty standards ft. Anchilee Scott-Kemmis | Thaiger Podcast Ep. 17
Fireworks cancelled at Pattaya’s New Year event
World Cup celebrations too salty for FIFA
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 73 rescued, 33 missing
Man allegedly assaults woman in Pattaya after she refuses to provide him with services
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
‘Tis the season of the Grinch
Largest cylindrical free-standing aquarium in the world bursts
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
Thai wildlife workers rush to aid stressed elephant rescued from smugglers
Teen brutally stabs other teens with scissors in Phuket fight
Best Christmas Movies, Ever!
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy requests weapons systems from Western leaders
Trafficking rears ugly head again after group of Thais escapes slavery in Cambodia
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Crime3 days ago
Teen brutally stabs other teens with scissors in Phuket fight
-
Leisure3 days ago
Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
-
Crime4 days ago
Group attacks Russian man near Phuket shopping mall
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok chosen as Asia’s 2nd most cycling-friendly city
-
Education1 day ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
Thailand4 days ago
Alcohol banned from festive gift baskets in Thailand
-
Patong4 days ago
Patong lifeguards rescue Australian tourist who suddenly fell unconscious