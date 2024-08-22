Thai tourist police arrest woman for fraudulent resort scam

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai Tourist Police have arrested a woman accused of opening a bank account for a fraudulent resort page scam in exchange for 500 baht. The incident involved victims losing money after booking a luxury resort in Khao Yai.

Police led by Police Major General Thakoon Nimsombun and Police Colonel Wichian Wachirasangpairoj directed the operation. Deputy Inspector Vorodom Bairue and Lieutenant Colonel Natthaphat Sukchuen spearheaded the raid, capturing 22 year old Kanokwan, at her residence in Phitsanulok. The arrest was made under a warrant issued by the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Court.

In this case, the victim reported booking two rooms at a luxury pool villa resort in Khao Yai, Nakhon Ratchasima, for 8,200 baht (US$240) with an additional 3,000 baht (US$90) deposit. The booking was made via the resort’s Facebook page, and payment was transferred to Kanokwan’s bank account for confirmation.

When the victim attempted to reschedule their stay, they found the page unresponsive and contacted the resort directly. The resort staff informed them that no booking under the victim’s name existed and that the Facebook page was fraudulent.

Police Major General Thakoon explained that upon receiving the victim’s online complaint, the police investigated and gathered evidence to request a warrant for Kanokwan’s arrest. She was apprehended and claimed someone paid her 500 baht (US$15) to open a bank account online. However, police remain sceptical and are continuing their investigation, reported KhaoSod.

Kanokwan faces charges of fraud, specifically for collaborating in defrauding the public and opening or allowing others to use a bank account knowing or should have known it would be used for criminal activities related to technology crimes. After her arrest, she was transferred to the Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima Police Station for further legal proceedings.

