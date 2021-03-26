Thai rocker granted temporary bail after court upholds sentence | Thaiger

Crime
Thai rocker granted temporary bail after court upholds sentence
A Thai rock musician is being released on a temporary bail, after losing his appeal to the Supreme Court. Seksan Sookpimay, known as “Sek Loso,” used his alleged diagnosis of suffering from bipolar disorder as part of his appeal to be let off from serving a 42 month prison sentence for several offences dating back to New Years Eve 2017.
Seksan was released after his lawyer filed a separate appeal against Min Buri Criminal Court, which had originally denied Seksan’s leave so he could appeal to the Supreme Court. But the case ended up going to the Supreme Court, who upheld the Min Buri’s court decision. Seksan was then granted the temporary bail, with a 600,000 baht surety, after the Supreme Court passed down the final judgement.
Sek Loso was charged with resisting arrest, using drugs, and threatening a police officer with a firearm after police visited his home to apprehend him over a video he posted online. Sek Loso allegedly posted a video of himself shooting a gun into the air at a Nakhon Si Thammarat temple that he visited after performing at a concert. Police went to his home, which is where he then allegedly threatened police with a firearm. Police say he did not have a license to be in posession of a firearm.
The lower court sentenced him to 2.5 years in jail on 4 counts – resisting arrest, threatening police with a gun, unlicensed possession of a firearm, and drug abuse. The Appeal Court upheld the lower court’s judgement, but reduced the sentence for Seksan’s illegal arms possession from 5 months to 3 months. The other sentences remained the same in length.
Then, the court added the new sentence to an already imposed jail term of 1 year and 3 months over another case, when Seksan physically assaulted a close aide of his then ex-wife, Wiphakorn “Karn” Sookpimay. The couple later remarried.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Thailand
Man arrested for allegedly harassing PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s daughters
Officers from the computer crime division arrested a 40 year old man for allegedly harassing PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s twin daughters on the social media platform Twitter. Police say the man posted a Tweet, encouraging anyone who comes across the twins Tanya and Nittha to rape the women. Prayut immediately had his lawyer file a complaint.
The man’s name was not released, but reports say he used the Twitter account @jojoshamlet. The deputy superintendent of the Nang Lerng police issued a summons for the suspect to come in for questioning next Monday, but the computer crime division of the police force arrested the man last night instead. The man was arrested at his home in Samut Prakan’s Bang Phili district, southeast of Bangkok.
The prime minister’s attorney, Apiwat Khanthong, says he intends to pursue the case on behalf of Prayut’s twin daughters fully and without concession or leniency.
This is not the first instance of people being prosecuted by the computer crime division for statements and actions about Prayut’s twin daughters. In September, Tanya and Nittha sued 100 people, 7 of whom were charged with libel.
The twins, who are now in their 30s, tend to keep a low profile and stay out of the spotlight. They were briefly in a pop band BADZ in 2006. They became the focus of a Twitter campaign under the hashtag #FindPrayut’sKids last year, which resulted in the previous legal action.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand
Thai rocker to finish prison sentence after losing appeal
A Thai rock musician is to remain in prison after losing his Supreme Court appeal in which he claimed he was suffering from bipolar disorder. Seksan “Sek Loso” Sookpimay was sentenced to a 42 month prison term, along with community service, for drug abuse, resisting arrest, and threatening police with a firearm following an incident at his home on New Year’s Eve back in 2017. Police say they initially went to his home to reprimand him over live-streaming himself firing a gun into the air during a visit to a temple in Nakhon Si Thammarat after a performance. The court announced the decision today at the Min Buri Criminal Court.
The lower court sentenced him to 2.5 years in jail on 4 counts – resisting arrest, threatening police with a gun, unlicensed possession of a firearm, and drug abuse. The Appeal Court upheld the lower court’s judgement, but reduced the sentence for Seksan’s illegal arms possession from 5 months to 3 months. The other sentences remained the same in length.
Then, the court added the new sentence to an already imposed jail term of 1 year and 3 months over another case, when Seksan physically assaulted a close aide of his then ex-wife, Wiphakorn “Karn” Sookpimay. The couple later remarried.
Today, on his Facebook page, the rocker’s wife Wiphakorn, posted a photo of herself and her husband, and a message saying she would meet with the press later after all court procedures were completed. She stated that she was too busy to meet now but thanked fan club members for their concerns. Previously the rocker called on youngsters and his fans to have self-restraint during any provocative event and be cautious when posting comments in the social media.” Sek Loso was the former lead singer, guitarist, and primary songwriter for the Thai rock band named Loso.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Drugs
Mekong drug bust: methamphetamine seizure valued at 20 million baht
A sack of methamphetamine tablets, valued around 20 million baht, smuggled in tea packets, was seized along the bank of the Mekong River in north-east Thailand, a notorious drug trafficking route.
A longtail boat pulled up to the shore of the Isaan province Mukdahan around 3am yesterday and the driver threw the sack onto the riverbank. Rangers and police, who had been tipped off about a drug shipment coming in from Laos, immediately moved in and the boat sped off.
Inside the sack was 21 green packets labelled Guanyinwang tea. Each packet had 1 kilogram of methamphetamine, according to police and rangers. Soldiers from the Ranger Company 2110 teamed up with police from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division for the operation.
The Mekong River is a notorious route for the drug trade between Laos and Thailand. Drug trade across the river has been under ongoing watch by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. Recently, the UNODC teamed up with Thai authorities for a 2-day assessment on trafficking patterns and organised crime along the Thai-Laos border.
UNODC Regional Representative Jeremy Douglas says the drugs are often moved from the Golden Triangle, which is the area where Myanmar, Laos and Thailand meet.
“The Laos border is being heavily used by traffickers to move drugs from the Golden Triangle into Thailand and then onwards for the regional and inter-regional drug trade, especially crystal methamphetamine, but also ketamine and heroin. Trafficking of people and the smuggling of migrants, as well as illicit wildlife and timber trafficking, are also major challenges in the northeast, and precursor chemicals are going back the other way for illicit drug production in Myanmar.”
There have been numerous drug busts along the Mekong River. Recently, police seized 920 kilograms of dried, compressed cannabis from a boat on the Mekong River near the Nakhon Phanom shore. The next day, officers seized another 500 kilograms of cannabis in the same province. Police suspect the cannabis also came across the Mekong River from Laos.
ทหารพรานกองกำลังสุรศักดิ์มนตรี สนธิกำลังร่วมกับหน่วยงานความมั่นคงในพื้นที่…
Posted by กองกำลังสุรศักดิ์มนตรี/กองอำนวยการรักษาความมั่นคงภายใน ภาค ๒ ส่วนแยก ๑ on Wednesday, March 24, 2021
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
