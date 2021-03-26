Oldest living cat in the world said to be 34 year old cat in Thailand | Thaiger

Thailand
Oldest living cat in the world said to be 34 year old cat in Thailand
A 34 year old Siamese cat in Chanthaburi is the oldest living cat in the world, many claim. The cat, known as “Great Grandmother Wad,” is still very strong, but has trouble walking and her memory isn’t the best, her owner says. She’s a bit senile.
Thai media spoke to 57 year old Wanna Kodkarika, the cat’s owner, also known in Thai as a “taad maew,” meaning “cat slave” because of the way cat owners tend to cater to and spoil their cats.
Many claim Great Grandmother Wad the oldest living cat. The oldest cat in the world that ever lived was Creme Puff in Austin Texas. The cat lived for 38 years and 3 days from 1967 to 2005.
The cat’s mother was found back in 1986 in front of Wanna’s home in Chantaburi. A year later, the cat gave birth to 2 kittens. One kitten died, but Wad survived.
“When Grandma Wad was young, she was good at catching small animals in the garden. She liked to get tender loving care and was playful, but could become fierce when she got threatened by other animals. She was attacked by dogs twice, resulting in her bone problems.”
Great Grandmother Wad gave birth to a litter of 4 kittens. Those cats then had kittens, and some of their kittens had kittens, but Wad outlived them all.
The 34 year old cat, which some say is equivalent to a 160 year old human, still walks, but has a bit of trouble. She weighs just 2 kilograms. Her teeth aren’t as strong as they used to be. The cat now eats soft, canned food instead of her favorites: fish heads and fish with rice.
And to keep up with the latest trends, the world’s oldest cat is now on Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.
SOURCE: Thairath
Crime
Thai rocker granted temporary bail after court upholds sentence
A Thai rock musician is being released on a temporary bail, after losing his appeal to the Supreme Court. Seksan Sookpimay, known as “Sek Loso,” used his alleged diagnosis of suffering from bipolar disorder as part of his appeal to be let off from serving a 42 month prison sentence for several offences dating back to New Years Eve 2017.
Seksan was released after his lawyer filed a separate appeal against Min Buri Criminal Court, which had originally denied Seksan’s leave so he could appeal to the Supreme Court. But the case ended up going to the Supreme Court, who upheld the Min Buri’s court decision. Seksan was then granted the temporary bail, with a 600,000 baht surety, after the Supreme Court passed down the final judgement.
Sek Loso was charged with resisting arrest, using drugs, and threatening a police officer with a firearm after police visited his home to apprehend him over a video he posted online. Sek Loso allegedly posted a video of himself shooting a gun into the air at a Nakhon Si Thammarat temple that he visited after performing at a concert. Police went to his home, which is where he then allegedly threatened police with a firearm. Police say he did not have a license to be in posession of a firearm.
The lower court sentenced him to 2.5 years in jail on 4 counts – resisting arrest, threatening police with a gun, unlicensed possession of a firearm, and drug abuse. The Appeal Court upheld the lower court’s judgement, but reduced the sentence for Seksan’s illegal arms possession from 5 months to 3 months. The other sentences remained the same in length.
Then, the court added the new sentence to an already imposed jail term of 1 year and 3 months over another case, when Seksan physically assaulted a close aide of his then ex-wife, Wiphakorn “Karn” Sookpimay. The couple later remarried.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand approves Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine
The Food & Drug Administration have approved Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, making the single-dose jab the third vaccine approved for use in the Kingdom. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul took to social media to announce the go-ahead from the FDA.
Thailand is currently using China’s Sinovac vaccine and the AstraZeneca jab in its national rollout, but Anutin says this latest authorisation from the FDA shows that the country is open to other manufacturers and anxious to give people more choice.
India’s Bharat Biotech vaccine is currently awaiting approval for use in Thailand, while Moderna, China’s Sinopharm, and Russia’s Sputnik vaccine have all expressed interest in obtaining FDA approval.
According to a Bangkok Post report, Paisarn Dunkum, secretary general of the regulator, says private companies and hospitals who wish to administer approved Covid-19 vaccines should register with the Department of Disease Control. He also points out that so far, no doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been ordered.
To date, the Thai government has approved plans to buy a total of 63 million doses of China’s Sinovac jab, with discussions to purchase a further 5 million still ongoing. Thailand plans to vaccinate at least 50% of the population by the end of this year. So far, 96,000 people have received their first dose, while 5,800 have received both doses.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Protests
Bangkok police vow to press charges against activists from Wednesday rally
Bangkok’s deputy police chief, Piya Tavichai, says 11 activists who addressed participants at a rally at Ratchaprasong intersection on Wednesday will be charged. He says his officers have already identified 10 of the protest leaders and also plan to charge other participants who used loudspeakers or held up banners with insulting messages about the monarchy. Piya adds that any media outlet that broadcast such messages will also be prosecuted.
“Teams of police recorded pictures and voices and people will be summoned to acknowledge charges.”
According to the Bangkok Post, Sonthiya Sawasdee, adviser to the House Committee on law, justice and human rights, is calling for action to be taken against those who gave speeches and spoke offensively about the monarchy, as well as against a TV station that broadcast the speeches without censoring the content.
On Wednesday evening, thousands of protesters gathered at Ratchaprasong intersection in the capital, calling for Thailand’s lèse majesté law to be abolished, for those charged under the law and with other offences to be released, and for the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
One prominent leader from the pro-democracy Ratsadon group is urging more people to join the fight. Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, aka, “Rung”, is currently being held at the Central Women’s prison. Her older sister posted a message to Panusaya’s Facebook page on her behalf, in which the activist acknowledges protester numbers are dwindling and calls for more support.
“The situation now isn’t good at all as we have been put in jail. More of our friends might be detained in prison if they are denied bail. If everyone isn’t coming out on the streets no matter whether it is fear or complacency that deters you, it could be someone close to you who will walk into prison (as a detained suspect) next time. Democracy will have to continue now and forever, although the people (protesters) may be gone (during this fight). If you miss us and want us to walk free from prison and don’t want anyone else to come in again, ask your parents and families to join hands and fight for us.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
