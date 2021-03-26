image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand approves Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine

Maya Taylor

Published 

17 mins ago

 on 

Thailand approves Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine | Thaiger
PHOTO: Flickr

The Food & Drug Administration have approved Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, making the single-dose jab the third vaccine approved for use in the Kingdom. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul took to social media to announce the go-ahead from the FDA.

Thailand is currently using China’s Sinovac vaccine and the AstraZeneca jab in its national rollout, but Anutin says this latest authorisation from the FDA shows that the country is open to other manufacturers and anxious to give people more choice.

India’s Bharat Biotech vaccine is currently awaiting approval for use in Thailand, while Moderna, China’s Sinopharm, and Russia’s Sputnik vaccine have all expressed interest in obtaining FDA approval.

According to a Bangkok Post report, Paisarn Dunkum, secretary general of the regulator, says private companies and hospitals who wish to administer approved Covid-19 vaccines should register with the Department of Disease Control. He also points out that so far, no doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been ordered.

To date, the Thai government has approved plans to buy a total of 63 million doses of China’s Sinovac jab, with discussions to purchase a further 5 million still ongoing. Thailand plans to vaccinate at least 50% of the population by the end of this year. So far, 96,000 people have received their first dose, while 5,800 have received both doses.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Phuket

July re-opening for Phuket expected to get government approval today

Maya Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

Friday, March 26, 2021

By

July re-opening for Phuket expected to get government approval today | Thaiger
PHOTO: Miltiadis Fragkidis on Unsplash

Today, the government is expected to approve a quarantine-free re-opening for the southern island of Phuket from July. However, the re-opening does require the island to have achieved herd immunity status by vaccinating 70% of its population before then. Deputy PM Supattanapong Punmeechaow says the Centre for Economic Situation Administration will consider the plan at its meeting later today, which will be chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.

“Phuket has been recognised by foreign tourists. But local businesses and people have suffered during the second wave the Covid-19 pandemic. They have joined forces and offered to be a re-opening model for major tourist provinces. There are flights to the province and hotels to attract quality tourists. They believe if the government supports the plan, the province should re-open before October.”

Yuthasak Supasorn from the Tourism Authority of Thailand says the local community will need to support the mass vaccination plan if the herd immunity goal is to be achieved in time for a July re-opening. He is optimistic local residents will be in favour, saying the plan is more detailed than last year’s “Phuket Model” and can guarantee the health and safety of the local population.

The Bangkok Post reports that under the latest “sandbox” proposal, at least 466,587 of Phuket’s inhabitants will need to be given 2 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. The island plans to take delivery of 933,174 doses, with the first round of vaccinations beginning on April 15, followed by the second from May 15.

Phuket’s public health chief, Kusak Kukiatkul, says priority recipients of the first dose will include local health officials who have close contact with Covid patients, service industry workers, and people with underlying health conditions. He is calling on Phuket residents to register at the provincial public health office and says there are no grounds for concern about being vaccinated.

“Don’t worry because the outcome of the first round of vaccinations was very satisfactory, with little side effects reported. It is similar to general vaccinations.”

Meanwhile, foreign tourists who wish to holiday in Phuket will need to show proof of vaccination and will still have to take a Covid-19 test at the airport, as well as downloading and activating the ThailandPlus tracing app.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

97 new cases of Covid in Thailand, 5 imported – Covid-19 Update

Avatar

Published

20 hours ago

on

Thursday, March 25, 2021

By

97 new cases of Covid in Thailand, 5 imported – Covid-19 Update | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ศูนย์ข้อมูล COVID-19

Today, Thailand is reporting 97 new cases of Covid-19 with 5 cases being imported, raising the total to 28,443 since the pandemic began. This is up from the 69 cases reported yesterday. The government has reported no new deaths, leaving the total at 92 Covid deaths in Thailand. Bangkok logged the most amount of new cases, at 70% of today’s total, or 65 new cases. 44 were found through mass testing and 21 at hospitals. The Department of Disease Control said out of the overall amount reported today, 49 new cases were detected in communities and 43 at hospitals.

Samut Sakhon province recorded 15 new cases, with being 12 confirmed at hospitals and 3 in communities. Samut Prakan recorded 5 new cases, and Nakhon Pathom recorded 3. Pathum Thani, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi and Chachoengsao provinces each reported 1 new case today. Of the 5 imported cases found today, all were quarantined arrivals from the US, Turkey, Malaysia, and Sweden.

97 new cases of Covid in Thailand, 5 imported - Covid-19 Update | News by Thaiger

Covid-19 cases worldwide rose by 583,741 to 125.42 million, with the death toll rising by 10,410 to 2.76 million. The US is leading the amount of Covid cases reported with 30.70 million confirmed cases. Its death toll is also still leading the world at 558,422.

Last Tuesday, Thailand authorities announced that almost 400 allegedly illegal migrants tested positive for Covid-19. The migrants are being housed in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district awaiting to be transferred to a field hospital, with authorities saying the situation is “under control.”

Sompong Chingduang, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said 370 men and 23 women had tested positive for the virus in the Immigration Bureau’s detention facility, after being placed in crowded conditions. The facility currently has 490 people detained, in which the number of cases may rise as more people are tested.

Now, the bureau’s detention facilities in Bangkok have stopped accepting new detainees, and instead, sending them to a facility in Nonthaburi province. Those who did not test positive for the virus are either being repatriated or sent to the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

AstraZeneca vaccine drops 3 percentage points in effectiveness rate

Avatar

Published

22 hours ago

on

Thursday, March 25, 2021

By

AstraZeneca vaccine drops 3 percentage points in effectiveness rate | Thaiger

The makers of the Covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccine have dropped its effectiveness rate by 3 percent. The revised rate comes after an independent panel of experts appointed to supervise the trial expressed concern that AstraZeneca had failed to include updated data in its initially released figure. The US National Institutes of Health then issued a rare statement asking AstraZeneca to work with the panel to issue a new press release.

Now, the British-Swedish company says the vaccine is 76% effective at preventing any kind of symptomatic Covid, falling from the 79% that was reported in previous trials. It says it remains 100% effective against severe forms of the Covid virus.

The new figure is based on 190 people who fell sick among 32,449 trial participants across the United States, Peru and Chile, 2/3 of whom received the vaccine while the rest received a placebo. The previous figure was based on 141 cases, with the company adding that there are 14 more probable cases of Covid that are waiting to be adjudicated in the new figures, which could affect the rate positively or negatively by a few percentage points.

AstraZeneca was an early frontrunner in the global race to develop a Covid vaccine, with the United States ordering 300 million doses. But the US became less confident after several communication errors, resulting in the authorisation of other vaccines by Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna.

Recently, several European countries, as well as Thailand, halted the rollout of the vaccine over potential blood clot risks before later resuming its use. The European Medicines Agency responded to the concerns by deeming the vaccine safe and said it was not associated with blood clotting generally, but noted that it could not rule out a link to 2 highly rare forms of clotting. The agency then suggested that a warning label should be put on the vaccine packaging.

Meanwhile, the southern resort islands of Phuket and Koh Samui have made requests to the Public Health Ministry for enough doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to inoculate a majority of the islands’ residents in anticipation of an early return to some semblance of tourism. Both holiday islands have a high reliance on tourist dollars. Private businesses in Phuket have made a formal request for 900,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the Public Health Minister.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4 | Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism3 weeks ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2 | Thaiger
Phuket3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism1 month ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23 | Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism1 month ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11 | Thaiger
Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Follow Thaiger by email:

Trending