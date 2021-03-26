Thailand approves Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand approves Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine
The Food & Drug Administration have approved Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, making the single-dose jab the third vaccine approved for use in the Kingdom. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul took to social media to announce the go-ahead from the FDA.
Thailand is currently using China’s Sinovac vaccine and the AstraZeneca jab in its national rollout, but Anutin says this latest authorisation from the FDA shows that the country is open to other manufacturers and anxious to give people more choice.
India’s Bharat Biotech vaccine is currently awaiting approval for use in Thailand, while Moderna, China’s Sinopharm, and Russia’s Sputnik vaccine have all expressed interest in obtaining FDA approval.
According to a Bangkok Post report, Paisarn Dunkum, secretary general of the regulator, says private companies and hospitals who wish to administer approved Covid-19 vaccines should register with the Department of Disease Control. He also points out that so far, no doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been ordered.
To date, the Thai government has approved plans to buy a total of 63 million doses of China’s Sinovac jab, with discussions to purchase a further 5 million still ongoing. Thailand plans to vaccinate at least 50% of the population by the end of this year. So far, 96,000 people have received their first dose, while 5,800 have received both doses.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Phuket
July re-opening for Phuket expected to get government approval today
Today, the government is expected to approve a quarantine-free re-opening for the southern island of Phuket from July. However, the re-opening does require the island to have achieved herd immunity status by vaccinating 70% of its population before then. Deputy PM Supattanapong Punmeechaow says the Centre for Economic Situation Administration will consider the plan at its meeting later today, which will be chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
“Phuket has been recognised by foreign tourists. But local businesses and people have suffered during the second wave the Covid-19 pandemic. They have joined forces and offered to be a re-opening model for major tourist provinces. There are flights to the province and hotels to attract quality tourists. They believe if the government supports the plan, the province should re-open before October.”
Yuthasak Supasorn from the Tourism Authority of Thailand says the local community will need to support the mass vaccination plan if the herd immunity goal is to be achieved in time for a July re-opening. He is optimistic local residents will be in favour, saying the plan is more detailed than last year’s “Phuket Model” and can guarantee the health and safety of the local population.
The Bangkok Post reports that under the latest “sandbox” proposal, at least 466,587 of Phuket’s inhabitants will need to be given 2 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. The island plans to take delivery of 933,174 doses, with the first round of vaccinations beginning on April 15, followed by the second from May 15.
Phuket’s public health chief, Kusak Kukiatkul, says priority recipients of the first dose will include local health officials who have close contact with Covid patients, service industry workers, and people with underlying health conditions. He is calling on Phuket residents to register at the provincial public health office and says there are no grounds for concern about being vaccinated.
“Don’t worry because the outcome of the first round of vaccinations was very satisfactory, with little side effects reported. It is similar to general vaccinations.”
Meanwhile, foreign tourists who wish to holiday in Phuket will need to show proof of vaccination and will still have to take a Covid-19 test at the airport, as well as downloading and activating the ThailandPlus tracing app.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
97 new cases of Covid in Thailand, 5 imported – Covid-19 Update
Today, Thailand is reporting 97 new cases of Covid-19 with 5 cases being imported, raising the total to 28,443 since the pandemic began. This is up from the 69 cases reported yesterday. The government has reported no new deaths, leaving the total at 92 Covid deaths in Thailand. Bangkok logged the most amount of new cases, at 70% of today’s total, or 65 new cases. 44 were found through mass testing and 21 at hospitals. The Department of Disease Control said out of the overall amount reported today, 49 new cases were detected in communities and 43 at hospitals.
Samut Sakhon province recorded 15 new cases, with being 12 confirmed at hospitals and 3 in communities. Samut Prakan recorded 5 new cases, and Nakhon Pathom recorded 3. Pathum Thani, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi and Chachoengsao provinces each reported 1 new case today. Of the 5 imported cases found today, all were quarantined arrivals from the US, Turkey, Malaysia, and Sweden.
Covid-19 cases worldwide rose by 583,741 to 125.42 million, with the death toll rising by 10,410 to 2.76 million. The US is leading the amount of Covid cases reported with 30.70 million confirmed cases. Its death toll is also still leading the world at 558,422.
Last Tuesday, Thailand authorities announced that almost 400 allegedly illegal migrants tested positive for Covid-19. The migrants are being housed in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district awaiting to be transferred to a field hospital, with authorities saying the situation is “under control.”
Sompong Chingduang, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said 370 men and 23 women had tested positive for the virus in the Immigration Bureau’s detention facility, after being placed in crowded conditions. The facility currently has 490 people detained, in which the number of cases may rise as more people are tested.
Now, the bureau’s detention facilities in Bangkok have stopped accepting new detainees, and instead, sending them to a facility in Nonthaburi province. Those who did not test positive for the virus are either being repatriated or sent to the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
AstraZeneca vaccine drops 3 percentage points in effectiveness rate
The makers of the Covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccine have dropped its effectiveness rate by 3 percent. The revised rate comes after an independent panel of experts appointed to supervise the trial expressed concern that AstraZeneca had failed to include updated data in its initially released figure. The US National Institutes of Health then issued a rare statement asking AstraZeneca to work with the panel to issue a new press release.
Now, the British-Swedish company says the vaccine is 76% effective at preventing any kind of symptomatic Covid, falling from the 79% that was reported in previous trials. It says it remains 100% effective against severe forms of the Covid virus.
The new figure is based on 190 people who fell sick among 32,449 trial participants across the United States, Peru and Chile, 2/3 of whom received the vaccine while the rest received a placebo. The previous figure was based on 141 cases, with the company adding that there are 14 more probable cases of Covid that are waiting to be adjudicated in the new figures, which could affect the rate positively or negatively by a few percentage points.
AstraZeneca was an early frontrunner in the global race to develop a Covid vaccine, with the United States ordering 300 million doses. But the US became less confident after several communication errors, resulting in the authorisation of other vaccines by Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna.
Recently, several European countries, as well as Thailand, halted the rollout of the vaccine over potential blood clot risks before later resuming its use. The European Medicines Agency responded to the concerns by deeming the vaccine safe and said it was not associated with blood clotting generally, but noted that it could not rule out a link to 2 highly rare forms of clotting. The agency then suggested that a warning label should be put on the vaccine packaging.
Meanwhile, the southern resort islands of Phuket and Koh Samui have made requests to the Public Health Ministry for enough doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to inoculate a majority of the islands’ residents in anticipation of an early return to some semblance of tourism. Both holiday islands have a high reliance on tourist dollars. Private businesses in Phuket have made a formal request for 900,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the Public Health Minister.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thai rocker granted temporary bail after court upholds sentence
Thailand approves Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine
Bangkok police vow to press charges against activists from Wednesday rally
July re-opening for Phuket expected to get government approval today
Thai lingerie manufacturer ordered to pay workers
Accelerated vaccination plan for Phuket, Koh Samui recommended by tourism sector
Thailand News Today | Huge anti-government protest in Bangkok, monks behaving badly | March 25
Man arrested for allegedly harassing PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s daughters
Earth Hour on Saturday, Bangkok to join global “lights off” hour
Thai rocker to finish prison sentence after losing appeal
97 new cases of Covid in Thailand, 5 imported – Covid-19 Update
Foreigners seeking 60 day tourist visa extensions crowd Phuket Immigration
Phuket’s upcoming reopening aims to help residents avoid poverty
AstraZeneca vaccine drops 3 percentage points in effectiveness rate
Mekong drug bust: methamphetamine seizure valued at 20 million baht
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
33 people injured and 5 arrested in last night’s protests near the Grand Palace in Bangkok
Expats should stand with the Thais during the pro-democracy movement – OPINION
North Korea severs ties with Malaysia over “unpardonable” US extradition
Thai Airways challenging claims of over US$7 billion from leasing companies and Rolls Royce
The benefits of traditional Thai massage
Casting a critical eye on English-language press in Thailand -OPINION
Thai government ditches water fights for Songkran – back to basics for 2021
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand condemns shooting of reporters at Bangkok protest
Samut Sakhon governor released from hospital after severe Covid-19 infection
Phuket approves quarantine-free stays for foreign travellers from July 1
Man falls asleep while allegedly robbing a home in Phetchabun – VIDEO
Man arrested for allegedly harassing PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s daughters
CCSA approves shorter quarantine for visitors travelling from certain countries
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thai Life3 days ago
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
- Crime4 days ago
Wesley Halbach remains in Thai jail for alleged involvement in SPM scam, chasing donations – UPDATE
- Bangkok3 days ago
Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand condemns shooting of reporters at Bangkok protest
- Crime3 days ago
Man falls asleep while allegedly robbing a home in Phetchabun – VIDEO
- Crime18 hours ago
Man arrested for allegedly harassing PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s daughters
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket approves quarantine-free stays for foreign travellers from July 1
- Koh Samui3 days ago
Phuket and Koh Samui request bulk deliveries of AstraZeneca Covid vaccines
- Thailand2 days ago
Tom yum goong to be nominated for UNESCO cultural heritage list