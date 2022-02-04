Thailand
Phuket vice governor says water shortage not a concern
Phuket’s vice governor announced yesterday in a meeting that even though the island’s rainfall was below average in 2021, there was still lots of water from the three main reservoirs, and water shortage is “not a concern.” He said plans still need to be made to prevent water shortages in Phuket, though. Phuket had severe water shortages in 2019 and 2020.
Deputy PM Prawit travelled to Phuket in 2020, and ordered the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) to work on fixing the shortage. This included working on a pipeline from Phang Nga. That year, communities relied on water tanks installed in their street areas, and had to collect water from buckets to carry back to their houses. Prawit said poor residents in one soi had no tap water for months.
In 2019, the president of the Southern Thai Hotels Association said hotels had been hit hard by the shortage, and many had to resort to independent water suppliers. He called on the state to help so that Phuket could have sustainable tourism. The city mayor said the government had been providing free water to 18,000 households a day. 70% of the water was produced locally, and the rest was from local suppliers, she said.
Sources: The Phuket News | The Phuket News | Thai PBS World
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Vietnam plans for full reopening in March or April, PM pushes for preparations
Thailand News Today | Is wearing face masks in Thailand mandatory?
Security captures fourth Songkhla insurgent after long siege
“Thailand Digital Arts Festival 2022” at ICONSIAM – NFT
NFTs explained – What is it and how does it work
Kids aged 3-5 in one Northeastern school get exam points deducted if they cry
Thailand’s DDC director says Covid may enter post-pandemic phase this year
Foreigner steals 3,600 baht from Phuket cab driver
Bangkok airport warns passengers not to travel abroad with more than 30 face masks
Thai navy lieutenant arrested for allegedly installing cameras in women’s bathroom
Phuket vice governor says water shortage not a concern
Friday Covid Update: 9,909 new cases; provincial totals
UPDATE: Indonesia welcomes fully vaxxed travellers with 5 day quarantine from today
A night with the Junkies! Live theatre in Phuket.
Thailand to discuss travel bubble with China and Malaysia this month
Anonymous complaint against Bangkok governor candidate causes probe
Countdown to February 1, one day to go before Test & Go resumes
Tomorrow, Thailand opens its borders to the world (terms & conditions apply)
Countdown to February 1 – opening Thailand’s tourist floodgates?
Pattaya shop reports old foreign man dies during massage
10-year visa to attract engineers and IT experts, boost technology development
Fundraiser for survivor, funeral for victim of the attack on 2 British men
NeoCoV could be ‘3 times more lethal’ than Covid-19, IF it gains key mutation for humans
Survival Guide: How much does it cost to live in Thailand?
Slow trickle of travellers through Suvarnabhumi on day 1 of Test & Go reboot
Hotels now required to confirm paid room bookings and PCR tests with government
Phuket reports higher infection rate in second Covid tests for Test & Go travellers
Tourism operators welcome Test & Go reboot, despite frustration at rule changes
Pattaya braces for reopening of “Walking Street” ahead of the US troops visit
Traveller calls police over high fare charged by Phuket taxi driver
Bangkok man stops car, releases snakes, cuts himself in bizarre ritual-like act
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Expats2 days ago
10-year visa to attract engineers and IT experts, boost technology development
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
NeoCoV could be ‘3 times more lethal’ than Covid-19, IF it gains key mutation for humans
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Slow trickle of travellers through Suvarnabhumi on day 1 of Test & Go reboot
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Hotels now required to confirm paid room bookings and PCR tests with government
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Phuket reports higher infection rate in second Covid tests for Test & Go travellers
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Tourism operators welcome Test & Go reboot, despite frustration at rule changes
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok man stops car, releases snakes, cuts himself in bizarre ritual-like act
- Patong1 day ago
Phuket officials comment on recent ‘taxi’ fiasco – everything except taxi meters