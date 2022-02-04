Thailand
Bangkok airport warns passengers not to travel abroad with more than 30 face masks
Suvarnabhumi Airport is warning passengers not to travel abroad with more than 30 face masks, according to Thai media. Only passengers with medical certifications will be allowed to carry up to 50 masks onboard.
No one is allowed to send face masks out of the kingdom except those who have received approval. For those travelling out of the country, face masks will be allowed on board up to 30 pieces per flight only. The face mask will be allowed up to 50 pieces per flight for passengers with a medical document. Anyone who violates the rules will face up to 5 years in jail or a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both.
Thai media shared the following infographic from the Airport of Thailand…
SOURCE: Khaosod
