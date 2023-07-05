Thai man who murdered 12 year old girl set for re-enactment

Photo Courtesy of The Bangkok Times.

Bangkok’s Bang Khen Police Station is planning to set up a re-enactment scene for the 29 year old man who allegedly murdered a 12 year old girl.

The accused, Yutthana or Jaeb Madee, is accused of assaulting a 12 year old girl with a baseball bat which resulted in her death. Afterwards, her body was concealed inside an ice bucket, encased in cement, and hidden under the ground.

Yutthana confessed to causing fatal harm to the child and was imprisoned. Throughout the following night of his imprisonment, officers observed Yutthana portraying symptoms of distress, pacing back and forth and lying down with a hand across his forehead. Tight security is being maintained with CCTV cameras and additional officers on night shift surveillance duties.

There is concern about Yutthana potentially contemplating suicide during his custody in jail, Khaosod reported. Statements made during phone calls before his arrest suggested this danger when he mentioned to his brother Job that…

“I won’t be around. I’ll hang myself.”

Pol. Col. Anan Worasat, the Director of Bang Khen Police Station, was set to escort Yutthana to carry out a re-enactment of the horrifying event of concealing the corpse within an ice bucket at the location of the incident at noon today.

It was reported earlier that Yutthana murdered the girl because she stole some food supplements prepared for clients.

