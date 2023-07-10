Phuket man arrested for gunshots in rubbish dispute, drunk driving

Photo by Thalang Police.

Late last night in Phuket, a 45 year old man was apprehended by police after he fired a rifle into the air near his neighbours due to a dispute over noise and waste disposal. He was also charged with drunk driving.

According to Thalang Police Deputy Chief Pol. Lt. Col. Patiwat Yodkwan, officers were alerted of the incident at 10.18pm. Reports said there had been a series of gunshots heard from the vicinity of the Supalai Essence Phuket housing estate in Moo 3, Srisoonthorn.

Arriving at the contentious location, officers noted a black Isuzu pickup truck being driven out of the alley, The Phuket News reported. This vehicle was flagged within the police reports as being affiliated with the suspected gunman.

After they intercepted the pickup, officers discovered Pramuan Hongsiri behind the wheel, intoxicated. They then proceeded to execute a thorough search of the vehicle. In the process, they discovered a legal .22-calibre CZ rifle, accompanied by a magazine and gun cover. Police also found 55 .22-calibre bullets.

Thereafter, Pramuan was escorted to the Thalang Police Station where he faced a recounting of his actions. The charges levelled against him included drunk driving and the possession of a firearm in a public location without a justifiable cause.

Through the course of the police interrogation, Pramuan conceded to his actions. He confessed to firing the rifle into the air. Pramuan said his neighbours often dumped rubbish near his residence, creating unwanted noise and disturbance, he said.

Pramuan said he was at home consuming alcohol when the scenario unfolded. Driven to the edge by the noise, he decided to project a stern warning at his neighbours by releasing three to four shots into the open air. Following his firearm stunt, he started bombarding his neighbour’s rooftop with rocks.

