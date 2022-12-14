Thai actress to be questioned over illegal hotel

Thai actress Pimchanok “Baifern” Luevisadpaibul has been called for questioning by police in connection with an illegal hotel in northern Thailand.

Police ordered the closure of a luxury resort hotel in Sapan village in the Bo Kluea district of Nan on Thursday, December 8 after they discovered it illegally encroached on Phu Kha and Pha Daeng forest reserves in Nan province.

The 30 year old actress was recently pictured at the resort and police want to question whether she visited the hotel as a tourist or a model promoting the luxury retreat, reported Pattaya Mail.

Pol Maj Gen Piyapan Patarapongsin, commander of Nan police, ordered Bo Klue Police Station officers to question the actress, famous for the 2010 movie Crazy Little Thing Called Love, to confirm her involvement on Monday, December 26.

Baifern was pictured with friends at the resort and it looks as if she was taking publicity photos. But whether they were for an upcoming movie, social media or for the hotel is unknown at this point.

The actress acknowledged she was aware that the police want to talk to her and says she is happy to help them. Baifern told Thai media that she was unaware of the illegal encroachment issue, paid for her stay at the hotel and was not hired to promote the resort in any way. The young actress said she went to the resort because she read some good reviews online.

Police have charged the hotel operator with forest encroachment and violation of the Hotel Act because of its exorbitant room rates and investigating officers are treating Baifern as a witness in the case.

