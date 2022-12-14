Crime
Thai actress to be questioned over illegal hotel
Thai actress Pimchanok “Baifern” Luevisadpaibul has been called for questioning by police in connection with an illegal hotel in northern Thailand.
Police ordered the closure of a luxury resort hotel in Sapan village in the Bo Kluea district of Nan on Thursday, December 8 after they discovered it illegally encroached on Phu Kha and Pha Daeng forest reserves in Nan province.
The 30 year old actress was recently pictured at the resort and police want to question whether she visited the hotel as a tourist or a model promoting the luxury retreat, reported Pattaya Mail.
Pol Maj Gen Piyapan Patarapongsin, commander of Nan police, ordered Bo Klue Police Station officers to question the actress, famous for the 2010 movie Crazy Little Thing Called Love, to confirm her involvement on Monday, December 26.
Baifern was pictured with friends at the resort and it looks as if she was taking publicity photos. But whether they were for an upcoming movie, social media or for the hotel is unknown at this point.
The actress acknowledged she was aware that the police want to talk to her and says she is happy to help them. Baifern told Thai media that she was unaware of the illegal encroachment issue, paid for her stay at the hotel and was not hired to promote the resort in any way. The young actress said she went to the resort because she read some good reviews online.
Police have charged the hotel operator with forest encroachment and violation of the Hotel Act because of its exorbitant room rates and investigating officers are treating Baifern as a witness in the case.
Last week Thai media got excited over speculation that Baifern might be dating her co-star Niphat “Nine” Siangsomboon from the popular 2019 Thai movie Friend Zone, and the 2022 film Sroi Sabunnga: A Tale of Ylang Ylang.
In September this year, Baifern shared pictures on Instagram of the pair in the Italian city of Milan eating ice cream and pizza.
Pictures also circulated on social media of Baifern pictured at a birthday party for Nine’s mother.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai actress to be questioned over illegal hotel
Swedish man falls from Patong hotel
Thailand Music Festival Security Guards accused of Sexual Assault | GMT
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
Paediatrician on Koh Samui accused of giving expired antibiotics to one-year-old child
Driver suffers seizure, crashes into two motorcycles, killing 1
Zookeeper seeks compensation after being bitten by wild monkeys
Thailand News Today | Thai policewoman arrests her own Facebook impersonator
Thailand’s flag carrier airline discusses adding 20 twin-aisle jets
Air pollution threatens water supply in Tibetan Plateau for two billion people
Young bride-to-be dies in drink driving incident 17 days before wedding
Trance music festival coming up in Pattaya next year
808 Festival security guards accused of sexual assault, touching ‘pussy’
Jakarta aims to bring more Thai tourists
Young police officers killed in battle with gunmen in rural Australia
5 places to see festive lights in Bangkok 2022
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
Police arrest wanted Swedish criminal hiding in southern Thailand
VIDEO: Desperate Rohingyas dying on boat off South Thailand
Thailand teaches Indonesia how to legalise cannabis
Father chains up daughter and forces her to return to abusive husband
Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
Canadian hitman in Phuket killing moves closer to extradition
Thailand’s Deputy PM not too excited to take over after Prayut
Chinese tourist found dead in Phuket
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
Christmas present to Phuket motorists: Patong Hill road to reopen
Thai traffickers trick man into prostitution in Dubai
Polish men attack Cambodian woman with acid, knife and hammer in Thailand
License plate lottery – Today’s lucky number is 45,090,000
Miracle of birth – Barcelona refugees run for beautiful horizon
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Crime4 days ago
Canadian hitman in Phuket killing moves closer to extradition
-
Media3 days ago
License plate lottery – Today’s lucky number is 45,090,000
-
Local24 hours ago
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
-
Bangkok24 hours ago
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
-
Crime23 hours ago
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
-
Education4 days ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
Weather4 days ago
Cool weather sees tourists heading north for holiday weekend
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Dead passenger on Bangkok-bound flight had Covid