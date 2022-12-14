Connect with us

Crime

Thai actress to be questioned over illegal hotel

Published

 on 

Thai actress Pimchanok “Baifern” Luevisadpaibul has been called for questioning by police in connection with an illegal hotel in northern Thailand.

Police ordered the closure of a luxury resort hotel in Sapan village in the Bo Kluea district of Nan on Thursday, December 8 after they discovered it illegally encroached on Phu Kha and Pha Daeng forest reserves in Nan province.

The 30 year old actress was recently pictured at the resort and police want to question whether she visited the hotel as a tourist or a model promoting the luxury retreat, reported Pattaya Mail.

Pol Maj Gen Piyapan Patarapongsin, commander of Nan police, ordered Bo Klue Police Station officers to question the actress, famous for the 2010 movie Crazy Little Thing Called Love, to confirm her involvement on Monday, December 26.

Baifern was pictured with friends at the resort and it looks as if she was taking publicity photos. But whether they were for an upcoming movie, social media or for the hotel is unknown at this point.

Thai actress to be questioned over illegal hotel | News by Thaiger

The actress acknowledged she was aware that the police want to talk to her and says she is happy to help them. Baifern told Thai media that she was unaware of the illegal encroachment issue, paid for her stay at the hotel and was not hired to promote the resort in any way. The young actress said she went to the resort because she read some good reviews online.

Police have charged the hotel operator with forest encroachment and violation of the Hotel Act because of its exorbitant room rates and investigating officers are treating Baifern as a witness in the case.

Last week Thai media got excited over speculation that Baifern might be dating her co-star Niphat “Nine” Siangsomboon from the popular 2019 Thai movie Friend Zone, and the 2022 film Sroi Sabunnga: A Tale of Ylang Ylang.

In September this year, Baifern shared pictures on Instagram of the pair in the Italian city of Milan eating ice cream and pizza.

Pictures also circulated on social media of Baifern pictured at a birthday party for Nine’s mother.

Thai actress to be questioned over illegal hotel | News by Thaiger

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Bob is a published author with over 25 years experience as a journalist.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime47 seconds ago

Thai actress to be questioned over illegal hotel
Patong25 mins ago

Swedish man falls from Patong hotel
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand Music Festival Security Guards accused of Sexual Assault | GMT
Sponsored55 mins ago

Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
Health2 hours ago

Paediatrician on Koh Samui accused of giving expired antibiotics to one-year-old child
Thailand16 hours ago

Driver suffers seizure, crashes into two motorcycles, killing 1
Thailand17 hours ago

Zookeeper seeks compensation after being bitten by wild monkeys
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Video17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thai policewoman arrests her own Facebook impersonator
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand’s flag carrier airline discusses adding 20 twin-aisle jets
Pollution17 hours ago

Air pollution threatens water supply in Tibetan Plateau for two billion people
Thailand17 hours ago

Young bride-to-be dies in drink driving incident 17 days before wedding
Pattaya18 hours ago

Trance music festival coming up in Pattaya next year
Entertainment18 hours ago

808 Festival security guards accused of sexual assault, touching ‘pussy’
Tourism18 hours ago

Jakarta aims to bring more Thai tourists
World19 hours ago

Young police officers killed in battle with gunmen in rural Australia
Travel19 hours ago

5 places to see festive lights in Bangkok 2022
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending