Woman allegedly nabs 100,000 baht from gullible man in Pattaya

Published

 on 

Jack reported the crime to Pattaya police yesterday, photo by The Pattaya News.

Another dating app crime has occurred in Thailand, this time in Pattaya. A woman allegedly nabbed money and valuables worth 100,000 baht from a man she met via a dating app. 

The victim targeted, Jack, told Pattaya City Police yesterday that he thought he had met a nice woman named ‘Plaeng.’ Jack said that he and Plaeng talked for a week before they agreed to meet in Pattaya. 

But Jack was in for a few surprises. He said that when Plaeng arrived at his hotel room, she wore a face mask all the time and did not appear to look like her profile photos.”

Jack said that Plaeng asked to borrow his iPhone Pro Max to order food, claiming there was an issue with her phone. He said…

“She ordered food from an online application and asked me to go pick up the food nearby. I stepped out briefly to do so but when I got back to the room, Plaeng was gone along with my mobile phone which cost 42,000 baht. She also later transferred money from my bank application, in total 58,000 baht.”

The Pattaya News reported that it was unclear how Plaeng got access to Jack’s banking data or to who the money was transferred.

Police reported they are still looking for Plaeng.

Jack is not the first victim of a dating app crime in Thailand. In May this year, police revealed that a Thai-Chinese gang had been arrested in Chaing Mai for operating illegal dating scam activities after a tip-off.

The investigation uncovered the gang’s covert plot to scam both Thais and foreigners to invest in a fake trading application named Metatrader via dating apps. The group set up hundreds of fake accounts with pictures of beautiful women to lure their victims. Once the victims transferred their money the fake women would cut off all contact.

 

Woman allegedly nabs 100,000 baht from gullible man in Pattaya
Trending