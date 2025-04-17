Kind act turns Buriram woman into lottery millionaire

What started as a moment of pity turned into a life-changing windfall for one lucky woman from Buriram — all thanks to a persistent lottery vendor and a single ticket.

Kamplaeng Singkulang, a 53 year old resident of Buriram province, is now 6 million baht richer after unexpectedly winning the top prize in the April 16 lottery draw. The twist? She only bought the ticket out of sympathy, never imagining it would make her a millionaire.

“I mentioned that I hadn’t had any dreams or lucky signs lately, but I bought a ticket out of compassion for the vendor, allowing her to choose the ticket for me.”

The chance encounter took place while Kamplaeng was visiting her husband at a warehouse in Mueang Buriram district. A lottery vendor approached her, offering a stack of tickets. Initially, Kamplaeng declined, explaining that she wasn’t feeling lucky and rarely gambled.

But the vendor didn’t give up.

“She kept insisting and looked like she hadn’t sold anything.”

Moved by the vendor’s persistence and desperate situation, she agreed to buy just one ticket and let fate take the wheel.

That one act of kindness paid off in a big way. Kamplaeng was stunned to discover that her randomly chosen ticket matched the winning number for the six million baht jackpot.

Now, with a smile as wide as her windfall, Kamplaeng has clear and heartfelt plans for her prize money. She intends to finish building her family’s home, settle lingering debts, and put aside savings for her children’s and grandchildren’s education and daily needs, reported KhaoSod.

“I want to use this money wisely,” she said. “It’s a blessing that came when I least expected it.”

Kamplaeng’s story has gone viral locally, with many praising her generosity and the serendipitous nature of her win. It’s a feel-good reminder that sometimes, good things really do come to those who give without expecting anything in return.