Will Smith steps down from academy awards

Tara Abhasakun

Will Smith and Chris Rock, photo by Entertainment Weekly.

Will Smith announced yesterday that he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences. The actor posted an apology on Instagram the morning after he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage. Billions of people across the world viewed and commented on the dramatic incident, quickly making viral memes out of the photo of Smith slapping Rock.

Now Smith says he wants to commit himself to changing his behaviour. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a statement yesterday saying it will move forward with disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations of the Academy’s standards of conduct, ahead of its board meeting on April 18. Smith says changing his behaviour will take time.

“Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason”.

Smith added that he will accept whatever consequences the Academy’s board deems appropriate.

Smith slapped Rock in a violent outburst after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Jada suffers from alopecia, a disease that develops when the body attacks its own hair follicles. The disease can cause hair loss anywhere on the body. At the Academy Awards, Rock jokingly called Jada “G.I Jane”.

While video footage shows Smith initially laughing at the joke, Jada can be seen clearly unamused. Even though Smith initially laughed, he soon got on stage and slapped Rock.

Pundits say the Academy is likely to sanction the actor with a temporary membership suspension. But it’s unlikely that his award for Best Actor will be revoked, following the tradition of awarding industry professionals for their work, not their lives (i.e. Roman Polanski and Harvey Weinstein).

 

SOURCE: CNN | CBS

 

    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

      Trending