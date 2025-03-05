Suranaree task force seizes 196,000 meth pills in drug bust

Picture courtesy of fm91bkk

The Suranaree Task Force seized approximately 196,000 methamphetamine pills and arrested a 26 year old suspect during an operation yesterday, March 4.

The suspect was caught transporting the drugs in an ant army style operation and has since been handed over to the police for further legal action.

Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, commander of the Second Army Region and head of the Northeastern Border Narcotics Suppression and Control Command (NBY.24), stated that the operation followed a tip-off about illegal drug activities in Chanuman district, Amnat Charoen province.

The drugs were being smuggled into inner areas, prompting an urgent response to intercept and stop the trafficking.

The operation was part of the government’s urgent plan to seal the border areas and stop the drug trafficking cycle to create safer zones.

The operation was carried out by the 13th Ranger Special Task Force Company, in coordination with Chanuman Police Station, the 227th Border Patrol Police Company, the Ubon Ratchathani Naval Unit, and Chanuman district administrative officials, reported KhaoSod.

The joint forces set up a checkpoint on Road 2034 at the Hin Phun Canal Bridge in Ban Khok San, Chanuman district, where they successfully apprehended 26 year old Narathip with a sack containing approximately 196,000 methamphetamine pills.

The suspect and the drugs were then transferred to Chanuman Police Station for further legal proceedings.

In similar news, Police Colonel Kittisak Plathong, commander of the Border Patrol Police Region 2, led a joint operation with several agencies to arrest a major drug trafficking network on February 26.

The operation, involving the Office of the Narcotics Control Board Region 4, tourist police, military drug task forces, and Nong Son police, resulted in the capture of an agent and the seizure of nearly 100,000 methamphetamine pills.

The arrests took place at two locations, first on Highway 12, along the Khon Kaen-Yang Talat route in Mueang district, Maha Sarakham province, and at a house on Kud Yang Samakki Road in Mueang district, Kalasin province.