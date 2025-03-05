Cambodian slashed in Pattaya over cigarette smoke dispute (video)

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 5, 2025
153 1 minute read
Cambodian slashed in Pattaya over cigarette smoke dispute (video)
Screenshots from Amarin TV YouTube

A late-night altercation in Pattaya turned violent when a Chinese restaurant worker allegedly attacked a Cambodian man with a knife, leaving him seriously injured on the roadside.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation radio centre received a call at 2.19am today, March 5, about a knife attack near Soi Chaloem Phrakiat 4/1, North Pattaya, in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene and found 24 year old Cambodian national, Hin, bleeding heavily from a deep knife wound on his left shoulder. He was in critical condition, with blood pooling around him.

Rescue workers administered first aid before rushing him to Pattaya Hospital for emergency treatment.

Related Articles

Witnesses claimed the attacker, a Chinese restaurant employee known for excessive drinking, had been arguing with the victim shortly before the attack.

According to reports, the suspect had been offended by Hin blowing cigarette smoke in his face. Despite warning the victim to stop, Hin allegedly continued, provoking the attacker into a violent outburst.

Cambodian slashed in Pattaya over cigarette smoke dispute (video) | News by Thaiger

Police patrol units launched a quick investigation and discovered that the suspect had not fled the scene. Officers stormed his room and took him into custody without resistance.

In a bizarre turn of events, as police escorted him to the patrol car, the suspect smirked, flashed a two-finger peace sign to reporters, and openly admitted to the attack.

“I did it because he blew smoke in my face.”

Cambodian slashed in Pattaya over cigarette smoke dispute (video) | News by Thaiger

Cambodian slashed in Pattaya over cigarette smoke dispute (video) | News by Thaiger

Officers have detained him at Pattaya City Police Station, where he faces serious assault charges.

The shocking incident raised concerns about alcohol-fuelled violence in Pattaya’s nightlife scene, where arguments can escalate into brutal attacks in a matter of seconds.

As police continue their investigation, the victim remains in hospital receiving treatment, while the suspect awaits legal proceedings, reported Channel 7 News.

Cambodian slashed in Pattaya over cigarette smoke dispute (video) | News by Thaiger

In similar news, a 49 year old man from Roi Et was found dead with a stab wound inside a tuk tuk in Bangkok’s Ratchathewi district. Police discovered ten methamphetamine pills at the scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

Latest Thailand News
Ex-mayor arrested over 900,000 baht mobile toilet scam Crime News

Ex-mayor arrested over 900,000 baht mobile toilet scam

2 hours ago
Phuket Airport immigration chief transferred amid nepotism claims Bangkok News

Phuket Airport immigration chief transferred amid nepotism claims

2 hours ago
Phuket taxi driver&#8217;s dash after runaway Russian fare dodgers Phuket News

Phuket taxi driver’s dash after runaway Russian fare dodgers

2 hours ago
Chiang Mai police capture six Tai Yai gang members after stabbing Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai police capture six Tai Yai gang members after stabbing

2 hours ago
Tea-rrific afternoon spring flavours at The Peninsula Bangkok Cafe

Tea-rrific afternoon spring flavours at The Peninsula Bangkok

2 hours ago
Thai woman crashes car into boyfriend&#8217;s vehicle over jealousy Bangkok News

Thai woman crashes car into boyfriend’s vehicle over jealousy

2 hours ago
Grill and illegal thrills: Cops smoke out e-cig and kratom juice joint Crime News

Grill and illegal thrills: Cops smoke out e-cig and kratom juice joint

2 hours ago
Cambodian slashed in Pattaya over cigarette smoke dispute (video) Pattaya News

Cambodian slashed in Pattaya over cigarette smoke dispute (video)

3 hours ago
Suranaree task force seizes 196,000 meth pills in drug bust Crime News

Suranaree task force seizes 196,000 meth pills in drug bust

3 hours ago
Thailand makes biggest-ever showcase at ITB Berlin 2025 Thailand News

Thailand makes biggest-ever showcase at ITB Berlin 2025

3 hours ago
Former boxer accused of killing mother in Trang province Crime News

Former boxer accused of killing mother in Trang province

3 hours ago
Bangkok Airways suspends northern flights due to smog Bangkok News

Bangkok Airways suspends northern flights due to smog

3 hours ago
Carbon copy: Thailand trades up for a green offset with carbon credit plan Business News

Carbon copy: Thailand trades up for a green offset with carbon credit plan

3 hours ago
Fast &#038; felonious: Patong car thief caught after high-speed chase Phuket News

Fast & felonious: Patong car thief caught after high-speed chase

3 hours ago
Illegal durian plantation found in Chanthaburi forest reserve Crime News

Illegal durian plantation found in Chanthaburi forest reserve

3 hours ago
AirAsia and TAT launch budget flights to 16 Thai cities Thailand News

AirAsia and TAT launch budget flights to 16 Thai cities

3 hours ago
Coconut-laden truck crash claims life on Phetkasem Road Road deaths

Coconut-laden truck crash claims life on Phetkasem Road

4 hours ago
South Bangkok court allows class action against CPF by farmers Bangkok News

South Bangkok court allows class action against CPF by farmers

4 hours ago
Thai diver stung by sea creatures but online critics take a bigger bite Thailand News

Thai diver stung by sea creatures but online critics take a bigger bite

4 hours ago
Phuket cracks down on deadly road accidents with safety workshop Phuket News

Phuket cracks down on deadly road accidents with safety workshop

4 hours ago
Digging trouble: Bangkok man arrested for shovelling blows at cops Bangkok News

Digging trouble: Bangkok man arrested for shovelling blows at cops

4 hours ago
AIS wired to untangle Thailand’s messy power poles Thailand News

AIS wired to untangle Thailand’s messy power poles

4 hours ago
Police seize more than 300k meth pills in Thailand drug bust Thailand News

Police seize more than 300k meth pills in Thailand drug bust

4 hours ago
Parcel farce: Thai woman&#8217;s bomb scare turns out to be ex-plosive gift Thailand News

Parcel farce: Thai woman’s bomb scare turns out to be ex-plosive gift

5 hours ago
Thai uni student&#8217;s lucky escape as car goes up in flames Thailand News

Thai uni student’s lucky escape as car goes up in flames

5 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 5, 2025
153 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Phuket Airport immigration chief transferred amid nepotism claims

Phuket Airport immigration chief transferred amid nepotism claims

2 hours ago
Phuket taxi driver&#8217;s dash after runaway Russian fare dodgers

Phuket taxi driver’s dash after runaway Russian fare dodgers

2 hours ago
Chiang Mai police capture six Tai Yai gang members after stabbing

Chiang Mai police capture six Tai Yai gang members after stabbing

2 hours ago
Thai woman crashes car into boyfriend&#8217;s vehicle over jealousy

Thai woman crashes car into boyfriend’s vehicle over jealousy

2 hours ago