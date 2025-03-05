Cambodian slashed in Pattaya over cigarette smoke dispute (video)

Screenshots from Amarin TV YouTube

A late-night altercation in Pattaya turned violent when a Chinese restaurant worker allegedly attacked a Cambodian man with a knife, leaving him seriously injured on the roadside.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation radio centre received a call at 2.19am today, March 5, about a knife attack near Soi Chaloem Phrakiat 4/1, North Pattaya, in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene and found 24 year old Cambodian national, Hin, bleeding heavily from a deep knife wound on his left shoulder. He was in critical condition, with blood pooling around him.

Rescue workers administered first aid before rushing him to Pattaya Hospital for emergency treatment.

Witnesses claimed the attacker, a Chinese restaurant employee known for excessive drinking, had been arguing with the victim shortly before the attack.

According to reports, the suspect had been offended by Hin blowing cigarette smoke in his face. Despite warning the victim to stop, Hin allegedly continued, provoking the attacker into a violent outburst.

Police patrol units launched a quick investigation and discovered that the suspect had not fled the scene. Officers stormed his room and took him into custody without resistance.

In a bizarre turn of events, as police escorted him to the patrol car, the suspect smirked, flashed a two-finger peace sign to reporters, and openly admitted to the attack.

“I did it because he blew smoke in my face.”

Officers have detained him at Pattaya City Police Station, where he faces serious assault charges.

The shocking incident raised concerns about alcohol-fuelled violence in Pattaya’s nightlife scene, where arguments can escalate into brutal attacks in a matter of seconds.

As police continue their investigation, the victim remains in hospital receiving treatment, while the suspect awaits legal proceedings, reported Channel 7 News.

