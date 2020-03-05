Students say they were bilked as long distance “technical school” closes | The Thaiger

Crime
Students say they were bilked as long distance “technical school” closes
Students of a Thai technical school are crying foul after the “college” shut down without bestowing them with their diplomas. They allege the college charged expensive tuition fees then shut down.
One student, 27 year old Suchada Krahothong, said she paid 50,000 baht for a one year course at the college, advertised as a “special program.” But despite regularly attending classes via a long-distance learning arrangement from Ratcha Buri, she was not granted the vocational certificate after completing the course.
Suchada said she needed the college certificate to apply for a job. She inquired with the college, whose name was not supplied, only to be told the institute had “encountered financial problems,” forcing it to close down, shuttering the off-campus study centres.
“I want police to act against the college and the lecturers on charges of cheating.”
Suchada was among many who enrolled in long-distance classes held at the Ban Rai Tambon Administrative Organisation (TAO) in Ratcha Buri. She filed her complaint with police yesterday.
Suchada says she believes other students were also tricked into paying large sums to the school. She later learned the college was not legally allowed to set up off-campus study centres, and only agreed to pay 10,000 baht in compensation.
As of today more than 200 students have submitted complaints against the college with the Vocational Education Commission, as the college also closed long-distance learning centres in several other provinces. They all claim they never got a diploma or vocational certificate.
Vocational Education Commission secretary-general Narong Phaeophonsong says an initial investigation found the college illegally established long-distance programs taught at TAOs, as well as in department stores and other venues
Officials are investigating to see if the students were actually deceived.
“Some may have known [the college ran the course illegally], but just wanted a shortcut to get a college certificate.”
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | TCN News
Chinese murderers arrested in Burmese border town
Burmese authorities in Tachileik, bordering Chiang Rai, have arrested two Chinese men wanted for murder in Thailand. Chinese nationals Xiao Xiang Yu and Hu Zheng Xiong are two of four men wanted for the murder of Chinese businessman Wang Jun. Police retrieved a suitcase containing Wang’s bounds body from the Ping River on February 25.
The two were captured in Chiang Tung, around 168 kilometres away from Tachilek-Mae Sai border, in Chiang Rai province. Thai media report the two traveled by plane to Tachileik.
Two other suspects, Chinese nationals Fan Gang Gang and Qin Miao, were handed over to Mae Sai police yesterday by officials from Tachileik immigration. According to police, they confessed to murdering Wang in Pattaya over a business debt.
The four men allegedly committed the crime at a house in Pattaya, using a cord to strangle Wang and then cram his body into a suitcase. They also confessed to stabbing to death a Chinese woman, presumed to be Wang’s wife. Her body was also put in a suitcase and dumped into the river.
Meanwhile, Wang Jun’s body was cremated at Wat Bo Samsen in Kamphaeng Phet province yesterday. A legal adviser for the family says relatives will take the victim’s remains to China for religious rites in his hometown. They are expected to return there today.
The family has pleaded with Thai authorities to seek the death penalty.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post
Chon Buri man kills neighbour with metal pipe after being refused a cigarette
Police in Chon Buri province, near Pattaya, arrested a 32 year old Thai man on Monday for allegedly beating his 51 year old neighbour to death with a metal pipe, after the neighbor refused to give him a cigarette. Police were informed of an incident at a home in the Map Pong sub district at 9:30pm.
Officers arrived along with reporters from the Pattaya News to discover Somchai Lertchawa, visibly drunk but waiting calmly for them, along with a crowd of shocked bystanders. He admitted to beating his neighbour to death with a metal pipe a few minutes earlier.
Police found the body of 51 year old Panya Thamwongsa nearby. He had suffered serious head injuries from blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lertchawa told police and reporters that he had been drinking with Thamwongsa and they’d passed out. When Lertchawa woke up he asked Thamwongsa for a cigarette and claims Thamwongsa rudely refused. Lertchawa became angry, picked up a metal pipe and beat the man to death.
Police are investigating the incident and Lertchawa faces charges of murder.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Teacher suspended for sexual abuse at Nakhon Pathom school
A teacher in Nakhon Pathom province just west of Bangkok, identified by students as a serial sexual predator, has been suspended an education official said yesterday.
The teacher at Matthayom Than Bin Kamphaeng Saen School, whose name was not supplied, was transferred to an inactive post and placed under investigation, according to secretary-general of the Office of Basic Education Commission, Amnat Wichayanuwat. The move came after students at the school aired their complaints on social media.
“I have been informed of the incident. I ordered a local office to remove him from active duty and set up an investigation committee. This a serious offense. If found guilty, he will be fired and we will take legal and disciplinary action against him.”
Details of the teacher’s alleged abuse emerged after students’ rights groups Education for Liberation of Siam posted a photo showing the teacher embracing a male student inside a classroom. It read:
“A Nakhon Pathom teacher asked students to masturbate and endure molestation in exchange for their grades. He would ask students to come into a locked classroom one by one. One of the abused students said he didn’t want to see the teacher, but he also didn’t want to get an F.”
The group added that the man had been abusing male students for some time: screen captures posted by the group showed he also posted pick up lines on students’ Facebook pages.
It is unclear how long the abuse took place, or how many students were abused. The school’s director Supranee Yhulerk said she could not disclose details as the investigation is ongoing.
“We are not hiding the truth, but it’s a matter of protocol. The school is doing our best to protect the students.”
Sexual assault in educational institutions is not uncommon in Thailand. Last year, 17% of the participants in a survey of over a thousand Thais said they have experienced sexual harassment in school.
In 2016, a teacher was suspended for posting videos of him having sex with students on his Twitter account, but he reportedly returned to teaching two years after being exposed.
Matthayom Than Bin Kamphaeng Saen School is a public school located inside an air force base in Nakhon Pathom province. It is attended by about 2,500 students.
