Stabbed Korean still recovering from 17 stab wounds in Pattaya | The Thaiger

Crime
Stabbed Korean still recovering from 17 stab wounds in Pattaya
A South Korean man stabbed in a quiet South Pattaya soi during on October 24, says he’s still receiving medical care and remains in hospital.
Sanook reports that Thai tourist police, together with the local Pattaya police, have failed to bring the 38 year old assailant, called “Park”, to justice (Park is a very popular name in South Korea).
On October 24 the 28 year old victim, also known as Park, was stabbed 17 times and left on the roadside next to his BMW. A taxi driver informed police of the attack on Sen Rong Moo Road in South Pattaya about 2am on October 24. He said a heavily bleeding man, identified as 28 year old Park Jinhyung, “stumbled out of the rear seat” of the parked white sedan and signalled for help before collapsing on the road.
Yesterday the victim told the media that he was still under medical supervision following the savage attack. He told the media that he is offering a 100,000 baht reward for information leading to the capture of the man responsible.
Pattaya’s Pol Lt-Col Piyapong Ensarn says that a national hunt is on for the man and his photos had been circulated. An arrest warrant has been issued.
More information about the attack from Bangkok Post HERE.
SOURCE: Sanook
Bangkok
Police arrests forger of fake Thai ID and driving licences in Bangkok
A special Thai task force has announced arrest of a serial forger, 28 year old Thongchai Apiyangkoon. Thongchai was offering customers fake Thai ID cards for 5,000 baht, fake Thai drivers’ licences for 4,000 and even fake migrant cards for 3,000 baht.
Police raided his room in Ramkhamhaeng in eastern Bangkok after investigating the Facebook site, “Ku Do Kung”.
(Note to would-be scammers: If you post your scam on Facebook the police can see it too. Duh!)
Along with Thongchai, they also found nearly 1,000 items of evidence, including 170 fake Thai ID cards, migrant cards, driving licences, Department of Land Transport stamps, fake annual tax return forms, a computer and copying equipment.
And, in a sign of Thongchai’s business flexibility, police also seized a quantity of crystal meth and drug taking equipment.
Thongchai was named in 13 arrest warrants and police discovered he was mixed up in forgery and the drug trade. At this stage Thongchai as admitted his involvement in the crimes, as alleged. He told police that most of his customers were young people who wanted fake ID to get into clubs.
SOURCE: TNA
Bangkok
300 Bangkokians victims of the ‘copyright’ extortion scam
Following last week’s fine from someone calling themselves a ‘copyright agent’ (in that case the use of Japanese cartoons on Krathongs for today’s festival), more than 300 people in Bangkok alone say that have faced payment demands from other alleged “copyright agents.”
Vendors already fined by such agents are seeking the Justice Ministry’s help to countersue and get their fines back. A lawyer has submitted their requests to the Justice Minister, according to the Bangkok Post.
The lawyer claims that many were arrested in sting operations, detained and pressured to pay 30,000 – 100,000 baht each.
“Some were selling genuine products without packaging and others sold secondhand products featuring the Japanese cartoon characters.”
Read more about the original ‘krathong copyright’ case HERE.
The vendors took action after learning about the extortion of a 15 year old schoolgirl (known only as “Orn,”) in Nakhon Ratchasima, by a man and woman who ordered krathong floats online featuring protected characters.
“When they learned that legal loopholes were abused in this case, they got together to file complaints, since they faced similar actions and the people behind it could be connected,” according to the lawyer.
Two complainants who arrived with the lawyer said “agents” had demanded 50,000 baht from each of them, but the fines were later negotiated down to 10,000-15,000 baht.
The teenager in Nakhon Ratchasima was fined 50,000 baht, but relatives reduced it to 5,000 baht. She and her family have received threats since exposing her case. The Justice Minister has promised protection.
The national police chief says Orn’s krathong did not violate any copyright, and the copyright holder has confirmed that the characters on her floats did not resemble theirs.
Even if they had looked alike, the girl would have received notification and warnings before being arrested, according to the police chief.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Chiang Rai Times
Chiang Rai
Police suspect land dispute in double murder in Chiang Rai
Chiang Rai police are investigating a husband and wife that were murdered in the province’s Chiang Saen District last Wednesday.
When arriving at the property, police found the bodies of a husband and wife, both with strangulation marks on their necks. There was no sign of a struggle and nothing was stolen. Their pick-up truck and motorcycles were still at the scene. Police believe the murders may have been committed by two or more suspects.
They also believe the murders may been over a land dispute. A neighbour told police that the deceased had sold road access to other villagers as a way to enter and exit their properties.
But after the transaction, they demanded more money, resulting in mediation by the village headman. Police officers have been interrogating the relevant people in the case to find out more about the dispute and their whereabouts on the night of the murder.
The victims’ bodies have been sent to Chiang Rai’s Prachanukroh Hospital for autopsy. The case is still being investigated.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
