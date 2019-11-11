Police tracking down Mercedes driver who wouldn’t give way to an ambulance – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Police tracking down Mercedes driver who wouldn’t give way to an ambulance – VIDEO

Police are tracking down the driver of a Mercedes Benz who gave ambulance drivers ‘the finger’ after refusing to give way to the screeching sirens of the ambulance trying to get a patient to hospital. The ambulance travelling between Phyathai 2 and Phyathai Hospital (Sri Racha) in central Bangkok on Saturday.
The relatives of the patient described the incident as “unbelievable” after the black Mercedes Benz refused to give way to the ambulance. In fact, it appeared to impede the ambulance from getting past.
Not giving way was bad enough but he added a final insult by giving the ambulance drivers a ‘middle finger salute’ before turning off the expressway. During the video it also appears that the black Benz appears to veer slightly to the left as the ambulance was attempting to change lanes to get past the car.
Thai media has calling for urgent action to stop this ongoing problem of drivers, mostly Thai, not pulling over to let ambulances through on busy roads. The media are pointing out that the current fine of 500 baht is hardly a deterrent and education and promotions are needed to explain (as if it really needs explaining) what to do in the case of an approaching ambulance with its siren on.

The ambulance driver ‘Warut’ told police that everyone else on the road had got out of the way. But the Benz driver did not. He seemed to be being deliberately difficult before he left the road at speed.
A relative of the patient, travelling in the ambulance, slammed the driver as “unbelievably inconsiderate”.
The video clearly showed the licence plate of the car and police say they will track the driver down before the end of the day.

PHOTO: Ambulance driver 'Warut' discusses the incident with hospital staff
Bangkok
Police arrests forger of fake Thai ID and driving licences in Bangkok

A special Thai task force has announced arrest of a serial forger, 28 year old Thongchai Apiyangkoon. Thongchai was offering customers fake Thai ID cards for 5,000 baht, fake Thai drivers’ licences for 4,000 and even fake migrant cards for 3,000 baht.
Police raided his room in Ramkhamhaeng in eastern Bangkok after investigating the Facebook site, “Ku Do Kung”.
(Note to would-be scammers: If you post your scam on Facebook the police can see it too. Duh!)
Along with Thongchai, they also found nearly 1,000 items of evidence, including 170 fake Thai ID cards, migrant cards, driving licences, Department of Land Transport stamps, fake annual tax return forms, a computer and copying equipment.
And, in a sign of Thongchai’s business flexibility, police also seized a quantity of crystal meth and drug taking equipment.
Thongchai was named in 13 arrest warrants and police discovered he was mixed up in forgery and the drug trade. At this stage Thongchai as admitted his involvement in the crimes, as alleged. He told police that most of his customers were young people who wanted fake ID to get into clubs.

Bangkok
300 Bangkokians victims of the ‘copyright’ extortion scam
Following last week’s fine from someone calling themselves a ‘copyright agent’ (in that case the use of Japanese cartoons on Krathongs for today’s festival), more than 300 people in Bangkok alone say that have faced payment demands from other alleged “copyright agents.”
Vendors already fined by such agents are seeking the Justice Ministry’s help to countersue and get their fines back. A lawyer has submitted their requests to the Justice Minister, according to the Bangkok Post.
The lawyer claims that many were arrested in sting operations, detained and pressured to pay 30,000 – 100,000 baht each.
“Some were selling genuine products without packaging and others sold secondhand products featuring the Japanese cartoon characters.”
Read more about the original ‘krathong copyright’ case HERE.
The vendors took action after learning about the extortion of a 15 year old schoolgirl (known only as “Orn,”) in Nakhon Ratchasima, by a man and woman who ordered krathong floats online featuring protected characters.
“When they learned that legal loopholes were abused in this case, they got together to file complaints, since they faced similar actions and the people behind it could be connected,” according to the lawyer.
Two complainants who arrived with the lawyer said “agents” had demanded 50,000 baht from each of them, but the fines were later negotiated down to 10,000-15,000 baht.
The teenager in Nakhon Ratchasima was fined 50,000 baht, but relatives reduced it to 5,000 baht. She and her family have received threats since exposing her case. The Justice Minister has promised protection.
The national police chief says Orn’s krathong did not violate any copyright, and the copyright holder has confirmed that the characters on her floats did not resemble theirs.
Even if they had looked alike, the girl would have received notification and warnings before being arrested, according to the police chief.

Bangkok
Bangkok governor: One krathong per family
With the annual Loy Krathong festival coming up tomorrow, Bangkok’s governor is urging residents and tourists to help reduce the number of discarded krathongs and floating lanterns, according to Thai-language Daily News.
This year’s motto from the governor is “One Krathong, One Family.”
Last year, the Bangkok authorities collected nearly a million discarded krathongs from local waterways. The vast majority were made from natural materials, with only a fraction made of styrofoam, which used to be popular but is now heavily discouraged.
The same message has been echoed around the country with provincial officials urging families to reduce the number of krathongs launched. They are also keen for people to make their own using natural materials and avoid styrene foam materials and steel pins to hold them together. You will find many pre-made krathongs on your way to, or at the entrance of, your favourite waterway. But ask them if they’ve been made from natural materials first.
For tomorrow, happy Loy Krathong.
For launching locations in Bangkok, click HERE.
For launching locations in Phuket, click HERE.
For information about activities in Chiang Mai, click HERE.

