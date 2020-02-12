Phuket speedboat crash captains released on bail | The Thaiger

Crime
Phuket speedboat crash captains released on bail
An official of the Phuket Provincial Court confirmed this morning that both captains involved in the speedboat collision on Monday that killed two Russian children and injured more than a dozen others were released yesterday on bail of 150,000 each. Both were charged Monday “recklessness causing death and injury.” 24 year old Atsarawut Suden and 33 year old Anusorn Duangkiet must present themselves to the court in seven days. Phuket City’s police chief told reporters that police had requested that the court deny bail.
The collision, between tour speedboats “ALP 111” and “Payan 5,” occurred in the channel linking Phuket Boat Lagoon and Royal Phuket Marina to Phang Nga Bay, at about 8am on Monday. The Payan 5, operated by Seastar Tour, was on the way from Laem Nga in Rassada to pick up tourists at Royal Phuket Marina when the incident happened.
As the Payan 5 was turning into the access channel to arrive at Royal Phuket Marina, it was struck by the “ALP 111”, operated by Andaman Leisure Phuket.
The ALP 111, driven by Atsarawut, had 35 passengers on board, all Russian, who had boarded the boat at Boat Lagoon Pier, further inside the channel. 12 year old Russian boy Lysxi Iaroslav, and 9 year old girl Lysaia Mirasalavr, were killed in the collision, and 19 of the remaining tourists were rushed to hospital.
All but 52 year old Tatiana Erhova, and 29 year old Azamat Isinalinov received treatement and were discharged from hospital care. Erhova on Monday was listed as admitted at Bangkok Hospital Phuket, but no updates on her condition have been issued. Isinalinov, who suffered head injuries that required 40 stitches, was listed as under observation at Phuket’s Bangkok Hospital,but no updates on his condition have been forthcoming either.
Marine Department Chief Witthaya Yamuang in Phuket said on Monday that he had ordered both captains banned from driving any boat for two years.
SOURCES: The Phuket News | Social media reports | ที่นี่ภูเก็ตKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Supreme Court upholds death for schoolgirl’s murderer
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence for Krittidech Rawengwan, a former village headman who murdered a teenage schoolgirl in the northeastern province of Kalasin. He had already been sentenced to death by two lower courts.
On Dec 23, 2015, 18 year old Ruadeewan Polprasit, nicknamed “Nong Snow”, was returning home from school on a motorbike when she followed by a man on another motorcycle. The attacker kicked her motorbike to the ground and began to rape her. Ruadeewan fought back and managed to free herself despite being badly hurt. She died later of her injuries. A post mortem exam showed that her liver was ruptured.
Krittidech was arrested in April 2016 for attempted rape and murder. He was indicted in the Kalasin Provincial Court in June 2016.
On March 30, 2017, the same court found him guilty, citing forensic evidence, and sentenced him to death. He was ordered to pay 2.39 million baht compensation. for damage. Krittidech appealed the sentence and was released on bail. But the Appeals Court upheld the lower court’s ruling in July 2018. Krittidech then took his case to Thailand’s Supreme Court.
Capital punishment has been rare in Thailand for the last 15 years, and the country has adopted a more “humane” method of execution: lethal injection. Some citizens blame a lack of harsh punishment for a rise in violent crime in recent years, such as rape, murders and killings that involve dismemberment and other gruesome acts.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Crime
Jordanian man arrested for charging “protection money”
Immigration Police have arrested a Jordanian man in Bangkok for extortion, according to local media. 24 year old “Ali” collected protection money from other Jordanians and Middle Eastern foreigners staying illegally in Thailand, claiming to have government connections and “friends in high places.” Foreigners working or staying illegally paid him in the belief that they were protected.
The suspect was arrested and deported to Jordan in September 2019 for overstaying his visa. Using a new passport he tried to enter the country again by land at the Sadao border in Songkhla province, but was denied entry because his name appeared on a blacklist. Nevertheless, he managed to smuggle himself in and traveled to Bangkok, mainly hanging out in tourist locations. He continued making easy money before being arrested again. Investigation has revealed that Ali has other connections to several illegal businesses in the city.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Thai Marine chief visits Phuket, bans boat captains, two Russian children dead
“If you see any unsafe boat, unsafe pier, dangerous boat driver, please inform the Marine Department hotline 1199.”
The Thai Marine Department Chief visited Phuket yesterday afternoon for a full briefing following yesterday morning’s tragic speedboat crash that killed two Russian children, a 6 and 12 year old, and injuring up to 20 passengers around 7.50am.
The incident happened in the entrance channel off Phang Nga Bay as one boat was turning to dock at Royal Phuket Marina and the other vessel was speeding along the channel with passengers from Boat Lagoon, on the east coast of the island. The published speed limit in the channel is 5 knots.
One injured passenger is still receiving medical treatment at Bangkok Hospital Phuket in Samkong.
The two boats involved were the “Payan 5”, operated by Seastar Andaman, with offices in Thalang, and the “ALP 3”, owned by Andaman Leisure Phuket, based at Boat Lagoon.
Read the full Thaiger report about the incident HERE.
Marine Chief Witthaya Yamuang inspected the site of the collision and visited the two nearby marinas, speaking to investigating police.
Speaking to the media he noted that one of the tour boats was travelling too fast.
““We believe that one of them was driving too fast. I am very sorry for the two deaths and those injured. The boats have been seized as evidence. The boats’ captains have been banned from driving any boats for two years.”
In a damning condemnation of the lack of local marine procedures and inspection processes, Chief Witthaya noted that the driver education was not up to standard.
“I have ordered Phuket Marine officers to set up training for boat captains, as we found that some of them may not know how to drive properly in different areas and not know the proper safety procedures.”
He also alerted passengers and tourists to report any unsafe boats, procedures, boat drivers, crews or piers.
“If you see any unsafe boat, unsafe pier, dangerous boat driver, please inform the Marine Department hotline 1199.”
Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana, who escorted the Thai marine chief, passed on his condolences on behalf of the Phuket provincial government.
“I am deeply sorry for those who passed away and had injuries from the two boat crash.”
According to a report in The Phuket News, the tour provider has insurance coverage with Southeast Insurance of up to 500,000 baht per death and up to 500,000 baht for medical expenses.
SOURCE: The Phuket NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand is making you fat
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
75 year old tourist ‘attacked’ by small unidentified shark in Phang Nga
Poor air quality in Bangkok and northern Thailand today
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
Suspected British Coronavirus patient, confirmed NOT to have the virus – UPDATE
Coronavirus v SARS, a quick comparison
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
First case of New Coronavirus Pneumonia detected arriving in Bangkok
40-love. Police track down porn producers at a Bangkok university tennis court
Coronavirus UPDATE: 2,700+ infected, 80 dead, 8 cases in Thailand
Doctors advise good hygiene as the coronavirus spreads
Coronavirus UPDATE: More Chinese cities restrict travel, Thailand checking land borders
Phuket speedboat crash captains released on bail
Deputy PM wants rural road safety push for Songkran
‘Leaving Thailand’ – From Phuket with love and heartaches
“Forgotten tourists” enjoy Pattaya
Tips when buying a vacation home in Thailand
Chiang Mai a “ghost town” as tourists stay away in droves
Supreme Court upholds death for schoolgirl’s murderer
Medical staff dance with coronavirus patients in Wuhan – VIDEO
Don’t blame the Thai army, blame the soldier – General Apirat
MICE sector to get 200 million baht in relief funding
Third unidentified foreigner found dead in Pattaya
UPDATE: 12 year old boy shoots friend dead in Kalasin
Virus cases on Japan cruise ship climb to 135
Coronavirus UPDATE: No cases in Indonesia, why? Are paper face-masks effective?
Myanmar tourism increases a massive 40% in 2019
อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ
Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?
Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?
หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า
ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก
เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป
ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020
ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ
กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว
ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้
ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า
Trending
- Crime4 days ago
UPDATE: Thai Army soldier still at large in Terminal 21, Korat – Killed upwards of 12
- Crime4 days ago
Thai Army sniper goes on shooting rampage in Korat – up to 20 shot and killed
- Crime4 days ago
UPDATE: Elite forces storm Terminal 21, gunman holding hostages – VIDEO
- Thailand2 days ago
Tourism minister mulls adding new tourist levies
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Seven more coronavirus cases found in Thailand
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket speedboats crash: 2 children dead, 22 injured – VIDEO
- Crime3 days ago
UPDATE: Makha Bucha Day massacre – 25 killed, 31 injured
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE: 7 more cases in Thailand, WHO battling fake virus news