Deputy PM wants rural road safety push for Songkran | The Thaiger

Songkran
Deputy PM wants rural road safety push for Songkran
With Songkran and its infamous “7 dangerous days” rapidly approaching, the Interior Ministry has asked local authorities and administrations for effective measures to prevent road incidents. Last year, 386 people were killed on Thai roads during the deadly week .
Road incidents kill some 22,000 in Thailand every year, or about 65 deaths a day. But the Songkran festival’s “7 dangerous days” is a big part of the total.
Crashes also cause a high number of serious injuries, with losses amounting to about 10 million baht per case, Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Bunyamanee said yesterday.
“The high toll is largely caused by drunk driving and lack of safety precautions. Thailand has 500,000 kilometres of roads, but 400,000 are in rural areas. So I want more cooperation from local administrations in overseeing local roads, above all barring users who violate traffic laws. This could help cut the death toll significantly. Especially during festivals like Songkran when people celebrate by drinking.”
During Songkran last year the proportion of road accidents caused by drunk driving came in at 36.6%, followed by speeding at 28.3%. In 2018, when 418 died during Songkran, speeding was the primary cause (27.7%).
Across 2019’s “7 dangerous days,” nearly 80% of accidents involved motorcycles. At a little more than 2000 police checkpoints across the country, officers seized 7,282 vehicles and prosecuted a total of 210,883 people, largely for not wearing helmets (55,805) or driving without a license (48,183).
There are two periods each year when local media concentrate their attention on the number of road casualties: “Western” New Year, and Songkran, the Thai New Year. Both are prolonged holidays when the government makes sure everyone gets at least 5 days off, so that people can make family visits to their homes in rural areas.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Pattaya
Pattaya’s LONG Songkran comes to an end today
Whilst most of us have hung up our water pistols last Saturday or Sunday following Songkran revellry, punters in Pattaya have been hard at it all week.
But after 9 days of water wastage and Songkran celebrations, the annual festivities come to a close in parades and official festivities today and tomorrow.
Officially, according to the Pattaya Mail, April 19 is the final day of Pattaya’s Songkran celebrations. Ceremonies are being held today at Chaimongkol Temple. Alms offerings and elderly blessing ceremony were held early this morning and cultural shows continuing during the day featuring dancing and traditional games.
Pattaya’s Songkran parade started at noon along Second Road, Central Road and back along Beach Road to Bali Hai Pier before returning to the temple.
Pattaya officials reminded revellers that powder and chalk isn’t permitted, along with high-power water guns. Water-throwing is ‘meant’ to stop at 6pm, but… well… Songkran!
Tomorrow, April 20, the Rice Festival in Naklua, with no water throwing, officially draws the mid-April events to a close.
SOURCE: Pattaya MailKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran
Twitter shares the Songkran experience – 2.8 million tweets
Thais flocked to Twitter during this year’s Songkran to share their experiences. This year’s #Songkran’s festivities generated 2.8 million Tweets from April 12-16 and the conversation peaked on April 13, around 6pm, with 71,000 Tweets per minute.
The celebration of the Thai Buddhist New Year, Songkran, is a time for family. It’s the time for reflection on the past year, for paying respect to elders, and preparation for the year ahead. Whether you were enjoying the water fights, travelling overseas or spending time with family; Thais flocked to Twitter to share their Songkran experience.
Whether you were traveling with family for Songkran holiday, spending some time with friends to be part of the water fights, or looking for some inspirations around Thailand this Songkran; hashtags proved a popular way for Thais to come together and share their Songkran experience on Twitter.
The top Thai language hashtag and second most popular overall was #สงกรานต์, the Thai language equivalent of #Songkran. The hashtag was used widely as a rallying cry to events and activities taking place all across Thailand.
#WhatsHappening is happening on Twitter as Thais are taking to the platform to share their moments and join in the conversation.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Phuket
Total five deaths in Phuket Songkran ‘Seven Day of Danger’ campaign
PHOTO: Kathu Police
As reports are tallied for the seventh full day (April 17) of the ‘Seven Days of Danger’ road and marine safety campaign, there were 3 road accidents, including 1 injury and two deaths on the final day.
Those two dead were from separate motorbike accidents.
A motorbike driver, 68 year old Filipino man Regoberto Igaciq, died at the scene at the intersection of Khwang Road and Chao Fah West Road in Wichit yesterday at 1.25am.
He was travelling on his motorbike when a Mercedes Benz, whose driver was a Cambodian man, collided with his motorbike. The report says that the car driver’s alcohol test was indicated he was over the legal limit.
Another death was a 14 year old male Maythasit Maneeman who was a motorbike passenger. He died at the scene after the motorbike he was travelling on collided with another motorbike at 2.50pm yesterday on Wichit Songkram Road in Phuket Town. He skidded off the motorbike and under the wheels of a Po Thong Bus (Phuket local bus) which was following behind.
The Songkran ‘Seven Day of Danger’ campaign ended at midnight Wednesday. There were a total of 33 accidents, 34 injuries and 5 deaths in Phuket.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand is making you fat
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
75 year old tourist ‘attacked’ by small unidentified shark in Phang Nga
Poor air quality in Bangkok and northern Thailand today
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
Suspected British Coronavirus patient, confirmed NOT to have the virus – UPDATE
Coronavirus v SARS, a quick comparison
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
First case of New Coronavirus Pneumonia detected arriving in Bangkok
40-love. Police track down porn producers at a Bangkok university tennis court
Coronavirus UPDATE: 2,700+ infected, 80 dead, 8 cases in Thailand
Doctors advise good hygiene as the coronavirus spreads
Coronavirus UPDATE: More Chinese cities restrict travel, Thailand checking land borders
Phuket speedboat crash captains released on bail
Deputy PM wants rural road safety push for Songkran
‘Leaving Thailand’ – From Phuket with love and heartaches
“Forgotten tourists” enjoy Pattaya
Tips when buying a vacation home in Thailand
Chiang Mai a “ghost town” as tourists stay away in droves
Supreme Court upholds death for schoolgirl’s murderer
Medical staff dance with coronavirus patients in Wuhan – VIDEO
Don’t blame the Thai army, blame the soldier – General Apirat
MICE sector to get 200 million baht in relief funding
Third unidentified foreigner found dead in Pattaya
UPDATE: 12 year old boy shoots friend dead in Kalasin
Virus cases on Japan cruise ship climb to 135
Coronavirus UPDATE: No cases in Indonesia, why? Are paper face-masks effective?
Myanmar tourism increases a massive 40% in 2019
อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ
Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?
Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?
หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า
ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก
เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป
ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020
ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ
กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว
ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้
ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า
Trending
- Crime4 days ago
UPDATE: Thai Army soldier still at large in Terminal 21, Korat – Killed upwards of 12
- Crime4 days ago
Thai Army sniper goes on shooting rampage in Korat – up to 20 shot and killed
- Crime4 days ago
UPDATE: Elite forces storm Terminal 21, gunman holding hostages – VIDEO
- Thailand2 days ago
Tourism minister mulls adding new tourist levies
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Seven more coronavirus cases found in Thailand
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket speedboats crash: 2 children dead, 22 injured – VIDEO
- Crime3 days ago
UPDATE: Makha Bucha Day massacre – 25 killed, 31 injured
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE: 7 more cases in Thailand, WHO battling fake virus news