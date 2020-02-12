Connect with us

Deputy PM wants rural road safety push for Songkran

Greeley Pulitzer

2 hours ago

Deputy PM wants rural road safety push for Songkran | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Rescue workers retrieve the victims from the wreckage of a 2018 Songkran road incident - Bangkok Post
With Songkran and its infamous “7 dangerous days” rapidly approaching, the Interior Ministry has asked local authorities and administrations for effective measures to prevent road incidents. Last year, 386 people were killed on Thai roads during the deadly week .

Road incidents kill some 22,000 in Thailand every year, or about 65 deaths a day. But the Songkran festival’s “7 dangerous days” is a big part of the total.

Crashes also cause a high number of serious injuries, with losses amounting to about 10 million baht per case, Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Bunyamanee said yesterday.

“The high toll is largely caused by drunk driving and lack of safety precautions. Thailand has 500,000 kilometres of roads, but 400,000 are in rural areas. So I want more cooperation from local administrations in overseeing local roads, above all barring users who violate traffic laws. This could help cut the death toll significantly. Especially during festivals like Songkran when people celebrate by drinking.”

During Songkran last year the proportion of road accidents caused by drunk driving came in at 36.6%, followed by speeding at 28.3%. In 2018, when 418 died during Songkran, speeding was the primary cause (27.7%).

Across 2019’s “7 dangerous days,” nearly 80% of accidents involved motorcycles. At a little more than 2000 police checkpoints across the country, officers seized 7,282 vehicles and prosecuted a total of 210,883 people, largely for not wearing helmets (55,805) or driving without a license (48,183).

There are two periods each year when local media concentrate their attention on the number of road casualties: “Western” New Year, and Songkran, the Thai New Year. Both are prolonged holidays when the government makes sure everyone gets at least 5 days off, so that people can make family visits to their homes in rural areas.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Pattaya

Pattaya’s LONG Songkran comes to an end today

The Thaiger & The Nation

10 months ago

April 19, 2019

Pattaya’s LONG Songkran comes to an end today | The Thaiger

Whilst most of us have hung up our water pistols last Saturday or Sunday following Songkran revellry, punters in Pattaya have been hard at it all week.

But after 9 days of water wastage and Songkran celebrations, the annual festivities come to a close in parades and official festivities today and tomorrow.

Officially, according to the Pattaya Mail, April 19 is the final day of Pattaya’s Songkran celebrations. Ceremonies are being held today at Chaimongkol Temple. Alms offerings and elderly blessing ceremony were held early this morning and cultural shows continuing during the day featuring dancing and traditional games.

Pattaya’s Songkran parade started at noon along Second Road, Central Road and back along Beach Road to Bali Hai Pier before returning to the temple.

Pattaya officials reminded revellers that powder and chalk isn’t permitted, along with high-power water guns. Water-throwing is ‘meant’ to stop at 6pm, but… well… Songkran!

Tomorrow, April 20, the Rice Festival in Naklua, with no water throwing, officially draws the mid-April events to a close.

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail

Songkran

Twitter shares the Songkran experience – 2.8 million tweets

The Thaiger

10 months ago

April 19, 2019

Twitter shares the Songkran experience – 2.8 million tweets | The Thaiger

Thais flocked to Twitter during this year’s Songkran to share their experiences. This year’s #Songkran’s festivities generated 2.8 million Tweets from April 12-16 and the conversation peaked on April 13, around 6pm, with 71,000 Tweets per minute.

The celebration of the Thai Buddhist New Year, Songkran, is a time for family. It’s the time for reflection on the past year, for paying respect to elders, and preparation for the year ahead. Whether you were enjoying the water fights, travelling overseas or spending time with family; Thais flocked to Twitter to share their Songkran experience.

Whether you were traveling with family for Songkran holiday, spending some time with friends to be part of the water fights, or looking for some inspirations around Thailand this Songkran; hashtags proved a popular way for Thais to come together and share their Songkran experience on Twitter.

Twitter shares the Songkran experience - 2.8 million tweets | News by The Thaiger

The top Thai language hashtag and second most popular overall was #สงกรานต์, the Thai language equivalent of #Songkran. The hashtag was used widely as a rallying cry to events and activities taking place all across Thailand.

#WhatsHappening is happening on Twitter as Thais are taking to the platform to share their moments and join in the conversation.

Twitter shares the Songkran experience - 2.8 million tweets | News by The ThaigerTwitter shares the Songkran experience - 2.8 million tweets | News by The ThaigerTwitter shares the Songkran experience - 2.8 million tweets | News by The Thaiger

Phuket

Total five deaths in Phuket Songkran ‘Seven Day of Danger’ campaign

The Thaiger

10 months ago

April 18, 2019

Total five deaths in Phuket Songkran ‘Seven Day of Danger’ campaign | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Kathu Police

As reports are tallied for the seventh full day (April 17) of the ‘Seven Days of Danger’ road and marine safety campaign, there were 3 road accidents, including 1 injury and two deaths on the final day.

Those two dead were from separate motorbike accidents.

A motorbike driver, 68 year old Filipino man Regoberto Igaciq, died at the scene at the intersection of Khwang Road and Chao Fah West Road in Wichit yesterday at 1.25am.

He was travelling on his motorbike when a Mercedes Benz, whose driver was a Cambodian man, collided with his motorbike. The report says that the car driver’s alcohol test was indicated he was over the legal limit.

Another death was a 14 year old male Maythasit Maneeman who was a motorbike passenger. He died at the scene after the motorbike he was travelling on collided with another motorbike at 2.50pm yesterday on Wichit Songkram Road in Phuket Town. He skidded off the motorbike and under the wheels of a Po Thong Bus (Phuket local bus) which was following behind.

The Songkran ‘Seven Day of Danger’ campaign ended at midnight Wednesday. There were a total of 33 accidents, 34 injuries and 5 deaths in Phuket.

