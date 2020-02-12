Dead infant discovered in Pattaya | The Thaiger

Police are investigating the death of a newborn boy after his body was found dumped in front of a house in Pattaya. Barking dogs alerted neighbors. Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident at 8pm yesterday.

Police, rescue workers and reporters rushed to the scene to find the body of a male infant. Its umbilical cord was also found and rescuers believe the child was borne within the day and then dumped on the side of the road. The exact cause of death is unknown.

Police are investigating to try and find the infant’s mother and anyone with knowledge of the case.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News