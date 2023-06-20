Songkhla police seize 620,000 meth pills hidden in sunflower seed crates

Picture courtesy of Khaosod.

Police in Songkhla province have intercepted a shipment of 620,000 methamphetamine pills hidden in sunflower seed crates and valued at about 18 million baht (US$517,874). The illicit drugs, which were transported from Chiang Rai, were discovered in a private parcel sorting facility in the Bang Klam district.

The shipment was addressed to two separate destinations. Ten crates were meant for Mae Khari, a locality in Thamot district, Phatthalung province, while the remaining 21 crates were for Bu Kit, a locality in Choh Ai Rong district, Narathiwat province. Authorities expanded their operation by tracking the intended recipients at both locations. In Narathiwat, police arrested a 48 year old man named Kodeh, who showed up to collect the 21 crates containing 420,000 meth pills, reported Khaosod.

However, no one appeared to collect the remaining 10 crates addressed to Phatthalung. Officers tried contacting the phone number provided on the parcel but were instructed to leave the 10 crates outside a dilapidated house in Mae Khari. Police staked out the location but nobody arrived to pick up the drugs, indicating that the recipient may have become suspicious.

Kodeh was taken into custody and questioned at the Region 9 Police Narcotics Suppression Unit. According to investigators, he eventually confessed that the methamphetamine belonged to a man named Aza, and authorities are now working to apprehend him as well. Kodeh has been charged with possessing and distributing Category 1 drugs (methamphetamine) and using Category 1 drugs (methamphetamine) in violation of the law.

