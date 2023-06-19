Illegally imported pork carcasses spark disease concerns in Thailand

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News.

At Laem Chabang port in Thailand‘s Chon Buri province, the Customs Department confiscated a total of 161 containers filled with frozen pork carcasses that had been illegally imported from various countries. The illegally imported pork shipments were found to lack proper documentation and certification, raising concerns about the potential spread of disease among both consumers and local livestock farmers. As a result of these risks, the Customs Department has taken extensive measures to address this issue.

Following the conclusion of legal proceedings, 159 of the seized containers were transferred to the Animal Quarantine Station in Chon Buri, overseen by the Department of Livestock Development. The illegally imported pork shipments will be disposed of in accordance with the Animal Epidemic Act. Meanwhile, the remaining two containers are still being processed by the Laem Chabang Port Customs Office and cannot yet be released for disposal.

In light of these events, the Central Investigation Bureau has been brought in to handle the prosecution of those involved in illegally imported pork shipments. Both corporate and individual entities, including customs officials, government agencies, and other related parties, are implicated in the unauthorized importation of animal carcasses and will be held accountable under the law.

To mitigate future risks associated with smuggled live pigs, pork, and pig organs, the Customs Department has implemented stringent preventative measures. Additionally, a dedicated working group has been established to coordinate efforts in addressing issues related to the illegal importation of pork products and the management of confiscated items, reported The Pattaya News.

Phantong Loykulnanta, a spokesperson for the Customs Department, shared their insight on the situation of illegally imported pork shipments:

“The consignments, originating from various countries, have been found to lack clear sources and the necessary documentation certifying animal slaughter and veterinary hygiene. This poses significant risks of disease spread, threatening local consumers and domestic livestock farmers.”

As Thailand grapples with this recent influx of illegally imported pork, the concerted efforts of multiple agencies and stakeholders will be crucial in safeguarding public health and protecting Thai farmers from potential harm.