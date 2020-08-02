Crime
Second autopsy requested in Red Bull witness’s death
Police in Chiang Mai have asked the family of a key defence witness in the ongoing case of Vorayuth Yoovidhya, heir to the Red Bull drinks empire, to delay the cremation of his body. 40 year old Jaruchart Martthong was killed in a motorbike accident on Thursday involving another driver. Chiang Mai police say CCTV footage shows that Jaruchart tried to overtake a second motorbike but failed and lost control of his own motorbike. Alcohol was found in both driver’s systems according to a police statement.
Jaruchart’s witness testimony in the 2012 hit-and-run case involving Vorayuth, which has captivated the country since prosecutors dropped all charges, alleged that Vorayuth was not speeding during the incident, contradicting scientific evidence according to forensic investigators at the scene. The incident resulted in the death of a 47 year old police officer.
Vorayuth later fled the country after missing multiple court appearances. Last week, it came to light that the Office of the Attorney General dropped the charges in the case. One of the main reasons was the alleged testimony of Jaruchart, and a second major witness, who is still alive.
This morning, Chiang Mai police requested that Jaruchart’s adoptive parents order a second autopsy. This request came on the day of the scheduled cremation and religious ceremony. This comes as a panel of prosecutors with the OAG investigate whether the dropping of charges was legal. Police had previously stated that no foul play or evidence of any cause other than the motorbike accident caused Jaruchart’s death.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha himself has ordered the body to be kept for further examination to determine the exact cause of the death. The government’s deputy spokesperson says the the PM wants to clear any public suspicion about Jaruchart’s death, but will not interfere with course of justice.
“The Prime Minister has reiterated the Government’s commitment to ensuring justice in this case, and those who committed wrongdoing must be dealt with accordingly.”
SOURCES: The Pattaya News| Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Economy
Hundreds left jobless as Air Force cancels golf club contract
Hundreds of people were left jobless in Chiang Mai yesterday after Wing 41, a property owned by the Royal Thai Air Force and the location of the Star Dome Golf Club, put up a sign cancelling its contracts with all renters. According to Wing 41, all contracts expired yesterday and as of today Star Dome will no longer be open for business. Wing 41 says it is not liable for any loss of employment of Star Dome staff or any privileges of its members. The management of Star Dome held a press conference to clarify the situation, with management, staff […]
Crime
Key witness in the Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya case dies in motorbike incident
One of the key witnesses of the 2012 hit and run incident, involving Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, died this morning as a result of a motorbike incident in Chiang Mai. He was one of two main witnesses identified by police in the case. The incident happened this morning just after 2am in the main city area of Chiang Mai, involving 2 motorbikes. Both riders were injured in the collision, sustaining serious injuries. But 40 year old Jaruchart Martthong was later pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital. Police claim that CCTV footage shows that Jaruchart tried to overtake […]
Politics
Student flash mob in Chiang Mai as anti-government protests keep popping up
By Will Langston For the second time in less than a week, activists took over Chiang Mai’s famous landmark Tha Pae Gate last night around 5pm. Their message was clear in banners and in slogans showed by the group: Freedom. Police watched closely as hundreds of people gathered, dressed in cosplay attire, wearing masks and holding signs expressing their individual wishes for Thai sovereignty. Organisers and attendees shared songs, poetry, performance art and spoken word in a rather peaceful manner, local police kept a close eye behind the growing crowd. This event was organised by a Thai group known as the […]
Korat driver injured after smashing into Buddhist shrine
Swiss clothing firm denies layoffs
Ratchaburi man arrested for murder, faking his own death
Second autopsy requested in Red Bull witness’s death
Hundreds left jobless as Air Force cancels golf club contract
Facemask business dispute leads to shooting
Red Bull witness drank with other biker before his death: police
Covid-19 UPDATE: 5 new cases found in quarantine, no deaths (August 2)
7 still missing after Koh Samui ferry capsizes
Thai Airways to operate repatriation flights to Denmark, Taiwan
Wanted drug dealer killed in Korat shootout
Survey: China travel may take a year to recover
State schools told not to fully re-open until the CCSA gives permission
“Thailand’s economy will take 2-3 years to recover” – Krungthai
Pattani police hunt thief in fatal bag snatching – VIDEO
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
Thai baht getting stronger
Thailand ranks #1 for handling Covid-19 crisis
Facebook post from Bangkok restaurateur shows the power of social media
Lopburi police powerless to stop sex-crazed, junk food-addicted monkey gangs
Vietnam evacuates 80,000 following 3 new Covid-19 cases in Da Nang
Malaysia and Singapore to test re-opening of maritime border for business travellers
Central bank mulls severing baht’s gold link to weaken gains
Worldwide Covid-19 Recovery Index puts Thailand at No. 1
The big comeback for Big Joke?
Best wishes to HM King of Thailand on this auspicious occasion
Phuket seeks to revive tourism with 3 major events planned
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Economy3 days ago
Thai baht getting stronger
- Bangkok2 days ago
Facebook post from Bangkok restaurateur shows the power of social media
- Economy3 days ago
Central bank mulls severing baht’s gold link to weaken gains
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Worldwide Covid-19 Recovery Index puts Thailand at No. 1
- Bangkok3 days ago
Key witness in the Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya case dies in motorbike incident
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thai Vietjet passengers treated to surprise “concert in the sky”
- Economy3 days ago
“We Travel Together” campaign may be extended through 2020
- Crime2 days ago
Former PM Thaksin sentenced to 5 years