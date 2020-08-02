Connect with us

Crime

Second autopsy requested in Red Bull witness’s death

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Second autopsy requested in Red Bull witness&#8217;s death | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
    • follow us in feedly

Police in Chiang Mai have asked the family of a key defence witness in the ongoing case of Vorayuth Yoovidhya, heir to the Red Bull drinks empire, to delay the cremation of his body. 40 year old Jaruchart Martthong was killed in a motorbike accident on Thursday involving another driver. Chiang Mai police say CCTV footage shows that Jaruchart tried to overtake a second motorbike but failed and lost control of his own motorbike. Alcohol was found in both driver’s systems according to a police statement.

Jaruchart’s witness testimony in the 2012 hit-and-run case involving Vorayuth, which has captivated the country since prosecutors dropped all charges, alleged that Vorayuth was not speeding during the incident, contradicting scientific evidence according to forensic investigators at the scene. The incident resulted in the death of a 47 year old police officer.

Vorayuth later fled the country after missing multiple court appearances. Last week, it came to light that the Office of the Attorney General dropped the charges in the case. One of the main reasons was the alleged testimony of Jaruchart, and a second major witness, who is still alive.

This morning, Chiang Mai police requested that Jaruchart’s adoptive parents order a second autopsy. This request came on the day of the scheduled cremation and religious ceremony. This comes as a panel of prosecutors with the OAG investigate whether the dropping of charges was legal. Police had previously stated that no foul play or evidence of any cause other than the motorbike accident caused Jaruchart’s death.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha himself has ordered the body to be kept for further examination to determine the exact cause of the death. The government’s deputy spokesperson says the the PM wants to clear any public suspicion about Jaruchart’s death, but will not interfere with course of justice.

“The Prime Minister has reiterated the Government’s commitment to ensuring justice in this case, and those who committed wrongdoing must be dealt with accordingly.”

Second autopsy requested in Red Bull witness's death | News by The Thaiger

SOURCES: The Pattaya News| Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Mai. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Economy

Hundreds left jobless as Air Force cancels golf club contract

Jack Burton

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 2, 2020

By

Hundreds left jobless as Air Force cancels golf club contract | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chiang Mai CityLife

Hundreds of people were left jobless in Chiang Mai yesterday after Wing 41, a property owned by the Royal Thai Air Force and the location of the Star Dome Golf Club, put up a sign cancelling its contracts with all renters. According to Wing 41, all contracts expired yesterday and as of today Star Dome will no longer be open for business. Wing 41 says it is not liable for any loss of employment of Star Dome staff or any privileges of its members. The management of Star Dome held a press conference to clarify the situation, with management, staff […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Key witness in the Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya case dies in motorbike incident

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Key witness in the Vorayuth &#8220;Boss&#8221; Yoovidhya case dies in motorbike incident | The Thaiger

One of the key witnesses of the 2012 hit and run incident, involving Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, died this morning as a result of a motorbike incident in Chiang Mai. He was one of two main witnesses identified by police in the case. The incident happened this morning just after 2am in the main city area of Chiang Mai, involving 2 motorbikes. Both riders were injured in the collision, sustaining serious injuries. But 40 year old Jaruchart Martthong was later pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital. Police claim that CCTV footage shows that Jaruchart tried to overtake […]

Continue Reading

Politics

Student flash mob in Chiang Mai as anti-government protests keep popping up

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Student flash mob in Chiang Mai as anti-government protests keep popping up | The Thaiger

By Will Langston For the second time in less than a week, activists took over Chiang Mai’s famous landmark Tha Pae Gate last night around 5pm. Their message was clear in banners and in slogans showed by the group: Freedom. Police watched closely as hundreds of people gathered, dressed in cosplay attire, wearing masks and holding signs expressing their individual wishes for Thai sovereignty. Organisers and attendees shared songs, poetry, performance art and spoken word in a rather peaceful manner, local police kept a close eye behind the growing crowd. This event was organised by a Thai group known as the […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending