Red Bull witness drank with other biker before his death: police | The Thaiger

Red Bull witness drank with other biker before his death: police
In the latest development in the case of Red Bull scion Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, police in Chiang Mai now say the key defence witness who died Thursday in a motorcycle accident was seen drinking with the other motorcyclist involved before the incident. Officers say they used CCTV video to trace the route of the 2 motorcyclists to a karaoke bar. Investigators questioned the bar owner and staff and learned that the witness, 40 year old Jaruchart Mardthong, and the other motorist, 50 year old Somchai Dawino, drank separately at the bar before the incident.
Officials say this information contradicted Somchai’s statement, so they summoned him for additional questioning, during which he admitted that he and Jaruchart met in front of the bar after it closed at about 1am. Both were drunk and they started talking with each other. Somchai invited Jaruchart to drink at another spot, where he claimed to know one of the waitresses. They were heading there on their motorcycles when the collision occurred, resulting in Jaruchart’s death. Somchai was also injured, but not seriously. He has been charged with reckless driving
Regarding the infamous 2012 hit-and-run case in Bangkok, Jaruchart claimed he had been travelling in a pickup truck behind the now dead police officer, Wichien Klanprasert, who was on his motorcycle, and saw him cut in front of Vorayuth’s Ferrari. He also claimed that Vorayuth was driving under the 80kph speed limit.
Facemask business dispute leads to shooting
Bangkok police say a business rivalry over facemasks was the reason behind a gunfight that left a man injured in the city’s Bang Khae district. Officers at Lak Song Police Station were informed early this morning that a yellow Porsche was fired at many times in front of a Bang Khae home. The injured man was sent to hospital. Initial investigation showed that the Porsche drove to the scene with 2 other cars. They reportedly parked in an alley near the house, while the Porsche was driven to park in front of the house. Interrogation of witnesses revealed the men […]
Road carnage mounts as couple killed in Nonthaburi crash
Thailand’s road carnage continues to mount: police and rescue services were called in Nonthaburi, just north of Bangkok, after an incident in which an Isuzu pickup truck collided with a barrier then crossed over a metal fence at 6:30 yesterday. 2 people, 45 year old Adisak, and his 46 year old wife Suchada, were thrown out of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The incident occurred at a U-turn under an elevated road in the Bang Plap subdistrict. Relatives who arrived on the scene told investigators that Adisak was taking his wife to a nearby luxury housing estate, […]
Protesters attempt to “wash away” government double standards
Continuing the wave of anti-government demonstrations which has swept the country for nearly 2 weeks, protesters calling themselves “Democracy June 24” gathered outside Government House in Bangkok yesterday and symbolically washed dishes carrying various political messages. The last dish, carrying a photo of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was dramatically smashed when protesters were “unable” to scrub it clean. (October 24 is the date of the 1932 revolution that transformed Thailand, then known as the Kingdom of Siam, from an absolute monarchy to a constitutional monarchy.) The leader of the demonstration said the protest was held to “voice discontent with the government’s […]
Toby Andrews
August 2, 2020 at 2:25 pm
Anyone have any conclusions regarding the picture of the key defence witness, and a photograph of this key defence witness, which appears to be a police accused suspect photograph?
Was this key defence witness about to be charged by the police for some offence . . .
If so was he charged after he became a key defence witness?