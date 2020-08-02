Red Bull witness drank with other biker before his death: police | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Crime

Red Bull witness drank with other biker before his death: police

Jack Burton

Published 

58 mins ago

 on 

Red Bull witness drank with other biker before his death: police
PHOTO: Thai PBS World
In the latest development in the case of Red Bull scion Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, police in Chiang Mai now say the key defence witness who died Thursday in a motorcycle accident was seen drinking with the other motorcyclist involved before the incident. Officers say they used CCTV video to trace the route of the 2 motorcyclists to a karaoke bar. Investigators questioned the bar owner and staff and learned that the witness, 40 year old Jaruchart Mardthong, and the other motorist, 50 year old Somchai Dawino, drank separately at the bar before the incident.

Officials say this information contradicted Somchai’s statement, so they summoned him for additional questioning, during which he admitted that he and Jaruchart met in front of the bar after it closed at about 1am. Both were drunk and they started talking with each other. Somchai invited Jaruchart to drink at another spot, where he claimed to know one of the waitresses. They were heading there on their motorcycles when the collision occurred, resulting in Jaruchart’s death. Somchai was also injured, but not seriously. He has been charged with reckless driving

Regarding the infamous 2012 hit-and-run case in Bangkok, Jaruchart claimed he had been travelling in a pickup truck behind the now dead police officer, Wichien Klanprasert, who was on his motorcycle, and saw him cut in front of Vorayuth’s Ferrari. He also claimed that Vorayuth was driving under the 80kph speed limit.

Red Bull witness drank with other biker before his death: police | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    August 2, 2020 at 2:25 pm

    Anyone have any conclusions regarding the picture of the key defence witness, and a photograph of this key defence witness, which appears to be a police accused suspect photograph?
    Was this key defence witness about to be charged by the police for some offence . . .
    If so was he charged after he became a key defence witness?

    Reply

