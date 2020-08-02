Connect with us

Covid-19 UPDATE: 5 new cases found in quarantine, no deaths (August 2)

Jack Burton

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Covid-19 UPDATE: 5 new cases found in quarantine, no deaths (August 2) | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nikkei Asian Review
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced 5 new cases of the virus in state quarantine, all Thais returning from abroad. The new cases bring the total number of infections in Thailand to 3,317 since the outbreak began. There hasn’t been a community infection of Covid-19 for over 2 months.

7 people were discharged from hospital today bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,142, and leaving the recovery rate steady at around 95%. 117 patients remain in hospital. The death toll remains at 58.

Globally the virus has infected more than 18 million people, and the death toll as of today stands at 688,961.

SOURCES: Thai Enquirer | worldometers.info

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

