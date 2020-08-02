Covid-19 UPDATE: 5 new cases found in quarantine, no deaths (August 2) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 UPDATE: 5 new cases found in quarantine, no deaths (August 2)
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced 5 new cases of the virus in state quarantine, all Thais returning from abroad. The new cases bring the total number of infections in Thailand to 3,317 since the outbreak began. There hasn’t been a community infection of Covid-19 for over 2 months.
7 people were discharged from hospital today bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,142, and leaving the recovery rate steady at around 95%. 117 patients remain in hospital. The death toll remains at 58.
Globally the virus has infected more than 18 million people, and the death toll as of today stands at 688,961.
SOURCES: Thai Enquirer | worldometers.infoKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
State schools told not to fully re-open until the CCSA gives permission
The Office of Basic Education Commission has ordered public schools to wait for a formal approval from the CCSA (Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration) before re-establishing their full timetable. Since schools reopened at the start of July, schools with large classes of students have been required to split upinto two groups, operating on an odd/even basis with half the class on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and the other half on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. In another arrangement one group of students studied for five days in a row, while the others stayed at home and studied online. Then swap over the […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
“Thailand’s economy will take 2-3 years to recover” – Krungthai
Across the world the hopes of a quick recovery in countries’ economies evaporate as the effects of either the coronavirus, or the effects of the lockdowns, drag on. Even though Thailand has effectively contained Covid-19 at this stage with zero local transmissions for over 2 months, the economy is now stumbling with many businesses shuttered and no tourists coming into the country. Krungthai Bank has published a report stating that it would take 2-3 years for economic recovery in Thailand while health and digital business “would have a bright future”. Payong Srivanich, the Krungthai Bank president, quoted from a UN report […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Duterte tells Filipinos to clean masks with petrol
Stressing that his advice is not a joke, bombastic Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday told his people to use petrol as a disinfectant for protective facemasks. The outspoken leader made a similar remark last week which his spokesman said was a joke, reminding the public that Duterte often says things in jest. But in a televised address yesterday, Duterte declared: “What I said is true. Just go to the gasoline station, and then have some drops, that’s disinfectant. I am not joking. That is true. You think I am just kidding.” The Philippines has confirmed nearly more than 93,000 coronavirus […]
Facemask business dispute leads to shooting
Red Bull witness drank with other biker before his death: police
Covid-19 UPDATE: 5 new cases found in quarantine, no deaths (August 2)
7 still missing after Koh Samui ferry capsizes
Thai Airways to repatriate more foreigners wanting to return to Thailand
Wanted drug dealer killed in Korat shootout
Survey: China travel may take a year to recover
State schools told not to fully re-open until the CCSA gives permission
“Thailand’s economy will take 2-3 years to recover” – Krungthai
Pattani police hunt thief in fatal bag snatching – VIDEO
220 kilograms of marijuana seized, 2 arrested in Nakhon Phanom
Trump threatens US TikTok ban
Korean man in Phuket suicide
House agrees to Constitutional amendment
Duterte tells Filipinos to clean masks with petrol
Bangkok restaurant refusal to serve foreigners goes viral – VIDEO
All foreigners will have to serve 14 day quarantine “in the foreseeable future” – Minister
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
Thai baht getting stronger
Thailand ranks #1 for handling Covid-19 crisis
Lopburi police powerless to stop sex-crazed, junk food-addicted monkey gangs
Vietnam evacuates 80,000 following 3 new Covid-19 cases in Da Nang
Malaysia and Singapore to test re-opening of maritime border for business travellers
Facebook post from Bangkok restaurateur shows the power of social media
Central bank mulls severing baht’s gold link to weaken gains
Constitutional Court judge demands investigation into Red Bull heir case decisions
The big comeback for Big Joke?
Worldwide Covid-19 Recovery Index puts Thailand at No. 1
Best wishes to HM King of Thailand on this auspicious occasion
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Economy3 days ago
Thai baht getting stronger
- Bangkok2 days ago
Facebook post from Bangkok restaurateur shows the power of social media
- Economy3 days ago
Central bank mulls severing baht’s gold link to weaken gains
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Worldwide Covid-19 Recovery Index puts Thailand at No. 1
- Bangkok3 days ago
Key witness in the Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya case dies in motorbike incident
- Economy3 days ago
“We Travel Together” campaign may be extended through 2020
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thai Vietjet passengers treated to surprise “concert in the sky”
- Crime2 days ago
Former PM Thaksin sentenced to 5 years