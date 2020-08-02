Covid-19 UPDATE: 5 new cases found in quarantine, no deaths (August 2) | The Thaiger

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced 5 new cases of the virus in state quarantine, all Thais returning from abroad. The new cases bring the total number of infections in Thailand to 3,317 since the outbreak began. There hasn’t been a community infection of Covid-19 for over 2 months.

7 people were discharged from hospital today bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,142, and leaving the recovery rate steady at around 95%. 117 patients remain in hospital. The death toll remains at 58.

Globally the virus has infected more than 18 million people, and the death toll as of today stands at 688,961.

SOURCES: Thai Enquirer | worldometers.info