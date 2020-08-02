Facemask business dispute leads to shooting | The Thaiger

Bangkok police say a business rivalry over facemasks was the reason behind a gunfight that left a man injured in the city’s Bang Khae district. Officers at Lak Song Police Station were informed early this morning that a yellow Porsche was fired at many times in front of a Bang Khae home. The injured man was sent to hospital.

Initial investigation showed that the Porsche drove to the scene with 2 other cars. They reportedly parked in an alley near the house, while the Porsche was driven to park in front of the house. Interrogation of witnesses revealed the men involved knew each other and had a business conflict.

The Porsche’s driver called to the house’s owner, asking him to come outside. The house owner allegedly opened fire, injuring the driver. Police later confiscated the car.

Authorities say they’re collecting information and will summon all suspects.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand