Police step up Phuket gold shop inspections to increase security | The Thaiger

The owner of a dog, who allegedly bit a young girl in Phuket town, is saying a 100,000 baht compensation request is too much. The 15 year old girl says she was bitten by the dog on her left leg after chasing her on her way to Satree Phuket School.

32 year old Chotika Kansuya, filed a complaint to the Phuket City Police yesterday morning. Then, the dog’s owner, “May,” came to the station for questioning and to negotiate the compensation, in which Chotika asked for 100,000 baht. May says she didn’t agree with the amount and preferred to contest it in court.

“I do not think it is a reasonable number.”

According to Phuket News, May told police that she has 2 dogs that are kept chained to the front of her house. She said she was cooking food for her dogs when they started barking. She told the Phuket News her account of the story.

“I heard the dogs bark then saw a girl walking past my house who seemed afraid of them. I shouted to her to keep walking and not to look at the dogs to draw attention.”

“As I shouted to the girl, the chain holding Khan Thong the male dog broke off and he chased after the girl. He bit the girl on her leg before I was able to catch him.”

“It was not a serious bite and only a small wound. If the dog had really meant to attack and bite aggressively then the wound would be much bigger and far more serious.”

“Khan Thong has never bitten anyone before. I haven’t raised my dogs to attack or bite anyone and I have no idea why the chain restraining him managed to break. The mother of the girl also told police that I have three dogs, but I have only two.”

“She also complained that I ignored the dogs which is untrue as I did warn the girl to keep walking and avoid eye contact so as not to attract their attention.”

Phuket City Municipality office Chief Chalermporn Piyanarong told the Phuket News that he went to examine the house and found only 2 dogs. He says he advised May to keep the dogs in a cage in the future to avoid another incident like this one from happening again.

“I will send some officers to visit tomorrow and check Ms. May has addressed the situation and taken my advice to avoid this happening again in future.”

SOURCE: The Phuket News

