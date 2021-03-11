Police step up Phuket gold shop inspections to increase security | The Thaiger

image
image
Crime

Police step up Phuket gold shop inspections to increase security

Published 

5 seconds ago

 on 

Phuket police are stepping up gold shop inspections in the area to help increase security. They say they have already started inspecting the shops in Phuket Town to make sure security measures are up to par with officers now patrolling areas where gold shops are located more regularly.

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Pornsak Nuannu says his offices have already met with gold shop owners in Muang District, which includes Wichit, Chalong, Rawai and Phuket Town. One of the shops inspected was Yaowarat Gold Shop on Tilok U-Thit Road.
Wiroj Wankittikhun, the owner of the store, told The Phuket News that his store already had a steel grill installed as well as an electrically-locked door that is controlled remotely by staff. He says the shop also has an alarm system, CCTV cameras and glass covered with safety film. Pornsak says the move to increase security comes after the Royal Thai Police issued a nationwide order to step up proactive security measures of the gold shops to prevent future robberies.

“We also have a book for police on patrol to make notes in, as requested by the police. Police have been sent to inspect locations across Phuket at high risk of robbery, such as gold shops, banks and department stores. They are prepared to take action with any robbery.”

“I have already ordered the chief of each police station to create their own measures to prevent any robberies of gold shops and convenience stores in the areas under their jurisdiction.”

“We are also coordinating with local administrative organisations to install more CCTV cameras along roads and in community areas, and to ensure the cameras are kept in good condition.”

Pornsak didn’t say whether there was an actual increase in the amount of robberies of gold shops that warranted the new security measures, however, recently there have been a number of gold shops in the news.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Crime

Owner of dog who allegedly bit young girl in Phuket says 100,000 baht compensation request is too much

Published

2 hours ago

on

Thursday, March 11, 2021

By

The owner of a dog, who allegedly bit a young girl in Phuket town, is saying a 100,000 baht compensation request is too much. The 15 year old girl says she was bitten by the dog on her left leg after chasing her on her way to Satree Phuket School.

32 year old Chotika Kansuya, filed a complaint to the Phuket City Police yesterday morning. Then, the dog’s owner, “May,” came to the station for questioning and to negotiate the compensation, in which Chotika asked for 100,000 baht. May says she didn’t agree with the amount and preferred to contest it in court.

“I do not think it is a reasonable number.”

According to Phuket News, May told police that she has 2 dogs that are kept chained to the front of her house. She said she was cooking food for her dogs when they started barking. She told the Phuket News her account of the story.

“I heard the dogs bark then saw a girl walking past my house who seemed afraid of them. I shouted to her to keep walking and not to look at the dogs to draw attention.”

“As I shouted to the girl, the chain holding Khan Thong the male dog broke off and he chased after the girl. He bit the girl on her leg before I was able to catch him.”

“It was not a serious bite and only a small wound. If the dog had really meant to attack and bite aggressively then the wound would be much bigger and far more serious.”

“Khan Thong has never bitten anyone before. I haven’t raised my dogs to attack or bite anyone and I have no idea why the chain restraining him managed to break. The mother of the girl also told police that I have three dogs, but I have only two.”

“She also complained that I ignored the dogs which is untrue as I did warn the girl to keep walking and avoid eye contact so as not to attract their attention.”

Phuket City Municipality office Chief Chalermporn Piyanarong told the Phuket News that he went to examine the house and found only 2 dogs. He says he advised May to keep the dogs in a cage in the future to avoid another incident like this one from happening again.

“I will send some officers to visit tomorrow and check Ms. May has addressed the situation and taken my advice to avoid this happening again in future.”

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Crime

Thai man in Pattaya arrested for allegedly selling e-cig vaping products

Published

3 hours ago

on

Thursday, March 11, 2021

By

A Thai man is under arrest in Pattaya for allegedly selling e-cigarettes and vaping products, after concerned citizens tipped off Banglamung police. The products were allegedly being sold in the Naklua market, according to the Banglamung Administrative Chief Officer, Phonchai Sangeiad who reportedly talked to Pattaya News.

“We are cracking down on electronic cigarettes in the area overall as part of a national drive to protect the health of our residents. We had received a tip-off from a concerned citizen that vaping products were being sold at the Mueang Jamlong Market in Naklua and immediately responded.”

“We conducted a sting operation to buy vaping and vaping devices at the shop before arresting the suspect after confirming he was selling the products illegally.”

“45 year old Sarayut Mayotha, the owner of the vaping market stall, was arrested. He admitted that he was the shop owner. Officers seized 6 electronic cigarettes and 33 bottles of liquid used to supply e-cigarettes.”

“The suspect was taken to the Banglamung Police Station to face charges of offenses to the consumer protection law for selling vaping and vaping devices.”

Thailand is has some of the strictest e-cigarette or vaping laws in the world with many organisations trying unsuccessfully to overturn such laws as officials say they are in place to “protect the health of citizens.” But critics say it is due to a lack of ability to properly control export taxes on e-cigarette products as well as traditional cigarette companies pushing back against such laws. Cigarette companies say that if e-cigarettes are allowed, it would adversely affect their revenue.

According to cancer.org, the vapor in e-cigs may sound harmless, but the aerosol that comes out of an e-cigarette is not water vapor and can be harmful. The aerosol from an e-cigarette can contain nicotine and other substances that are addictive and can cause lung disease, heart disease, and cancer.

 

SOURCE: The Pattaya News/Cancer.org

Thailand

Thai government considers expanding Bangkok prisons due to many visitors supporting political prisoners

Published

4 hours ago

on

Thursday, March 11, 2021

By

Photo via Thai Lawyers for Human Rights

With a number of people facing charges related to their involvement in political protests, the Thai government is looking into expanding prisons to help reduce overcrowding, particularly for visits. Thailand’s justice minister Somsak Thepsuthin told reporters that Bangkok Remand Prison and Klong Prem Central Prison are becoming congested with families and other people who visit the prisons to support the political prisoners.

Since the major pro-democracy rally last July, kicking off the youth-led movement pushing for monarchy reform, at least 382 people have faced charges related to the demonstrations or political comments they made online, according to the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights. Out of the hundreds facing charges, 13 are minors, the group says.

At least 60 people are facing charges under Section 112 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, the organisation says. Section 112 is the lèse majesté law. It carries a punishment of up to 15 years in prison for insulting the Thai Monarchy.

With many coming by the prisons to support the incarcerated activists, Somsak says the government is looking into making more room. He said there will not be a new prison for political prisoners and everyone will be treated equally.

“We are discussing finding a larger area that can accommodate more people for everyone’s convenience.”

SOURCES: Associated Press| Thai Lawyers for Human Rights

