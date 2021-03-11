Samut Sakhon field hospitals plan to shut down as Covid cases drop to double-digits | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Samut Sakhon field hospitals plan to shut down as Covid cases drop to double-digits
The central province and epicentre of Thailand’s second wave of Covid-19, Samut Sakhon is set to shut down as many as 7 field hospitals after daily reported cases of the virus have dropped to double-digits. Kiattiphum Wongrajit, the permanent secretary for Public Health says the country is now only seeing between 30-50 new cases of Covid per day, thanks to successful disease control measures.
Such measures included active case finding in communities, surveillance and “bubble and seal” measures at factories which have seen about 10% of workers infected and quarantined. Those large factories enforced masks, hand-washing, testing and social distancing, which proved to be a successful strategy to control the spread of the virus which began its second-wave last December.
The field hospitals, which were set up to treat infected migrant workers, are now seeing more vacant beds, many being used unnecessarily. Now, there are only about 120 beds in use.
Kiattiphum says the ministry had recently spoken with the Samut Sakhon provincial public health chief about closing 7 of its 10 field hospitals, which feature 2,227 beds out of a total of 4,127 beds.
After shutting down the 7 field hospitals, only 3 would be left, with about 1,900 beds to be held in case of another emergency situation. And, if those hospitals prove to be not needed, they would be shut down as well.
As of February 15, Samut Sakhon reopened 22 wet markets but that didn’t include the seafood market where the outbreak began. Currently, there is no word yet on when the seafood market would reopen. Those 22 wet markets had been shut down since December 19 after the second-wave of Covid began.
58 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 513 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 26,598 coronavirus infections and 85 deaths.
Out of the 58 in cases, 17 were exposed to the virus while visiting high risk areas in Samut Sakhon, Bangkok, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Nonthaburi and Ratchaburi.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Thailand welcomes UN to inspect ethnic Karen village in Kaeng Krachan national park
Thailand’s government says it is welcoming the United Nations to inspect the ethnic Karen village in Kaeng Krachan national park after ongoing allegations of human rights violations allegedly committed by Thai officials.
The villagers were evacuated from their original village of Ban Bang Kloy or Jai Paendin in the national park after locals complained that the village’s location could potentially destroy the natural forest land. But the new resettlement area where they were moved, has been a source of controversy as many Karen villagers were allegedly unhappy about the relocation.
The village head echoed concerns saying that the Karen people could not live in the resettlement village out of fear they would starve to death. But government officials say the resettlement area has a school and solar panels on every household with vocational training being offered for the villagers.
Since the relocation, at least 22 villagers left the new location and went back to their original village of Ban Kloy, signaling that there are still issues that are not being addressed. Back in January, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said he would not use force against the villager who were reprimanded after leaving the resettlement area. He said unlike past governments, he would take care of those living in Bang Kloy by ensuring that they have proper jobs and a place to live.
Park officials began evicting the Karen from Bang Kloy or Jai Paen Din village in 1996, but park management shortcomings allegedly allowed them to sneak back to their land. In 2011, the government submitted an application to recognise the park as a world heritage site, leading to houses and rice barns in the village to allegedly be torched and burned.
After human rights watchdogs complained, the Supreme Administrative Court ruled in 2018 that as the Karen are indigenous to the land. The ruling dictated that forest authorities must respect the cabinet resolution of August 3, 2010 which prohibits the eviction of indigenous communities from ancestral land until all land rights conflicts are resolved.
The verdict was supposed to be a victory for the Karen people, but park officials allegedly created even more suppressive laws which allowed their homeland to be destroyed via different methods such as setting fire to their homes. Even more concerning to human rights activists was that such laws were approved by the military-sponsored National Legislative Assembly.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World/Bangkok Post
Crime
Jealous man stabs ex-girlfriend to death at dental office in Ratchaburi
A lover’s quarrel has ended with a man under arrest after allegedly using a 10 centimetre long knife to stab and kill his ex-girlfriend at a dental office in central Ratchaburi province.
38 year old Kaewmorakot Netniam was found dead on the 2nd floor of the Ban Sing Tantakam Dental Clinic, with multiple stab wounds, by police and a doctor from Photharam Hospital. 34 year old Ratchasak Choenphueng, a factory worker, was waiting nearby to surrender to police.
Ratchsak’s aunt told police that Ratchasak had been dating Kaewmorakot, a widowed mother of 3, for about 1 year. She says they separated about a week ago after a fight. Ratchasak apparently had found his girlfriend a job as a dental assistant at the clinic where she was found stabbed to death.
Ratchasak allegedly went to the clinic and spoke with her briefly, before stabbing her and killing her instantly. Police say they are charging him with premeditated murder and carrying a weapon in public without a proper reason.
Just last December, another act of jealousy drove a 34 year old Chon Buri man to deliberately drive his pickup truck into his ex-girlfriend’s home. His 42 year old ex, Uraiwan Kotsombat, had pleaded with police to find Chalermkiet Osodroob, saying he has previously threatened to burn her house down.
The man allegedly drove his truck through her living room, crashing into a wall inside the house. He was then accused of using a hammer to destroy property in the house, with his ex-girlfriend having estimated the cost of the damage to be around 300,000 baht.
In September of last year, a woman in the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima had allegedly been shot dead by her husband because she wanted a divorce. The man allegedly then turned the gun on himself, dying from a gunshot wound to the head.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Events
Houseowner discovers 3,000 year old skeletons on land in Ang Thong province
A houseowner in the central province of Ang Thong, has discovered 3 skeletons on his land that are thought to be over 3,000 years old. 54 year old Somkiat Briboon says this most recent discovery isn’t the first, as the first lot of bones was found last year after preparing his 17 rai worth of land, in Sawang Ha District, to be rented out for sugarcane farming.
It was then that he found 9 skeletons, only later to find 6 more. The skeletons were found with bowls and other kitchen utensils found laying on top of them. He transferred the skeletons to his home, wrapping them in blue sheets, describing some of the bones as smaller in size, resembling that of women or children.
He says he also found ancient artifacts with the bones and arranged to have them shipped to Bangkok’s Fine Arts Department for research purposes. But he says he wants to eventually build his own museum housing the display of bones and artifacts for educational purposes.
Although the discovery is exciting, its creepiness factor has repelled Somkiat’s friends from visiting him as many are afraid of ghosts or spirits. To add to his friends’ concerns, he says ever since the skeletons and artifacts were moved into his home, strange things have been happening.
One of those unsettling things is the feeling that there are many people walking around inside his home at all hours of the day. He says when he tries to search for the source of the eery sounds, he finds nothing. Somkiat says he isn’t afraid of the spirits and even talks to them often. He even says his sleep isn’t disturbed as he sleeps well at night while the skeletons are in his home.
The Fine Arts Department has been notified of the most recent finding, but it is unclear on whether they will move the new skeletons to Bangkok to join the others.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
