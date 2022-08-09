Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested

A computer fraudulently bought by a Chinese man led police from Sattahip and Na Jomtien to raid a Chinese porn studio in mid-set in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district.

Four suspects were arrested during the raid at the porn studio hidden in a pool villa in Sattahip district on Friday, August 5, including the 33 year old Chinese director Li, 24 year old Chinese interpreter Arjong, an unnamed 20 year old male actor, and an unnamed 24 year old actress. Police also confiscated filming equipment.

Police traced the digital footprint of a man previously arrested for violating the Computer Crimes Act. The man had purchased a computer system with false information.

The investigation of that information led police to the Chinese film group shooting pornographic movies in Pattaya and Bangkok. Police also found evidence of the group advertising for male and female Thai porn actors to participate in movies that would be screened on Chinese platforms.

The names and nationalities of the actor and actress were not made public but the actress revealed she got paid 20,000 baht a day while the man received 6,000 baht a day.

All four suspects were charged with jointly producing pornographic material, which they have reportedly accepted, and were awaiting further legal proceedings at Na Jomtien Police Station.

SOURCE: Daily News