Crime

Police raid Chinese porn studio in Chon Buri, 4 arrested

Published

 on 

A computer fraudulently bought by a Chinese man led police from Sattahip and Na Jomtien to raid a Chinese porn studio in mid-set in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district.

Four suspects were arrested during the raid at the porn studio hidden in a pool villa in Sattahip district on Friday, August 5, including the 33 year old Chinese director Li, 24 year old Chinese interpreter Arjong, an unnamed 20 year old male actor, and an unnamed 24 year old actress. Police also confiscated filming equipment.

Police traced the digital footprint of a man previously arrested for violating the Computer Crimes Act. The man had purchased a computer system with false information.

The investigation of that information led police to the Chinese film group shooting pornographic movies in Pattaya and Bangkok. Police also found evidence of the group advertising for male and female Thai porn actors to participate in movies that would be screened on Chinese platforms.

The names and nationalities of the actor and actress were not made public but the actress revealed she got paid 20,000 baht a day while the man received 6,000 baht a day.

All four suspects were charged with jointly producing pornographic material, which they have reportedly accepted, and were awaiting further legal proceedings at Na Jomtien Police Station.

SOURCE: Daily News

 

Recent comments:
HolyCowCm
2022-08-09 12:29
Wonder what the profits are once streamed in China. Could make them very wealthy. 
MikeW
2022-08-09 12:31
The proper envelopes were not passed out 😂
HolyCowCm
2022-08-09 12:32
That’s how Chinese porn fortune cookie crumble. 
HiuMak
2022-08-09 13:10
1 hour ago, DoUKnowWhoIAm said: Huge male/female wage gap there, work needs to be done in order reach equality. More work but less pay. 
Janneman
2022-08-09 15:06
When is the public re-enactment?

