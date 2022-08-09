Innocent woman killed after high-speed race near Bangkok

The mindless driver of a pickup faces prison after an idiotic road race ended in the death of an innocent bystander.

A woman was instantly killed after being hit by an out of control pickup as it embarked on some high jinks with another speeding car on a public road in Pathum Thani province near Bangkok.

The 35 year old woman, Thanyaluck Sriphan, was standing outside of her food shop in front of a petrol station, located on Som Sang Road in the Baan Mai District of Pathum Thani when she was hit by the vehicle.

Police and emergency service teams found the damaged pickup near the shop. Inside the vehicle, police discovered 36 year old male driver Prasarn Boonsi, and 29 year old female passenger Kunruethai Ninlaphruk. They were both injured and sent to a hospital nearby. Both tested positive for Covid-19 while being treated for their injuries.

Witnesses told police the pickup was travelling at a high speed, racing with another car, before the pickup driver lost control and crashed into Thanyaluck’s shop.

Witnesses revealed that Thanyaluck was sitting in front of her shop and was directly hit by the pickup. They also added that Thanyaluck’s daughter was sitting with her mother only minutes before the impact. Fortunately she escaped injury.

The Deputy Inspector from the Pak Khlong Rangsit Police Station, Anan Narmpote, informed the media that the officers had gathered evidence from witnesses and security cameras near the scene but needed to wait until the suspects recovered from their injuries and illness before questioning them and concluding the case.

According to Thai law, the pickup driver faces a charge of Section 291 causing death: Whoever, doing the act by negligence and that act causing the other person to death, shall be imprisoned not more than 10 years or fined not more than 20,000 baht.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Sanook