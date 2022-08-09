Connect with us

Road deaths

Innocent woman killed after high-speed race near Bangkok

Photo via ศูนย์วิทยุวัฒนะ ปทุมธานี﻿ and เพจ กู้ภัยบูรพานนทบุรี

The mindless driver of a pickup faces prison after an idiotic road race ended in the death of an innocent bystander.

A woman was instantly killed after being hit by an out of control pickup as it embarked on some high jinks with another speeding car on a public road in Pathum Thani province near Bangkok.

The 35 year old woman, Thanyaluck Sriphan, was standing outside of her food shop in front of a petrol station, located on Som Sang Road in the Baan Mai District of Pathum Thani when she was hit by the vehicle.

Police and emergency service teams found the damaged pickup near the shop. Inside the vehicle, police discovered 36 year old male driver Prasarn Boonsi, and 29 year old female passenger Kunruethai Ninlaphruk. They were both injured and sent to a hospital nearby. Both tested positive for Covid-19 while being treated for their injuries.

Witnesses told police the pickup was travelling at a high speed, racing with another car, before the pickup driver lost control and crashed into Thanyaluck’s shop.

Witnesses revealed that Thanyaluck was sitting in front of her shop and was directly hit by the pickup. They also added that Thanyaluck’s daughter was sitting with her mother only minutes before the impact. Fortunately she escaped injury.

The Deputy Inspector from the Pak Khlong Rangsit Police Station, Anan Narmpote, informed the media that the officers had gathered evidence from witnesses and security cameras near the scene but needed to wait until the suspects recovered from their injuries and illness before questioning them and concluding the case.

According to Thai law, the pickup driver faces a charge of Section 291 causing death: Whoever, doing the act by negligence and that act causing the other person to death, shall be imprisoned not more than 10 years or fined not more than 20,000 baht.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Sanook

 

Recent comments:
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-08-09 12:28
48 minutes ago, Thaiger said: idiotic road race ended I see similar madness in Bangkok on a daily basis,  only a miracle (amulets in play?) that not even more accidents occur.
HolyCowCm
2022-08-09 12:37
And thai seem to think they are good drivers. Senseless loss of life 
HiuMak
2022-08-09 13:07
RIP. She is standing at the wrong place at the wrong time. Drivers should be charged and put behind bars.
Loong
2022-08-09 14:26
The law only allows a maximum of 10 years in prison for this? I hope that he gets the full 10 years.
Ramanathan.P
2022-08-09 14:46
As usual...the driver will accept his fault, he will be pardoned with less severe punishments with the claims that it was his first offence, 6 month down the road, the same driver will be racing again on the road....

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

