Crime
Police open murder investigation after worker’s body found underneath home
Police have opened a murder investigation after the remains of a 42 year old building contractor were found under a home he was doing construction on. The man’s face was severely injured and his skull cracked open, police say. The body had been stripped down to the underwear and wrapped in a curtain. The body was decaying and officers suspect he died a week or so before his body was found.
The man was identified as Sittichoke, also known as “Chang Son” meaning “repairman’s son.” Bang Sao Police in western Bangkok found his decaying body last Friday under a home in Taling Chan. His brother 40 year old Suwit said Sittichoke is from Krabi and would call his relatives in his hometown almost every day. The last they heard from Sittichoke was on July 8. They reported him missing a week later on July 15 to Bang Sao Police and told officers Sittichoke had been working on a home in Taling Chan.
When officers were first dispatched to the house, they noticed a bad odour but did not find Sittichoke’s body. The family asked officers to search the house again after a fortune teller, known in Thai as a “mor duu,” told them the body was buried at the home. The next day, police returned to the house and noticed the smell had gotten worse and flies were buzzing around the home. Police used a sledgehammer to break through the concrete and found the body.
Officers reviewed surveillance camera footage and say 2 men that they suspect are co-workers named Rung and Pong, woke up Sittchoke and invited him to drink with them at around 10pm on July 8. Officers suspect 2 other men were also involved.
No surveillance cameras were in the area where the men were drinking. Video footage shows Rung and Pong leaving the home the next morning. Police say they went to Chiang Rai. According to the Thai media outlet Sanook, police suspect Sittichoke was killed by a Thai Yai hill tribesman who is still at large. 3 men have been detained and police suspect 2 of them helped conceal the body.
SOURCE: Asean Now
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Best Hua Hin hotel deals
Korat governor Kobchai Boon-Orana urges residents to self-quarantine
Police open murder investigation after worker’s body found underneath home
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Motorbike taxis allegedly hiking up fares at Bangkok’s Bang Sue station
Railay Beach’s Most Exotic Hotels
Tuesday Covid Update: 11,305 new cases; provincial totals
Thai start up’s “Subunit” vaccine almost ready for production/use in mid 2022
Police detain all 4 inmates who escaped from Phetchabun prison
Foodpanda rider arrested on lèse majesté charges
Unused Thai schools to be transformed into field hospitals as infections surge
Good Morning Thailand | Sandbox report card, Flightus Interruptus, poll results
Thailand’s airlines feeling the pinch with no government support
Worst case scenario? 32,000 cases a day, says research
Thailand in talks with manufacturers of second-generation vaccines
European nations accelerating vaccination, mandatory inoculation considered for some
CCSA clarifies what shops can and can’t open in Bangkok
No foreign tourists to arrive tomorrow, the first day of “Samui Plus” reopening
Thailand News Today | Soft Samui launch, warning over Fake News, Only Fans disrupts girlie bars | July 14
Public warned about immigration police impersonators asking for bribes
Slow start for “Samui Plus” reopening, only 33 seats booked for this month
Officials argue most leaving Sandbox aren’t unhappy
First night of curfew: 299 arrested
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
Concerns raised as Health Ministry appears to ignore WHO warning on mixing vaccines
Phuket finds another visitor has Covid, total now stands at 7
Thailand monitoring Myanmar situation, will work to end conflict
42-billion-baht aid package to cushion the financial impact of Covid restrictions
Vietnam considers strict regulations for social media live streaming
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 10,082 new infections, news briefs
Covid-19 visa end date extended to September 27
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Business1 day ago
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
- Crime2 days ago
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 10,082 new infections, news briefs
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid-19 situation has not improved, stricter rules being discussed – CCSA
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
7 more provinces classified by the CCSA as “dark red” zones under maximum control
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 10,082 new infections, provincial numbers
Recent comments: