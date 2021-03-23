Police officer’s son caught on camera firing shots at Thai restaurant | Thaiger

The son of a local police officer and 2 other men were caught on camera firing shots and pointing guns at employees at Thai barbeque restaurant in the southern province Trang.

Surveillance camera footage shows the men parking a pickup truck nearby and the man, identified as the police officer’s son, holding a gun and then shooting it at the sky as he walked toward the restaurant. An employee saw the gun and ran to hide in the kitchen in the back of the building.

Another man was seen on camera carrying a gun. Reports say they yelled “who shouted at me?” The owner of the restaurant spoke with the men and they left shortly after. It’s unclear what sparked the incident.

Reports say the officer’s son offered to pay the restaurant 60,000 baht as a settlement, but the owner says he still wants to press charges.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

