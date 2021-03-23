Police officer’s son caught on camera firing shots at Thai restaurant | Thaiger

Crime
Police officer’s son caught on camera firing shots at Thai restaurant
The son of a local police officer and 2 other men were caught on camera firing shots and pointing guns at employees at Thai barbeque restaurant in the southern province Trang.
Surveillance camera footage shows the men parking a pickup truck nearby and the man, identified as the police officer’s son, holding a gun and then shooting it at the sky as he walked toward the restaurant. An employee saw the gun and ran to hide in the kitchen in the back of the building.
Another man was seen on camera carrying a gun. Reports say they yelled “who shouted at me?” The owner of the restaurant spoke with the men and they left shortly after. It’s unclear what sparked the incident.
Reports say the officer’s son offered to pay the restaurant 60,000 baht as a settlement, but the owner says he still wants to press charges.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Crime
Petrol station attendant stabbed to death allegedly by a motorcyclist who refused to pay for gas
A petrol station attendant was stabbed to death yesterday morning allegedly by motorcyclist who refused to pay for gas. Staff members at the Esso gas station in Pathum Thani, north of Bangkok, say a motorcyclist pulled out a knife, refusing to pay for 40 baht worth of fuel before stabbing the pump attendant, 39 year old Sorawut Nakwichai.
Police say Sorawut’s body was found inside the station’s mini mart at 1:40am yesterday. He had been stabbed 10 times on his chest, neck and torso. A knife was found nearby.
Staff members say Sorawut had filled the motorcycle’s tank with gas, but the rider refused to pay and pull out a knife. Apparently, the man left, but came back a few minutes later, running up to Sorawat and stabbing him multiple times, the witnesses say. Sorawat ran to the mini mart, but the motorcyclist followed and stabbed Sorawat to death, the witnesses say.
Police are still investigating and are reviewing surveillance camera footage.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Crime
Man falls asleep while allegedly robbing a home in Phetchabun – VIDEO
A 22 year old man was arrested on burglary charges after the homeowner found him asleep in his daughter’s bed at his home in the central province Phetchabun. Apparently, the man had broken into the house at around 2am, but felt sleepy, so he turned on the air conditioner and laid down on the bed, Thai media reports.
When the homeowner, who happened to be a police officer, woke up in the morning, he noticed the air conditioner for his daughter’s bedroom was running. His daughter wasn’t home, so he looked in the window to check and saw the man wrapped in a blanket, sleeping on his daughter’s bed.
He yelled at the man to wake up. Thai media says he appeared to wake up still drowsy and puzzled. The man faces charges of burglary and trespassing.
แอร์เย็นจัด! โจรเข้าไปขโมยของเผลอหลับในห้อง
แอร์เย็นจัด! โจรเข้าไปขโมยของเผลอหลับในห้อง
.
วันที่ 22 มี.ค.2564 เวลา 09.00 น. พ.ต.ท.ปริญญา ภารไสว รองผู้กำกับการป้องกันปราบปราม สภ.วิเชียรบุรี อ.วิเชียรบุรี ได้รับแจ้งมีคนบุกรุกเข้าไปขโมยของที่บ้าน ม.2 น้ำร้อน อ.วิเชียรบุรี จ.เพชรบูรณ์ ซึ่งเป็นบ้านของ ดาบตำรวจศักดา เจียมประเสริฐ เจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจ สภ.วิเชียรบุรี
.
โดยผู้ก่อเหตุได้นอนหลับอยู่ภายในห้องลูกสาวเจ้าของบ้าน จึงนำกำลังเจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจรุดไปตรวจสอบ พบคนร้ายนอนอยู่ภายในห้องนอนที่เปิดแอร์เย็นฉ่ำ ห่มผ้าหลับสนิท เจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจจึงได้ตะโกนเรียกและปลุกให้ตื่น ปรากฏว่าคนร้ายก็ตื่นขึ้นมาในอาการที่งัวเงียและงงกับสิ่งที่เกิดขึ้น จึงได้ควบคุมตัวพร้อมของกลางคืออุปกรณ์ช่างจำนวน 1 ชุด
.
จากการสอบสวนทราบว่าคนร้าย คือนายอาทิตย์ กินขุนทด อายุ 22 ปี ให้การว่าช่วงเวลาประมาณ ตีสองที่ผ่านมาได้ตระเวนออกงัดบ้านเพื่อขโมยทรัพย์สิน แต่ไม่สามารถงัดได้ กระทั่งมาที่บ้านหลังนี้สามารถงัดเข้าไปในห้องนอนได้ แต่ตนรู้สึกง่วงนอน จึงได้เปิดแอร์กะว่าจะนอนพอให้หายง่วงนอน แต่ก็หลับเตลิดจนเจ้าของบ้านและเจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจมาปลุก เจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจจึงได้แจ้งข้อหาลักทรัพย์ในเคหะสถานในเวลากลางคืนบุกรุกในเคหะสถานในเวลากลางคืนและทำให้เสียทรัพย์
.
ด้านดาบตำรวจศักดา เปิดเผยว่าตนตื่นมาตอนเช้าสังเกตว่าแอร์ห้องของลูกสาวเปิดอยู่ซึ่งผิดปกติ เพราะลูกสาวไปอยู่ต่างจังหวัด จึงได้ย่องไปดูที่หน้าต่างก็พบว่ามีคนร้ายนอนห่มผ้าห่มหลับสนิทอยู่บนที่นอนลูกสาว จึงได้โทรแจ้งเจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจ สภ.วิเชียรบุรี ให้มาช่วยกันจับกุมและควบคุมตัวไปดำเนินคดีตามกฎหมายต่อไป
ข่าวเวิร์คพอยท์ 23
Posted by ข่าวเวิร์คพอยท์ 23 on Monday, March 22, 2021
SOURCE: Thairath
Pattaya
Russians in Pattaya arrested for allegedly selling fake bank statements for retirement visas
Police in Pattaya arrested a Russian man and woman for allegedly creating fake bank documents for retirement visas and selling the fraudulent paperwork to other foreigners. The suspects allegedly sold the fake documents to foreigners who did not have enough money in their bank account required under Thai law for a retirement visa, police say, according to Pattaya News.
Retirement visa applicants must have 800,000 baht in their bank account for at least 2 months before applying, or they must have a monthly income of 65,000 baht. The suspects, 59 year old Irina Prokasheva and 63 year old Alexey Luptov, allegedly sold the fake bank statements for around 2,000 baht to those who did not meet the financial requirements for the visa.
Police say Irina and Alexey were selling the fake documents to other Russian nationals through the social media platform VK. They obtained the documents from someone in Russia, according to police.
Officers from the Combating Transnational Criminals and the Illegal Immigrant Centre teamed up with Pattaya City Police for the arrest. They seized Thai banknotes, copies of passports and fake certificates from a bank in Russia, according to Pattaya News.
Irina and Alexey were arrested on charges of working without a work permit, producing fake documents and operating a business without a license. They face deportation after the legal proceedings.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
