Crime

Police launch murder investigation after Thai boxer found dead in Bangkok’s On Nut area

Caitlin Ashworth

2 hours ago

Police launch murder investigation after Thai boxer found dead in Bangkok&#8217;s On Nut area | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath
Police in Bangkok have launched a murder investigation after the body of a Thai boxer was found covered in blood in the city’s On Nut area. His throat was slit. Photos of the crime scene show blood splattered and smeared across the hood of a white Toyota Vios.

Around 10pm Sunday night, local residents heard screams and called police. The body of the 46 year old boxer, known as Wichan Noi Jep Yao, was found covered in blood. He had no shirt or shoes. Reports say a pair of underwear was found near the body. Dried bloodstains were all around the car and in the back seat. No weapons were found at the scene.

Wichan was a boxing instructor at the Rama 2 camp, according to the Thai media outlet Sanook. Reports say the boxer travelled from Suphan Buri to Bangkok for business. Police are still investigating.

SOURCE: Thai Visa

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

