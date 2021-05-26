Crime
Police in Bangkok arrest 6 people on gambling and drug charges
Six recent graduates have been arrested on charges of illegal gambling and using class 5 drugs. The graduates, between the ages of 23 and 25, allegedly used SIM cards to sign up for gambling sites to obtain bonuses from new players. According to media reports, they were allegedly earning between 1,000 to 10,000 baht a day on their gambling operation.
Yesterday, police executed a search warrant on the house at the Suphalai Gardenville Estate in Don Muang, a district of Bangkok. Police say they found computers, 100 SIM cards, and cannabis as well as kratom leaves, which have been used in traditional medicine, but also known to be an ingredient in the homemade “4×100” cocktail of coke, kratom leaves and cough syrup.
SOURCES: Thai Visa Daily News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Managers of Bangkok clubs blamed for third wave deny any wrongdoing
The managers of 2 nightclubs in the Thong Lor district of Bangkok have denied any responsibility for causing a third wave of Covid-19. The Krystal and Emerald clubs have been widely blamed for sparking a resurgence of the virus that has now spread across the Kingdom, threatening tourism re-opening plans and further decimating an already-fragile economy.
Both managers face charges of operating a nightlife venue without permission and violating the emergency decree. The Bangkok Post reports that Decha Philali and Kiattiphong Khamtai, executives from Krystal K&K and Emerald Group respectively, met with police at Thong Lor station yesterday. According to a police source, both deny any wrongdoing and have chosen to submit a written statement on June 4. According to the source, both the accused have had the charges against them formally laid out, but have not been detained.
Meanwhile, in a separate development, around 30 police officers in the Wang Thonglang district of the capital are being screened for Covid-19. The officers were involved in a raid on a party at Faros 2 Sauna on Soi Ramkhamhaeng 21 on Saturday night. 2 out of 62 people taken into custody at Wang Thonglang station have tested positive for the virus. In addition to being tested, officers have asked the local district office to carry out disinfection of the police station.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
515 test positive for Covid at construction site in Nonthaburi, mostly migrant workers
Another construction site, this time in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, has reported an outbreak of Covid-19 after active testing revealed 515 people infected with Covid-19, over half of the 959 total workers who were there and screened. The worksite, Sin0-Thai, has been ordered to close.
The majority of those who tested positive were asymptomatic, according to provincial health officials who performed the pro-active screening. This Covid-19 outbreak follows last week’s outbreak, also in a construction site in the nearby Lak Si district, for the Italy-Thai company, just south of the Don Mueang International Airport. It has already been closed down and the residents quarantined.
A small fraction of the infected were Thai nationals (43), with the rest being from Burmese (265) and Cambodians (207).
The sick workers are currently being treated in a field hospital in the province, while the non-infected are isolated in a housing facility for quarantine. Entering or leaving the facility is not allowed at the moment.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Trained dogs highly accurate at identifying Covid-19 infections, study shows
Dogs could replace temperature and infrared scanners at Covid-19 screening points. A new study shows that dogs can be trained to identify the coronavirus, even when people are asymptomatic. The dogs are more than 90% accurate, the study says.
Socks and face masks from 200 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were collected by researchers from the London School of Tropical Medicine and used to train 6 dogs to identify the smell of the chemical compounds from a Covid-19 patient. Using the dogs in addition to PCR tests at screening checkpoints, like at airports, can lead to a 2.24% lower rate of transmission, according to the study.
In Bangkok, a similar study was done at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Veterinary Science where 6 Labrador retrievers were trained to detect the virus in human sweat. Tests show that the dogs had an accuracy rate of 95% in detecting Covid-19 in asymptomatic patient samples. Those dogs might soon be deployed to high risk areas in Bangkok as additional screening.
An author of the London School’s study says the dogs can quickly identify a person infected with Covid-19 and can potentially be used as a screening tool to replace the need for quarantine on-arrival.
“What we’re suggesting is that dogs would give the first initial screening, and then those (arrivals) that were indicated as positive would then receive a complimentary PCR test.”
SOURCE: AFP
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand News Today | BKK clubs deny responsibility, Sinopharm for Thailand, 2,455 cases | May 26
DIT chews on regulations to lower food delivery service fees
Repairman hospitalised after plummeting through roof in Pattaya
Police in Koh Samui arrest 9 people for gathering and drinking alcohol
Woman driving to market slides into canal, drowns in flash flood
Thailand gets onboard with ridesharing taxi app regulations
Man dies after receiving Sinovac vaccine in Phuket
6 people arrested for allegedly running 200 million baht “romance scam”
Police in Bangkok arrest 6 people on gambling and drug charges
Social media users can face legal action for spreading false Covid-19 information
Wednesday Covid Update: 2,455 new cases and 41 deaths, provincial totals
Good Morning Thailand | 1 minute Covid test, 5 year tourism recovery, Bangkok update
Cabinet approves Emergency Decree extension, prison funding
Four different Covid-19 variants detected in Thailand
Managers of Bangkok clubs blamed for third wave deny any wrongdoing
Visakha Bucha Day 2021, Buddhist holiday
Men arrested on drug charges after police chase in Phuket
UPDATE: Officers shot during gunfire exchange at luxury home in Chon Buri
Doctor urges Pfizer, Moderna vaccine to fight B.1.351 variant
Pattaya mansion shooting suspect in jail, 6 associates lose visas
Phuket pushes for proactive vaccination to reach 70% goal
B.1.351 South African Covid-19 variant found in Thailand
Air passengers in the US may face random weigh-ins
Friso and Gregg have been working in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slums for a year
Man arrested in Bangkok accused of raping 30+ young women
Foreigners feeding thousands in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slums during Covid
57 men arrested in drug and sex party in Bangkok sauna shop
Private hospitals must test and treat Covid-19 patients free
Dog brings owner gift of 2,000 meth pills in Udon Thani
DDC justifies plan to get 2 extra doses per AstraZeneca vial
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Events8 hours ago
Visakha Bucha Day 2021, Buddhist holiday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Doctor urges Pfizer, Moderna vaccine to fight B.1.351 variant
- Crime3 days ago
Pattaya mansion shooting suspect in jail, 6 associates lose visas
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
B.1.351 South African Covid-19 variant found in Thailand
- Bangkok3 days ago
Friso and Gregg have been working in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slums for a year
- Bangkok3 days ago
57 men arrested in drug and sex party in Bangkok sauna shop
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Monday Covid-19 Update: 2,713 new cases and 30 deaths, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Tourism not expected to bounce back until 2026 – Thai government