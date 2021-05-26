Thailand
6 people arrested for allegedly running 200 million baht “romance scam”
Police arrested 6 people allegedly involved in a 200 million baht so-called romance scam, setting up fake profiles online and, after some sweet-talking, persuading their “lovers to transfer money to their account. A victim who came forward to police says she transferred hundreds of thousands of baht to whom she thought was an American businessman in Malaysia who needed money to pay for hospital bills after a serious injury.
Police investigated and raided several locations, including homes in Bangkok and Phuket, suspected of being linked to the scam. 6 people were arrested on charges of collusion to defraud and putting false information into the computer system. The suspects include 44 year old Nigerian national Ezeneche Uzochuwku and Thai nationals, 46 year old Punyawee Chusinjiraphat Jorome, 22 year old Sasithorn Nuankaew, 34 year old Sudjai Kamnon, 33 year old Thotsaphol Siripru, and 29 year old Nirandon Thianthavorn.
Police searched a car belonging to Ezeneche and Punyawaee, who are married, and found 906,000 baht in cash, 7 mobile phone, 18 bank account books, multiple sets of ornaments, 11 watches, 2 ivory ornaments, and 11 electronic cards.
Last year, a victim filed a complaint with police claiming that 1 million baht had been stolen from her in a romance scam. The Central Investigation Bureau investigated the claim. The bureau says they suspect the group worked together to set up a fake Instagram account under the name “Mr. Lanny Gray”, who would then approach a would be victim under the pretense of being an American businessman working in Malaysia. “Gray” would then court the victim over Line, sending multiple messages until trust had been established, giving the woman the impression he wanted to live with her in Thailand.
Then, “Gray” would say he would send valuable “parcels” to her that she would have to sign for. A member of the group would call the victim claiming to be an agent from the shipping firm and requesting she pay fees associated with the parcels. At this point, the woman was in the hole for 1 million baht, but still had not “received” any parcels.
Police say the scam went a step further when another gang member called the victim and claimed “Gray” had sustained serious injuries. The gang member, posing as hospital personnel, requested she send 500,000 baht to help “Gray.” At this point the woman started to have doubts and attempted to contact “him” directly. After she couldn’t reach him, she filed a complaint at the Wang Thong Lang police station.
The 6 suspects deny all the charges. Another suspect is still sought by the police.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Crime
Police in Bangkok arrest 6 people on gambling and drug charges
Six recent graduates have been arrested on charges of illegal gambling and using class 5 drugs. The graduates, between the ages of 23 and 25, allegedly used SIM cards to sign up for gambling sites to obtain bonuses from new players. According to media reports, they were allegedly earning between 1,000 to 10,000 baht a day on their gambling operation.
Yesterday, police executed a search warrant on the house at the Suphalai Gardenville Estate in Don Muang, a district of Bangkok. Police say they found computers, 100 SIM cards, and cannabis as well as kratom leaves, which have been used in traditional medicine, but also known to be an ingredient in the homemade “4×100” cocktail of coke, kratom leaves and cough syrup.
SOURCES: Thai Visa Daily News
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Social media users can face legal action for spreading false Covid-19 information
Those who post false information about the Covid-19 situation in Thailand could face legal action. Several people are facing charges for posts they made on social media with misleading information on the spread of the coronavirus in Thailand and vaccine side effects. The false statements could potentially provoke social unrest and threaten national security, according to the Digital, Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakhamanusorn.
Under Thailand’s Computer Crime Act, posting information that could provoke social unrest and threaten national security, such as false information on the Covid-19 situation, is illegal and carries a punishment of up to 5 years in prison and a fine up to 100,000 baht. Misleading posts about the pandemic and Covid-19 vaccines also violate the Emergency Decree. Breaching the emergency orders carries a maximum penalty of 2 years imprisonment and a 40,000 baht fine. The minister warns that those who spread false information or news online will be charged.
“I’d like to warn people to think twice before posting fake or distorted news on the internet, or else legal action will follow.”
Officers recently arrested 6 people Bangkok, Chon Buri and Phra Nakhon Sri Ayutthaya for allegedly violating both the Computer Crime Act and Emergency Decree for social media posts they made. 12 other people have been ordered to delete posts.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Crime
Over 2 dozen assault rifles missing from military base in Narithawat
A military base in the deep south province of Narathiwat, discovered 28 AK-102 automatic rifles were missing.
The rifles were first noticed missing on May 18 from the 2nd Narathiwat Territorial Defence Company, located in tambon Kamphu. The next day Mayusor Kudae, the assistant chief, filed a complaint with local police against those whom he believed were responsible for the missing rifles. The Narathiwat chief reported the missing rifles yesterday, May 24.
Army commander Lt Gen Kriangkrai Sirak admitted the rifles were missing and said that an investigation is ongoing into the missing weapons.
“During a clash in Bacho district of Narathiwat on May 11 in which a suspected insurgent was killed, officers seized one AK-102 rifle. “An initial investigation found that it had not been used in any attacks, but the weapon was found to belong to a defence volunteer in Narathiwat.”
Narathiwat has been the site of some recent gun violence incidents. The missing weapons follows last week’s news when 2 insurgents were killed in a standoff with a Thai paramilitary force. Then 2 weeks prior, a suspected insurgent was shot and killed with rangers. Last month rangers killed one suspected insurgent and arrest 2 others, while 2 more suspected insurgents escaped.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
6 people arrested for allegedly running 200 million baht “romance scam”
Police in Bangkok arrest 6 people on gambling and drug charges
Social media users can face legal action for spreading false Covid-19 information
Wednesday Covid Update: 2,455 new cases and 41 deaths, provincial totals
Good Morning Thailand | 1 minute Covid test, 5 year tourism recovery, Bangkok update
Cabinet approves Emergency Decree extension, prison funding
Four different Covid-19 variants detected in Thailand
Managers of Bangkok clubs blamed for third wave deny any wrongdoing
China’s Sinopharm vaccine up for approval in Thailand
Health officials checking for additional cases of South African variant in South
Vaccine reluctance in Hong Kong may see unused doses being discarded
Visakha Bucha Day 2021, Buddhist holiday
Thai industry body says government may miss vaccination target due to supply issues
Aghast! Outages for The Thaiger
Health Minister insists AstraZeneca vaccines will be delivered on time
Visakha Bucha Day 2021, Buddhist holiday
Men arrested on drug charges after police chase in Phuket
UPDATE: Officers shot during gunfire exchange at luxury home in Chon Buri
Doctor urges Pfizer, Moderna vaccine to fight B.1.351 variant
Pattaya mansion shooting suspect in jail, 6 associates lose visas
Phuket pushes for proactive vaccination to reach 70% goal
B.1.351 South African Covid-19 variant found in Thailand
Air passengers in the US may face random weigh-ins
Friso and Gregg have been working in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slums for a year
Foreigners feeding thousands in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slums during Covid
Man arrested in Bangkok accused of raping 30+ young women
57 men arrested in drug and sex party in Bangkok sauna shop
Thai authorities announce cargo ship’s route before drug bust in Australia | VIDEO
Vaccine registration for foreigners in Thailand to open June 7
Private hospitals must test and treat Covid-19 patients free
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Events5 hours ago
Visakha Bucha Day 2021, Buddhist holiday
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Doctor urges Pfizer, Moderna vaccine to fight B.1.351 variant
- Crime3 days ago
Pattaya mansion shooting suspect in jail, 6 associates lose visas
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
B.1.351 South African Covid-19 variant found in Thailand
- Bangkok3 days ago
Friso and Gregg have been working in Bangkok’s Klong Toey slums for a year
- Bangkok3 days ago
57 men arrested in drug and sex party in Bangkok sauna shop
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
DDC justifies plan to get 2 extra doses per AstraZeneca vial
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Monday Covid-19 Update: 2,713 new cases and 30 deaths, provincial totals