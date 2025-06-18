Police crackdown on illegal street racing with strict penalties

The head of the Traffic Police Image Enhancement Working Group, Police Lieutenant General Nithithorn Jintakanon, highlighted the serious consequences of illegal street racing by youths.

The activities not only breach the law but also pose significant safety risks and disturbances to the public. The national police force has reinforced efforts to prevent and penalise such offences. Strict legal action will be taken against both the racing groups, vehicle modification shops, and the parents involved.

Traffic police, in collaboration with crime prevention units, are actively working to apprehend offenders. An incident on June 13 involved officers from Pa Mok Police Station responding to a complaint about a group of noisy youths causing unrest at a house in Moo 1, Saithong subdistrict, Pa Mok district, Ang Thong province.

In this situation, the police pursued legal proceedings, summoning the offenders and their parents for legal action and warning them of further penalties if repeated. Under the Child and Youth Protection Act, parents may face additional charges for repeated offences, with social development officers and local administrators witnessing the proceedings.

According to the 1979 Land Traffic Act, section 64, vehicle owners are responsible if they allow people without a driving licence to use their vehicles. Violations may result in up to three months’ imprisonment, fines of up to 2,000 baht (US$60), or both.

Parents need to understand their responsibilities, as those organising or promoting unauthorised street races face up to six months in prison, fines ranging from 10,000 to 20,000 baht (US$305 to 610), or both.

Parents of minors under 18 could face similar penalties under the Child Protection Act 1999, sections 26(3) and 75, with potential imprisonment of up to three months or fines of up to 30,000 baht (US$920), or both.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Nithithorn emphasised the importance of monitoring youth behaviour and collaborating with various sectors, especially in close-knit rural communities, to reduce crime and enhance public safety. He commended traffic police for their proactive efforts in preventing and addressing these offences.

The public is encouraged to report suspicious behaviour or incidents via the 191 hotline, available 24/7, or seek traffic and safety assistance through the Traffic Police Division hotline at 1197 and the Highway Police hotline at 1193, reported KhaoSod.