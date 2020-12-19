Health Ministry to confirm list of “quarantine” golf resorts | The Thaiger

image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Health Ministry to confirm list of “quarantine” golf resorts

Maya Taylor

Published 

10 hours ago

 on 

The director-general of the Department of Health Service Support says officials will name the golf resorts that have been approved as alternative state quarantine facilities next week. Tares Krassanairawiwong says those who enjoy a game of golf will be able to indulge their passion while in quarantine – provided they come from a “low-risk” country, that is.

Quarantining golfers are also required to book in advance with an approved golf course, test negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours of travelling to Thailand. and have a valid Certificate of Entry from their local Thai embassy. Aside from playing golf, they will also undergo 3 Covid-19 tests while in quarantine and, if found to be positive, will undergo hospital treatment at their own expense.

The Bangkok Post reports that 6 golf courses have applied for approval as alternative state quarantine facilities, with the Health Ministry laying down disease prevention measures to keep caddies safe. The government hopes the opportunity to indulge in a few games of golf while in quarantine will attract more visitors from places like South Korea, China, Taiwan, and Japan.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    This idea might work. It depends on the price.

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Rasputin

    Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 2:46 pm

    Sounds a great idea on the face of it, provided they can find enough ‘bribe proof’ caddies, that could prove to be a problem knowing how things work out here.

    Reply

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

