Health Ministry to confirm list of “quarantine” golf resorts | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health Ministry to confirm list of “quarantine” golf resorts
The director-general of the Department of Health Service Support says officials will name the golf resorts that have been approved as alternative state quarantine facilities next week. Tares Krassanairawiwong says those who enjoy a game of golf will be able to indulge their passion while in quarantine – provided they come from a “low-risk” country, that is.
Quarantining golfers are also required to book in advance with an approved golf course, test negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours of travelling to Thailand. and have a valid Certificate of Entry from their local Thai embassy. Aside from playing golf, they will also undergo 3 Covid-19 tests while in quarantine and, if found to be positive, will undergo hospital treatment at their own expense.
The Bangkok Post reports that 6 golf courses have applied for approval as alternative state quarantine facilities, with the Health Ministry laying down disease prevention measures to keep caddies safe. The government hopes the opportunity to indulge in a few games of golf while in quarantine will attract more visitors from places like South Korea, China, Taiwan, and Japan.
Health Minister points to migrant workers as likely source of virus in Samut Sakhon
Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says migrant workers are likely to be the reason behind a small Covid-19 outbreak in the central province of Samut Sakhon. After a 67 year old woman with no international travel history was found to be infected with Covid-19, 3 of her family members have also tested positive.
According to a Bangkok Post report, Sophon Iamsirithaworn from the Department of Disease Control says the woman initially fell ill with muscle pain and a loss of smell on December 13. On December 16, she tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to Samut Sakhon Hospital. The woman’s 95 year old mother, 73 year old sister, and 57 year old sister-in-law were all subsequently found to be infected.
It’s understood around 26 people are considered at high risk of infection, with health officials dividing them into 4 groups. The first consists of 7 relatives, including the 3 who have already tested positive. The second group consists of the woman’s 39 year old son and 2 Burmese nationals. All 3 worked with her at her shrimp shop in the Talad Klang Kung fish market and are waiting on their test results. The third group comprises 8 healthcare workers, all of whom have tested negative. The fourth group consists of 8 people who work at the fish market, who are awaiting test results. Sophon says there are a further 139 people who are considered to be at low risk.
Meanwhile, Health Minister Anutin says officials may have to track and test up to 10,000 people in an effort to establish the source of the original infection, although they appear to have a theory.
“The source is likely from migrant workers, according to a report from the Department of Disease Control chief.”
Anutin says he will pay a personal visit to Samut Sakhon province and has given the DDC a week to confirm the source of the infection. Meanwhile, the Talad Klang Kung fish market has been closed for 3 days for deep cleaning and disinfection. Manager Damrong Munsin says he believes it unlikely that the woman contracted the virus from Burmese workers at the market.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
15 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine
15 new Covid-19 cases were detected in quarantine, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Thailand’s total number of confirmed cases is raised to 4,297 with 4,005 recoveries and 60 deaths. 232 people are currently receiving medical treatment for the coronavirus.
- 4 women, ages 25 to 41, travelling from Myanmar tested positive for Covid-19.
- 2 Thai women, ages 28 and 39, and 3 Thai children, ages 5, 9 and 10, tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from Saudi Arabia.
- A 24 year old Thai woman travelling from the United Kingdom tested positive for Covid-19.
- A 22 year old Indian man travelling from India tested positive for Covid-19.
- A 63 year old Dutchman travelling from the Netherlands tested positive for Covid-19
- A 2 year old Swiss girl and a 61 year old Swiss man travelling from Switzerland tested positive for Covid-19.
- A 27 year old Belarusian woman travelling from Turkey tested positive for Covid-19.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s top epidemiologist warns against shortening quarantine
Thailand’s top epidemiologist has repeatedly warned against opening Thailand back up to tourism. Now that health officials have started a 1-month study to determine if the mandatory quarantine period can be cut down to 10 days, the doctor is once again warning health officials.
Thira Woratanarat, from the Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine, wrote on his Facebook page saying health officials should stick with the 14 day quarantine period. He says reducing the mandatory quarantine period could lead to local transmissions, and possibly another outbreak.
Health officials have upped Covid-19 testing at quarantine facilities to determine if the mandatory isolation period should be shortened from 14 to 10 days. Health officials initially tested people twice, first around the start of the quarantine and then around the end. Now people will be tested 3 times, on arrival, again on day 9 or 10 and then a third time on day 13 or 14.
The study ends on January 15. After the study, health officials with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will review the results and determine if the quarantine period should be reduced to 10 days.
Thira called for the study to stop. He warns that any misstep taken when opening up the borders could lead to another lockdown for several months.
Toby Andrews
Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 2:27 pm
This idea might work. It depends on the price.
Rasputin
Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 2:46 pm
Sounds a great idea on the face of it, provided they can find enough ‘bribe proof’ caddies, that could prove to be a problem knowing how things work out here.