Crime
Marijuana valued at 10 million baht seized in Nakhon Phanom, 2 arrested
Last night in Nakhon Phanom, a northeastern province close to the Laos border, a navy patrol arrested 2 men and seized 520 kilogrammes of compressed and dried marijuana. The men were travelling by pickup truck.
The deputy commander of Nakhon Phanom Mekon Riverine Unit, Nathapat Suemongkol, says the truck was stopped by a patrol on the Phanom-Mukdahan road. He did not say why the police stopped the vehicle.
When the police searched the vehicle, they unearthed 520 packages of marijuana in the back of the vehicle. Each package weighed about 1 Kilogram.
The seizure is estimated to be valued at 10 million baht.
The suspects who were arrested are 39 year old Den Sangsongha, and 35 year old Chumpae Chalue. Reportedly, they are both from Mukdahan, which, like Nakhon Phanom is not far from the Mekong River.
The men allegedly said a Lao man promised to pay them 50,000 baht in return for transporting the marijuana, which had been smuggled across the river from Laos, from That Phanom district to Mukdahan.
The 2 suspects allegedly told police that “someone else” was waiting in Mukdahan to take the lucrative packages to the south of Thailand. allegedly, they said that a Lao man paid them 50,000 baht to bring the shipment from Laos to Thailand.
The Mekong river snakes through: China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam, making it a popular route for drug smugglers.
Last month, navy officers in Nakhon Phanom seized 350 kilogrammes of compressed marijuana as it was being offloaded from the Mekong River.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Leave a comment below or join the discussion on Thaiger Talk Forums.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Marijuana valued at 10 million baht seized in Nakhon Phanom, 2 arrested
Monday Covid Update: 3,355 new cases, provincial totals
Almost 100% of teachers and staff vaccinated in Bangkok
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Almost 8 million register for stimulus scheme, app briefly goes down
Top 5 best temples in Bangkok
Good Morning Thailand | What’s happening in Pattaya, Phuket sandbox, reopening for tourism
25 vaccination sites put on hold in Bangkok
Ambulance crashes into a lightpole in Phuket
Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport task force cracks down on drug trafficking
Southeast Asia sees highest tally of Covid-19 infections in a single day
Chiang Rai: man robs a bank that’s inside a Tesco Lotus
Top 10 Private Villas in Thailand
Over 1.5 kilos of heroin found hidden in notebooks at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Monday Covid Update: 3,355 new cases and 17 deaths
Top 5 Tax Firms in Thailand
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
14 day Phuket stay cuts predicted sandbox arrivals in half
20 year old British man dies after falling off Pattaya balcony
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
Man arrested for allegedly trying to rob convenience store
Chiang Mai applies to implement sandbox re-opening from August 1
Bangkok university student dies after allegedly beaten by a group of students
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
Phuket bars to stay closed for July 1 sandbox
Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners
More details uncovered in billionaire couple’s Koh Tao death
Phuket governor asks for funds for tourist tracking app
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket2 days ago
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
- Phuket3 days ago
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
- Phuket4 days ago
14 day Phuket stay cuts predicted sandbox arrivals in half
- Pattaya2 days ago
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
- Business4 days ago
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Phuket bars to stay closed for July 1 sandbox