image
Crime

Police arrest 13 illegal Cambodian migrants in Sa Kaeo border province

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published 

33 mins ago

 on 

Police arrest 13 illegal Cambodian migrants in Sa Kaeo border province
Police have arrested 13 illegal Cambodian migrants in the Sa Kaeo border province after a patrol team spotted some of them at 2am in the morning. The Burapha Task Force spotted 5 of the migrants in Ban Nong Phai village of Ta Phraya sub district after stopping a grey Toyota Fortuner that was registered in Bangkok.

According to police, the vehicle’s Thai driver said he would send the migrants to Nonthaburi, Bangkok and Nakhon Nayok amongst other provinces.The migrants reportedly told police they paid 3,000 baht for an alleged human trafficker to transport them into Thailand. Officials say they sent the arrested migrants to the Ta Phraya police station to be prosecuted, but there was no word on whether the Thai driver would be charged as well.

Such a crackdown on illegal migrant arrests have come after Thailand has been trying to seal its bordersto prevent the spread of Covid after neighbouring countries, such as Myanmar, have seen a recent spike in cases. Just over 2 weeks ago, Thai authorities arrested 23 Cambodian migrants after they were found in a forest after allegedly crossing the border.

SOURCE:Pattaya Mail

News Categories:
Related Topics:
The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Crime

Mother abandons 3 young children in their locked Bangkok room for 3 days

The Thaiger

Published

22 hours ago

on

September 26, 2020

By

Mother abandons 3 young children in their locked Bangkok room for 3 days
PHOTO: Khaosod.co.th

3 young Bangkok children were abandoned in a small room for 3 days after the mother allegedly visited her new boyfriend. A neighbour was taking care of the youngest of the 4 children, a 4 month old baby, but the mother never contacted anyone about her other 3 kids. The mother hadn’t returned to pick up her baby from the neighbour, as promised. Police report that the 3 children had no food for the 3 days. Paveena Hongsakul from the Foundation for Children and Women called Police at the Khan Na Yao Police Station, a northeastern suburb of Bangkok.

Police received a report about the 4 children, aged 7, 6, 4 and the baby.

The 25 year old stepsister notified the foundation on Thursday informing police that her 32 year old sister, Gift, is the mother of the children. Gift’s husband is serving a sentence for drug charges and has been incarcerated for 3 years. Since then Gift had the 4th child, although the family is unsure who the father is. The sister claimed that Gift was always asking the family for financial assistance.

Last Monday Gift’s neighbour contacted the sister saying that she had been taking care of the young baby. She went to Gift’s room to see if she was there and the room was locked. She checked through a window and could see the 3 other children and noted that they were stressed and looked hungry.

When she asked the children about their mother the youngsters remained silent. She worked with the other neighbours to rescue the children through the window. Gift’s phone was left in her room. After filing a report with the local police the neighbour took the other 3 children in to care for them but told police that her room was only 33 square metres and there were 11 people living in her tiny room already.

Police and the neighbour tried to call Gift’s new boyfriend. Eventually he answered but told them that he was “far away and didn’t know when Gift could return”.

All 4 children are now safe at the foundation after a visit to the local police station as police wait to interview Gift when she returns.

SOURCE: Thai Residents | Khaosod.co.th

Phuket

Female prisoner on the run after escaping from Phuket Hospital

The Thaiger

Published

24 hours ago

on

September 26, 2020

By

Female prisoner on the run after escaping from Phuket Hospital

A female prisoner is on the run after escaping from Vachira Hospital in Phuket during a doctor’s appointment. 58 year old Siri Phodam allegedly escaped after asking her prison escort officer to use the toilet. But she took a long time to come back, and was found to have escaped. CCTV cameras caught her dressed in a blue hospital patient shirt and a sarong leaving the hospital quickly. A Phuket prison officer says the woman is 158 centimetres tall and has dark skin.

“Some of our own officers are searching for her, and we have also sent the prisoner’s description to all Phuket police stations. However, at this stage we have not found any clues.

Female prisoner on the run after escaping from Phuket Hospital

“If anyone finds a person matching the prisoner’s appearance, please inform us by calling 076 212 104.”

Siri was imprisoned after being charged with posessing illegal drugs and lived in Moo 2, Rawai.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Thailand

Sex worker support group pressures Thai government to decriminalise prostitution

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

September 26, 2020

By

Sex worker support group pressures Thai government to decriminalise prostitution
A sex worker support group called The Empower Foundation is hoping to persuade the Thai government to decriminalise prostitution by seeking a 10,000 signature petition. The group, based in Chiang Mai, wants penalties for selling sex removed as it says the 1960 law harbors exploitation and corruption. Such a removal would require Thailand to withdraw the Anti-Prostitution Act which saw more than 24,000 people arrested under it by the Royal Thai Police just last year.

The coordinator for the group, Thanta Laowilawanyakul, says police only go after the sex workers and not the employers, with those found breaking the law to be branded with a criminal record that makes it hard to leave the industry as finding legal work becomes an issue. Thanta says 80 percent of the women working in the sex industry are the primary breadwinners for the entire family.

“Sex workers are lawfully registered in Germany, Amsterdam and Singapore. Why not Thailand? The answer is no, because the government thinks it will ruin the country’s reputation. Meanwhile, Germany has over 700,000 prostitutes, yet the profession is not stigmatised.”

A researcher at Thammasat University also concluded that the Anti-Prostitution Act doesn’t work due to the large scale corruption of the Thai police. Such corruption allows prostitution to continue in the form of massage parlors, karaoke bars and clubs where such establishments can give a kickback to police and still make large profits. Such establishments, according to a Rangsit University criminology expert, reportedly give anywhere from 200,000 – 400,000 baht in bribe money to police to keep prostitution and human trafficking alive.

The numbers of illegal sex workers are staggering as Empower estimates that the country has almost 300,000 such workers, a number that is twice that of a UN report in 2014 due to what the group attributes to a failure to take into account the migrants and underage children in the business.

Empower is hoping its petition, which gained 10,000 signatures at the September 19 anti-government protestin Bangkok, will bring awareness to the issue that has historically been ignoredby the government. A spokesman for the Social Development and Human Security Ministry women’s affairs section says that it is reviewing the law and could put amendments on the table for next year.

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail | The Thaiger

