Thailand tries to seal land borders to prevent migrants bringing virus into country | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand tries to seal land borders to prevent migrants bringing virus into country
Officials have ordered all provinces bordering Myanmar to increase patrols and surveillance, in an attempt to stop illegal migrants crossing over the leaky borders into Thailand. Myanmar is currently experiencing a spike in Covid-19 infections, leading to concern here that illegal Burmese migrants entering the Kingdom without health checks or quarantine may spread the virus.
Security has been stepped up at all land borders in an effort to prevent undocumented migrants from entering Thailand, with 23 Cambodian nationals detained in Chachoengsao province, east of Bangkok, yesterday, after being smuggled into the country. There have been increasing reports of such arrests, with migrants telling officials of fees paid to illegal agencies to facilitate their crossing.
A report in Thai PBS World says the communicable diseases committee in the northern province of Tak has ordered the closure of 2 official crossings between Thailand and Myanmar, in addition to sealing off 36 natural ones. Mobile Covid testing units have also been sent to the province to screen Thai people living near the border, as well as those arriving from Myanmar. Earlier this week, a doctor in a government hospital made a plea for medical supplies to treat Covid-19 patients from the neighbouring country.
In the southern province of Ranong, officials have increased marine patrols, to intercept boats that may be carrying Burmese migrants. Officials are also asking residents in border areas to be vigilant and report any strangers to village chiefs.
Covid-19 is capable of infecting the brain – Yale study
A new paper from a time at Yale University, Connecticut, in the US, says that headaches, confusion and delirium experienced by some Covid-19 patients may be the result of the coronavirus directly invading the brain. The preliminary research offers several some additional evidence to support earlier untested theories about long-term effects on some Covid-19 patients. The novel coronavirus not only targets the lungs (a situation that is now well documented), but also the kidneys, liver and blood vessels. And brain. About 50% of patients report neurological symptoms suggesting the virus is also attacking the brain. The study, led by Yale immunologist […]
Phuket
Airport officials deny French tourists were allowed to travel in Thailand
The general manager of Phuket International Airport denies reports that 2 French nationals were allowed to visit the country while its borders are shut to international tourists. Thanee Chuangchoo says the French visitors’ arrival was in accordance with all the usual Covid procedures, and that both spent their time in Thailand at a quarantine facility. “It’s just the same as those who arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport. They went through all the screening procedures, spent 14 days in quarantine, and no coronavirus was found on them.” Khaosod English reports that on August 14, the 2 arrived on a flight carrying 2 […]
Tourism
“Phuket Model” to be re-named, expanded to all of Thailand
A much-talked-about plan to reopen Phuket to international tourists is set for a rebrand and expansion. The plan, formerly known as the “Phuket Model”, is proposed to be re-named “Special Tourist Visa”, and will now cover all of Thailand. But, in its latest incarnation, the model will only allow tourists from “approved countries” to be involved. Apparently, the Phuket plan encountered some opposition, and a lot of confusion, and so, officials have decided the best solution to all of that is to expand it nationwide. Tossaporn Sirisamphan, from the National Economic and Social Development Board, says the plan will now […]
