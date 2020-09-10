23 Cambodians found in Thai forest after allegedly crossing the border | The Thaiger

Crime
23 Cambodians found in Thai forest after allegedly crossing the border
Nearly 2 dozen Cambodians were found in a forest near the Thai-Cambodian border. Thailand recently increased border patrol in fear that those sneaking in could be unknowingly be carrying the coronavirus. Numerous migrants have been arrested in the recent weeks for illegally entering Thailand through natural passageways, like rivers and forests, especially along the country’s western border with Myanmar.
Thai Residents calls it a “battle” against Cambodian and Burmese migrants who are trying to enter Thailand illegally, saying “their actions pose a serious threat against people living in Thailand.”
Yesterday, 23 Cambodian nationals allegedly entered Thailand’s eastern Sa Kaeo province and hid in a forest at the border until 2 trucks picked them up, police say. They were then dropped off at a eucalyptus forest in the Chachoengsao province as they waited for another truck.
Foreign Affairs Division police tracked down the group after receiving a tip about migrants crossing the border. Police say they found 13 men, 9 women and a child hiding in the forest. The migrants told police they entered the country for work and were waiting on a ride to bring them to their employers.
The migrants were arrested and taken to the Khao Hin Son Police Station and the local health department will test them for Covid-19. They plan to deport the workers once they are cleared.
Over the recent weeks, police have also arrested a number of Burmese migrants for allegedly crossing the border. Officials tightened border control after Myanmar reported a surge of Covid-19 cases. While the outbreak is mostly in Myanmar’s Rakhine state along the western border, and the largest city Yangon, a Thai health official predicts the virus will reach the Thai-Myanmar border in the next 2 weeks.
Crime
Joint operation nabs 29 illegal Cambodian migrants in a Kaeo
Officials in the eastern border province of Sa Kaeo, with help from other law enforcement agencies, arrested 29 illegal migrant workers from Cambodia last night in the Ta Prayha subdistrict. Led by the deputy commander of the Burapha Forces, an elite squadron also known as the Tigers of the East, a large team located the group, who were on foot attempting to navigate a forest with a handler, around midnight. Sa Kaeo has long been a hotspot for illegal migration into Thailand. The handler, a Thai national who was not named, reportedly said he was being paid 4,500 baht by […]
Crime
Cambodian transgender woman arrested for human trafficking in Sa Kaeo
Police in the eastern Sa Kaeo province, near the Cambodian border, have arrested a Cambodian transgender woman and charged her with procuring girls under 18 and arranging “swinging” parties for customers via Twitter. Officials from the Provincial Administration’s law enforcement operations centre made the arrest during a raid on a room at a resort in the province’s city district last night. They were acting on a tip from an anti-human trafficking organisation that a Cambodian national was procuring underaged girls to provide sexual services for clients in Sa Kaeo and elsewhere using a Twitter account. The centre monitored the account […]
Thailand
Discovery of unexploded bombs in eastern Thailand linked to Cambodian civil war
5 unexploded bombs have been discovered in the eastern Thai province of Sa Kaeo, with the devices believed to be relics from the Cambodian civil war in the 1970s. Locals from the village of Tubtim Siam alerted officials after finding the unexploded ordinance in their area. The Pattaya News reports that the devices included bombs and anti-tank mines. The devices were covered with tyres and safely defused by explosive ordnance disposal police. Meanwhile, the village chief says he believes them to be left over from the Cambodian civil war, adding that this is not the first time the villagers have […]
