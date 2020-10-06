PM orders probe after top zoo official killed while investigating missing rare deer case at Songkhla Zoo | The Thaiger

Crime
PM orders probe after top zoo official killed while investigating missing rare deer case at Songkhla Zoo
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered an investigation into the Songkhla Zoo after a top zoo official investigating a missing rare deer case was shot and killed by the zoo’s senior veterinarian in an apparent murder-suicide. After the fatal shooting, some have cited concerns that the 2 rare albino barking deer may have been stolen and sold in the illegal wildlife trade. The prime minister is ordering the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to investigate the case and “leave no stone unturned.”
While inspecting the Songkhla Zoo as part of an investigation into the missing albino barking deer, the director of the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand, Suriya Saengpong, was allegedly shot and killed by senior veterinarian Phuwadol Suwanna. Phuwadol, who is also head of the zoo’s conservation, research and animal health division, then allegedly went back to his room, located at the zoo, and killed himself. The local police are also investigating the suspected murder-suicide.
An ablino barking deer went missing in February and then another went missing in September. Their pedigree traces back to a deer that was donated by HM Queen Sirikit. Board president of the Zoologicial Park Organisation Chawalit Chukajorn, who organised the initial investigation committee, said in prior reports that the missing animals case is a “serious issue.”
The Songkhla Zoo director Charlermwut Kasetsomboon claimed that the deer that went missing in September had been eaten by a python, saying he had photographic evidence and had it confirmed by a vet. Chawalit says he suspects the director’s claims could be a cover up. The Songkhla Zoo director as well as Phuwadol and a few other zoo officials were transferred to other posts for the organisation’s investigation.
Apparently, a horn from a dead white rhino recently went missing. Some suspect it was sold to wildlife traffickers, saying the rare horn is used in traditional medicine and can sell at a high price. The Natural Resources and Environment Crime Division, or NRECD, is now reviewing zoo operations and researching wildlife smuggling to prevent zoos from potential involvement in the black market trade.
While some are concerned that the albino barking deer were stolen and sold to black market traffickers, Thailand’s Natural Resources and Environment Minister Woravuth Silpa-archa says don’t to jump to conclusions.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thai PBS World
Bangkok
Man allegedly shoots another over lottery ticket feud
Police are searching for a 60 year old man who allegedly shot another after an argument over lottery tickets. The alleged shooter, identified as Noi, gave money to 35 year old Samrit to buy lottery tickets, according to a salon owner next door in Samut Prakan, just south east of Bangkok. When the numbers came up as winners, Noi allegedly approached Samrit to get the tickets and claim his prize, but apparently Samrit said he didn’t buy tickets with the winning numbers.
Noi, who works at a nearby ice factory, came back later and demanded the money again, Thai media reports. Samrit didn’t have the money and Noi allegedly left and came back about 10 minutes later with a gun, shooting Samrit and then driving off on his motorcycle.
Witnesses say Noi just shot once, but Thai media reports Samrit had wounds on both his legs and his hip. Reports say he was taken to the Muang Samut Pak Nam Hospital, but did not give detail on his condition. Police are still investigating.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Crime
Man allegedly chained his uncle and beat him to death with a bat
A man allegedly chained his uncle to a staircase and beat him to death with a baseball bat. 27 year old Jetsada Raksutee was found at his Chon Buri house and police say he appeared to be in a catatonic state. The body of his 45 year old uncle, Sonthaya Arnpoe, was found covered in blood with his leg chained to the staircase.
Police suspect Sonthaya died 3 hours before they were called to the scene. A few cars in the area also appeared to be damaged by the baseball bat. Neighbors say Jetsada has suffered from mental illness due to severe head injuries caused by a past road incident. Jetsada was taken to a psychiatric hospital to be evaluated.
Jetsada told police he had an argument with his uncle and then it “got physical”. Police say he has admitted to chaining his uncle to the stairs to make sure he wasn’t able to fight back or run away.
Police are still investigating. No charges have been officially laid by police at this stage.
SOURCE: Pattaya News

Crime
Ex-prisoner stabs 3 people when asked to put on a mask at Bangkok shopping mall
An ex-prisoner is back in custody after stabbing 3 people at a Bangkok shopping mall when he was asked to put on a face mask. A report in Nation Thailand says the 33 year old man has been incarcerated at Chiang Mai prison 3 times for robbery offences.
It’s understood that when a security guard at The Mall, in the Ngam Wong Wan area of Bangkok, asked the man to wear a face mask, the ex-convict went crazy. Police were notified of a stabbing attack in which 2 security guards and a delivery man were injured. All 3 have been sent to Bangkok’s Nonthavej Hospital for treatment.
The perpetrator is in police custody, with initial reports saying he’d been charged with attempted murder. Police also found a medical card on the man that identifies him as an HIV patient.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand

