Thai government considers easing restrictions for foreign business travellers | The Thaiger

Thai government considers easing restrictions for foreign business travellers
The Thai government is considering further easing entry restrictions for foreign travellers coming to conduct business in the Kingdom. Currently, around 11,000 businesspeople and work permit holders have been granted entry by the Centre for Covid-19 Administration Situation since they started allowing some foreigners back into the country after July.
All arrivals have to submit to a mandatory 14 day quarantine, as does anyone arriving from overseas at the moment. They will have also undergone extensive Covid-19 testing, prior to departing their country of origin, again on arrival in Thailand, and several times while in quarantine and before being released from quarantine.
According to a Nation Thailand report, Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri says making life easier for foreigners trying to enter Thailand for business or investment purposes is “vital to economic survival”. Thailand’s economy has been decimated by the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, with many arguing that it is now time to re-open the borders.
The government has signed off on the new Special Tourist Visa, which was formally Gazetted last week, to allow long-stay tourists to enter the Kingdom on specially chartered flights, although there is still some confusion as to when the first group might arrive. Meanwhile, the STV has been criticised by some for the onerous requirements attached to it and the fact that it simply does not go far enough in addressing the economic crisis caused by the closure of Thailand’s borders.
10 new Covid-19 cases detected in quarantine, all reported as asymptomatic
Thailand health officials reported 10 new Cvoid-19 cases detected mandatory state quarantine for those entering the country, adding up the total number of reported cases to 3,600. All cases were reported as asymptomatic at the time the results were confirmed. The cases came from Hong Kong, the United States, Kuwait and Russia, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. 7 of the new cases are Thai nationals returning home.
- 3 Thai women, all 23 years old, tested positive for Covid-19 after returning home from the United States where they worked at hotels. They arrived to Thailand on September 29 and tested positive 5 days after during their quarantine period in Chon Buri.
- 3 people travelling from Hong Kong tested positive for Covid-19. 2 of them were Thai men, 31 years old and 40 years old, who arrived on September 23 and tested positive 11 days after later while in quarantine in Samut Prakan. The 2 men were on the same flight as 3 others who tested positive in earlier tests. The other case from Hong Kong is a 22 year old who worked at an entertainment venue. She arrived on September 29 and tested positive in her first test while quarantined in Bangkok. She was sent to the Central Chest Institute of Thailand in Nonthaburi.
- 2 people travelling from Kuwait tested positive for Covid-19. A 38 year old Thai worker flew in on September 22 and tested positive 12 days after later while in quarantine in Chon Buri. He was on the same flight as 3 others who tested positive in earlier tests. The other case is a 61 year old Kuwait man who arrived on Saturday and tested positive while at an alternative state quarantine facility in Bangkok. He was sent to a private hospital in Bangkok.
- 2 people travelling from Russia tested positive for Covid-19. The Russian man and woman arrived on September 28 and tested positive 5 days later. They were on the same flight as another person who tested positive in an earlier test. The 51 year old man tested positive while at an alternative state quarantine facility in Samut Prakan and was later admitted to a private hospital in Nonthaburi. The 42 year old woman tested positive while in an alternative state quarantine facility in Bangkok and then was sent to a local private hospital.
Out of the 3,600 reported Covid-19 cases in Thailand, health officials report 3,390 recoveries and 59 deaths.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Complete Thailand Travel Guide (October 2020)
Latest update – October 6. Coming back to Thailand? The Thaiger updates information about travelling to and re-entering Thailand. Depending on where you’re coming from, your purpose for visiting Thailand and your country’s own Covid-19 travel restrictions, the situation is changing daily. If you are overseas and wish to come to Thailand your FIRST port of call must be the Royal Thai Embassy in your country before you make any bookings.
New batch of foreign business people allowed back into Thailand
The Thai government is considering further easing entry restrictions for foreign travellers coming to conduct business in the Kingdom. Currently, around 11,000 businesspeople and work permit holders have been granted entry by the Centre for Covid-19 Administration Situation since they started allowing some foreigners back into the country after July.
All arrivals have to submit to a mandatory 14 day quarantine, as does anyone arriving from overseas at the moment. They will have also undergone extensive Covid-19 testing, prior to departing their country of origin, again on arrival in Thailand, and several times while in quarantine and before being released from quarantine.
A new visa amnesty now runs until the end of October
Foreigners who recently paid 1,900 baht for a 30 day visa extension (before September 26) are now clear to stay in Thailand until November 30 at no extra cost, but those foreigners need to report to immigration to get their visa stamp corrected.
At this stage, although announced and approved by the CCSA and the Thai PM, the new amnesty has not been entered into the Royal Gazette but is expected to be in the next 24 hours.
The announcement follows a decision confirmed late yesterday by the CCSA to issue another grace period for foreigners stranded in Thailand, until October 31. Under the new regulation, 60 day visa extensions will be issued to those who are unable to travel back to their home country. The reasons could be lack of flights, problems with Covid in their home country, medical reasons or something else that prevent you from leaving the country.
Those who received a 30 day extension will need to visit their local immigration office and get the correct stamp that will indicate the new expiration date in their passport, according to a story in The Phuket News. In the past, foreigners have needed to present a letter from their country’s embassy requesting an extension, but Immigration Bureau Deputy Commissioner Pornchai Kuntee says “letters from embassies may not be needed.”
Tell us about the new long stay ‘special tourist visa’, the STV.
Here are the strict basic requirements of the new STV which has been formally approved and Gazetted…
• Foreign visitors will be required to have a Covid-19 test taken 72 hours before, departure
• They will have to buy Covid-19 health insurance
• Sign a letter of consent agreeing to comply with the Thai government’s Covid-19 measures
• Will be for a minimum 90 days (there have been some reports of a minimum 30 days), renewable twice, to a total of 20 days
• The visa will be limited to people from ‘low-risk’ countries although that list has not been announced
• Successful applicants will have to complete a 14 day mandatory quarantine at a state-registered quarantine/hotel
• STV travellers must travel by charter plane and every flight carrying them must receive permission from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or CCSA
The new 90 day special tourist visa would be able to be extended twice, for 90 days each time. So, a total of 270 days (around 9 months). It was also announced that travellers would have to arrive on charter flights only, further pushing up the price of potential travel back to Thailand.
“Visitors can arrive for tourism or health services, and they can stay at alternative state quarantine facilities, specific areas or at hospitals that function as quarantine facilities. Our public health system is amongst the best in the world and people can have confidence in it.”
The new ‘STV’ (Special Tourist Visa) which will cost 2,000 baht and will last for 90 days each. The new visa regulation will be in effect until September 30, 2021 and may be extended beyond that time.
The government noted that it doesn’t have the ability to fully re-open to tourism at the moment as they have to be able to process incoming visitors and find approved locations for them to serve their 14 day quarantine.”The target is to welcome 100-300 visitors a week, or up to 1,200 people a month, and generate income of about 1 billion baht a month.”
Thai officials have also said they will only accept tourists from “low risk” countries, without specifying what those countries are.
On Friday, September 18, a director at the Department of Disease Control, said that foreign tourists will have to present proof of a negative Covid-19 test no more than 72 hours prior to travel.
The Thaiger will update the details of the new long stay tourist visa as soon as the become available.
How is Thailand doing compared to the rest of the world with it’s re-opening to tourists?
The UN World Tourism Organisation has published its latest update on the state of the world’s re-openings in the Covid-era. 53% of the world’s tourist destinations have now started easing travel restrictions government’s imposed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The UNWTO reports acknowledges that many destinations “remain cautious” and some are even re-closing borders and tightening up restrictions again.
It’s the 7th edition of the “Covid-19 Related Travel Restrictions: A Global Review for Tourism”and identifies an ongoing global trend to gradually restart the world’s tourism machine. The report analyses restrictions by governments up to September 1. The research covers a total of 115 destinations (53% of all destinations worldwide) have now eased their travel restrictions – that’s an increase of 28 since 19 July. Of these, two have lifted all restrictions, while the remaining 113 continue to have certain restrictive measures in place.
• Another stand-out stat was that in advanced economies, 79% of tourism destinations had already started easing restrictions. In emerging economies, less than half, just 47% of destinations, have started the process.
• 64% of those destinations which have eased have a “high or medium dependence” on airlines to deliver international tourists to their location. Island destinations are particularly at risk at this time as the air lift is critical to their tourist success.
• 43% of all worldwide destinations continue to have their borders completely closed to all tourism, of which 27 destinations have had their borders “completely closed” for at least 7 months.
• Half of all destinations in the survey, with borders completely closed to tourism, are listed as being among the “World’s Most Vulnerable Countries”. They include 10 Small Island Developing States, one Least Developed Country and three Land-Locked Developing Countries.
Should I use a visa agent to extend my visa?
There are plenty of ads being posted at this time offering magic extensions to visas and opportunities to stay in Thailand after September 26. Please be aware that some of these alleged visa agents are scams. There are also plenty of good visa agents who will be able to provide you with advice and solutions, at a cost, allowing you to remain in the country.
If you do wish to contact a visa agent at this time make sure you get a referral from a friend, visit their office in person or ask plenty of questions and check their bonafides. Do not start sending money to accounts until you have seen some paperwork or evidence that they are able to provide you with a legal and professional service. Caveat emptor!
I had a retirement visa and have lived in Thailand for many years. When can I return?
Foreigners with permanent residences who have been stranded overseas for the past 6 months, and long-term foreign residents (retirement visa), can now re-enter Thailand.
Both groups still have to undergo the mandatory state-controlled 14 day quarantine.
If you believe you fall into either of these categories, contact your local Thai Embassy or consulate to discuss your circumstances BEFORE you purchase a ticket or make any other arrangements.
Is it safe in Thailand at the moment?
Yes. No less safe than usual and certainly there has been no civil unrest that would make you ponder your personal safety beyond the usual precautions you would take anywhere in the world. The current student protests are fairly limited and are publicised ahead of time so you can avoid those situations. Whilst there has been some outbursts against foreigners from a Thai politician and a few stressed-out locals, the situation for foreigners remains safe and secure at this time.
What happened to the Phuket Model?
It was a non-starter after the government encountered resistance from some in Phuket. It was also not well received by travellers and many in the local hospitality industry.
At this stage, a model to allow limited tourists to re-enter the country, on extended tourist visas, with some restrictions, is being hammered out by the CCSA in conjunction with the Public Health Department, TAT and Ministry of Sports and Tourism. It’s called the Special Tourist Visa and is aimed at high-wealth tourists with plenty of time, as the visa has a minimum 90 day stay requirement.
Are there any Facebook pages where I can share my story about wanting to come back to Thailand?
The ‘Love Is Not Tourism Thailand’ Facebook page, which includes families torn apart by the pandemic, is calling on the Thai government to help reunite their families.
“We’re asking the government to issue visas or allow entry for family members and lovers to reunite with each other for humanitarian reasons. Evidence such as a passport with an entry stamp into Thailand, photos, and text messages should be able to verify their unions.”
I have been stranded in Thailand since April. Now I have run out of money and don’t know what to do.
This is a really difficult situation and you’d be well advised to contact your friends and family, and advise them of your predicament. Also, you MUST contact your country’s embassy or consulate to alert them of the situation. They will at least have information about repatriating you to your home country or perhaps other options that may be available.
Just hoping your situation is going to improve won’t work. Get as much information as you can about your options. And hopefully your family or friends can send you some funds to tide you over during this crazy time. Chock dee krub!
The airlines are selling tickets to fly to Thailand now. Should I buy one?
No. Don’t buy a ticket for a flight to Thailand until you have ALL the paperwork required, have discussed your trip with your local embassy and you have been approved for travel. Why the airlines keep selling tickets, for flights that will be cancelled, is a mystery.
There are currently no plans to open Thailand’s borders for international tourism beyond proposals for a limited opening for tourism into Phuket called the Phuket Model. It was proposed to start in October but no decisions have been made.
Which leads us to the next question….
When will Thailand open its borders for international tourism?
Both the Civil Aviation Authority and a Deputy Governor from the TAT have stated that it is unlikely that the borders will be reopened for general tourism until 2021. But there is now the new Special Tourist Visa which allows tourists to visit for 90 days at a time (extendable twice for a total of 270 days), at a cost of 2,000 baht per application or extension. There are still quite draconian restrictions on the new visa, including the 14 day mandatory quarantine and lots of paperwork. Your starting point would be to contact your Royal Thai Embassy in your country.
Would a Thailand Elite Visa solve my problems?
Yes and no. The Elite Visa program is an excellent and convenient means of staying in Thailand with few problems, allowing you to avoid visits to Immigration and most of the paperwork. But it’s an expensive up-front costs and, for now, there is a 3-4 month waiting period to process new applications.
At this time, there is also a limit on the number of people, on various visas, they are allowing to re-enter Thailand each day. But if you have the cash, it’s definitely an option as people on the Thailand Elite Visa are currently allowed to re-enter the Kingdom.
Our flight has a transit stop in Thailand. Can we get off the plane and spend a day in Bangkok?
No. At this time all transits require passengers to remain on the plane. There may be some situations where they deplane passengers but you will be restricted to a section of the airport.
Can I get a job, get a new visa and stay in Thailand?
Maybe, possibly. Jobs for foreigners are thin on the ground at the moment. Outside of teaching English (there will always be jobs for English teachers in Thailand), most companies are cutting staff right now, rather than employing. You would need to secure a letter of offer from your new employer and visit you local immigration office to discuss the matter urgently, before September 26.
Can I fly back to my country and get a new Non B visa, and then return to Thailand?
In theory, yes. But it will take some good planning and a dose of luck for the plan to be successful. Theo did it… HERE’s the link to his story. You will certainly need to do a 14 day quarantine upon your return and the capricious nature of various embassy and immigration officials could make the many steps to get all the paperwork a nightmare.
What about other tropical holiday spots?
Island economies, dependent on tourism – from Bali in Indonesia, to Hawaii in the US – grapple with the pandemic, which has brought global travel to a virtual halt. World aviation has dropped by 97% (last month compared year-on-year). Re-opening to tourists has led to the resurgence of infection in some places like the Caribbean island of Aruba, and governments are fearful of striking the wrong balance between public health and economic reality. Even The Maldives, which confidently re-opened for tourism, has had a recent surge of new cases and forcing the government to rethink its plans.
Ibiza and the other popular Spanish party islands, are also devastated by the current Covid situation.
Can I travel to Thailand for medical Tourism?
Yes. Even though Thailand’s borders are still closed to most travel, including tourism, there are some select groups being allowed back into the Kingdom. Medical tourists are one of those groups but, for most countries, ONLY for urgent or emergency medical matters. Foreign medical tourists are now permitted to apply to come to Thailand for medical treatment with strict disease control measures being put in place.
BUT, and there’s always a ‘but’ at the moment, some countries will not permit its citizens to travel outside of their home countries, even for medical emergencies. In all cases, you would need to consult your local Royal Thai Embassy to find out if you are eligible, before you book a flight or sing a contract with a medical provider in Thailand.
Under the CCSA regulations, foreign medical and wellness tourists have to arrive by air to ensure effective disease control, not via land border checkpoints at this stage.
“Those seeking cosmetic surgery and infertility treatments will be allowed to enter the country. Those seeking Covid-19 treatment are barred.”
If you’d like to investigate coming to Thailand at this time, go to MyMediTravel to browse procedures and check out your options.
Spokesperson Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin says the visitors must have an appointment letter from a doctor in Thailand and entry certificates issued by Thai embassies across the globe. People wanting to visit Thailand for medical procedures at this time will need to contact the Thai Embassy in their country to organise the visa and paperwork. Thailand’s major hospitals will provide potential candidates with an appointment letter.
They will also need to produce proof that they tested negative for Covid-19 before their arrival. Once in Thailand they will be tested again and will required to stay at the medical facility for at least 14 days, during which they will be able to start their chosen treatments.
The CCSA says that medical procedures will only be allowed for foreigners at hospitals that have been registered to provide the treatments and have proven their ability to contain any potential outbreak. Potential patients will only be allowed to bring a total of 3 family members or caretakers during their visit to Thailand. Caretakers will have to go through the same screening procedures as the patient.
Embassies and participating hospitals will be able to provide more information about procedures, facilities, paperwork requirements and arrival options.
Again, MAKE SURE you consult the Royal Thai Embassy in your home country before proceeding with any medical tourism pans.
Travel advice from the UK government
From 4 July, Thailand is exempt from the FCO advice against all non-essential international travel. This is based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks.
However, the requirement to self-isolate on return to the UK from Thailand remains in place. See guidance on entering or returning to the UK.
The following advice within Thailand remains in place. The FCO advise against all but essential travel to areas within the provinces on the Thailand-Malaysia border, including…
- Pattani
- Yala
- Narathiwat
- Southern Songkhla province. This does not include areas north of and including the A43 road between Hat Yai and Sakom, and areas north-west of and including the train line which runs between Hat Yai and Pedang Besar.
Travel to Thailand is subject to entry restrictions.
- At present only certain categories of foreign nationals are permitted to enter or transit Thailand.
- If you’re eligible to enter, you will be subject to a 14-day state quarantine at a Thai government-designated facility at your own expense. If suspected of carrying Covid-19, you may be denied entry into the country
Thailand to set aside 3 billion baht for first doses of Covid-19 vaccine
Thailand’s National Vaccine Committee is to request nearly 3 billion baht in order to procure enough doses of a Covid-19 vaccine for half its population, beginning with frontline healthcare workers. The committee, chaired by Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, wants to set aside 2.93 billion baht to be able to purchase adequate supplies of the vaccine from overseas. The aim is to acquire enough doses to vaccinate 33 million people, roughly half the population, at a cost of 700 baht per dose. It’s understood that people will need 2 doses of the vaccine in order for it to be effective.
Health Ministry spokeswoman Panprapa Yongtrakul says officials are looking at producers who have finished phase 3 trials, of which there are currently around 10, in the US, the UK, China, and Russia. Talks are ongoing with Covax, a collaboration between the World Health Organisation and other groups working on the development, production, and fair distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.
The director of the National Vaccine Institute, Dr. Nakorn Premsri, says pre-ordering is essential in order to ensure the vaccine can be widely administered as soon as possible after development. He adds that healthcare workers will be first in line.
“We expect the vaccine to be ready next year, and each person will require 2 doses. The deal for reserving vaccines for Thai people will be discussed later this month. Our proposed budget is subject to approval by the Cabinet, which will decide if it should come from the national budget or government loans. The vaccines will be supplied in lots, so payments can also be made in instalments.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand
Geoff
October 6, 2020 at 11:38 am
My business has collapsed because I cannot travel from Thailand and return safely to my family.
I earn forex for Thailand.
Just saying
Ryan Lih
October 6, 2020 at 11:41 am
“Considering easing” is not enough. It’s all talk and no real & concrete action plan. 3 months will pass by in a blink of an eye and by that time, cry about spilt milk? Major protests/uprising are in the works by you know who. More citizens will join because no results shown. It’s all about considering, talking, thinking, recommending, etc. After the meeting, no accountability, no follow-up, no tracking of progress & results.
Nipral
October 6, 2020 at 11:52 am
Another joke ! Any business in Thailand ? I remember in the past they had some
tourism. The greedy and corrupt government killed it. Nothing left but starving
people. The good news is that PM and crew have food on their table and roofs over their empty head.
harry1
October 6, 2020 at 1:17 pm
indeed a complex situation,but not thoroughly thought thru collectively ? local and country business are devastated and it reliant on tourism. people are becoming more desperate.not sure why the hold up of the experiment of letting some back.perhap airline wont operate until more passengers are flying, until there a clear message from the powers that be
Gigitour
October 6, 2020 at 1:22 pm
how many covid tests are done in thailand every day?
RR
October 6, 2020 at 2:22 pm
Aside from the mandatory ones of the forced quarantine, none, because they are expensive, and must be paid by the user. People buy food, not tests. Thailand has one of the lowest test/population ratio in the world, not surprising the number of detected cases is so low.