Protests
3,000 police officers to be deployed at next pro-democracy rally to “keep the peace”
Around 3,000 police officers will be deployed at the October 14 pro-democracy rally at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument. The event marks the anniversary of the 1973 uprising which led to the end of the military dictatorship of anti-communist Thanom Kittikachorn. Metropolitan Police Bureau Chief Pakkapong Pongpetra says the officers will be there to “keep the peace.”
The 1973 incident precipitated a time of political turmoil in the country which culminated on October 6, 1976 with the incident known as the Thammasat University Massacre.
Multiple pro-democracy groups are involved in the next rally and large crowds have turned out to protests in the past few months, calling on an end to the military-run government and a rewrite of the 2017 constitution. The last rally at the Democracy Monument in August attracted around 10,000 people. Police say they have been “prepping” for the rally and following social media pages to get an idea of what to expect and how many people will be attending.
Metropolitan Police Bureau spokesperson Jirapat Phumijit says the bureau has asked provincial police from 5 regions to be prepared to send officers to the rally in case the number of participants exceeds their expectations.
“So far, the rally leaders have yet to submit documents asking for permission to hold the rally. However, we would like to ask rally leaders to keep the activity peaceful and within legal limits.”
A number of activist leaders faced charges after the September 19 pro-democracy protest at Thammasat University’s Tha Prachan campus and adjacent Sanam Luang field for allegedly violating Thailand’s lèse majesté laws and for installing a plaque at a “registered historical site” (which was removed the following evening). Some activist leaders also faced charges after the July protest at Democracy Monument for holding a large gathering, and breaking the country’s coronavirus prevention orders under the Emergency Decree which was still in place at that time.
At next week’s rally, public health staff will have Covid-19 screening checkpoints set up and police will also check for contraband, Jirapat says.
“Traffic police would also be deployed around the areas to facilitate traffic flow for vehicles and pedestrians. We would later announce the affected routes as well as alternative routes that motorists could use to avoid the rally.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Bangkok
Man allegedly shoots another over lottery ticket feud
Police are searching for a 60 year old man who allegedly shot another after an argument over lottery tickets. The alleged shooter, identified as Noi, gave money to 35 year old Samrit to buy lottery tickets, according to a salon owner next door in Samut Prakan, just south east of Bangkok. When the numbers came up as winners, Noi allegedly approached Samrit to get the tickets and claim his prize, but apparently Samrit said he didn’t buy tickets with the winning numbers.
Noi, who works at a nearby ice factory, came back later and demanded the money again, Thai media reports. Samrit didn’t have the money and Noi allegedly left and came back about 10 minutes later with a gun, shooting Samrit and then driving off on his motorcycle.
Witnesses say Noi just shot once, but Thai media reports Samrit had wounds on both his legs and his hip. Reports say he was taken to the Muang Samut Pak Nam Hospital, but did not give detail on his condition. Police are still investigating.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Expats
Deals and discounts for expats at Bangkok wellness tourism event
Expats in Thailand will be offered discounts and promotions at a 2 day fair focusing on health and wellness travel, including deals on flights, accommodation and spa packages.
Domestic flights start at 490 baht, and if the booking is made on the spot, customers get a free 15 kilogram baggage allowance. There will also be many deals for health and wellness services like spa treatments and massages starting at 199 baht, or up to 65% off.
The “Expat Travel Bonus, the Healthy Journey” organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand will go on this Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 10pm at the Eden 1, Central Department Store at Central World in Bangkok.
53 tourism related industries are planned to offer deals and promotions to expats. TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn says fair is intended to encourage the expat community to take advantage of Thailand’s health and wellness products and services.
Hospitals will offer checkup packages and 5 star hotels will have package deals available. There will also be a workshop on aromatherapy scents and a short crash course on office syndrome relief massage.
The first 1,800 expats who register for the fair in advance will get a 1 day BTS pass valued at 120 baht.
For every 3,000 baht spent at the event, people will get a chance to win gift vouchers, like a massage worth 1,950 baht.
Crime
Ex-prisoner stabs 3 people when asked to put on a mask at Bangkok shopping mall
An ex-prisoner is back in custody after stabbing 3 people at a Bangkok shopping mall when he was asked to put on a face mask. A report in Nation Thailand says the 33 year old man has been incarcerated at Chiang Mai prison 3 times for robbery offences.
It’s understood that when a security guard at The Mall, in the Ngam Wong Wan area of Bangkok, asked the man to wear a face mask, the ex-convict went crazy. Police were notified of a stabbing attack in which 2 security guards and a delivery man were injured. All 3 have been sent to Bangkok’s Nonthavej Hospital for treatment.
The perpetrator is in police custody, with initial reports saying he’d been charged with attempted murder. Police also found a medical card on the man that identifies him as an HIV patient.
