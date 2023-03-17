Phuket thief nabs German tourist’s mobile phone

There’s been another theft against a tourist in Thailand, this time in Phuket.

A Phuket thief nabbed a German tourist’s mobile phone yesterday morning. The thief snatched the victim’s mobile phone on Soi Cherng Talay. The victim was a 56 year old German man named Haugg Fred.

After receiving a report at about 9.50am, Cherng Talay Police arrived on the scene and checked the CCTV footage. Officers saw that the suspect rode his motorcycle past Soi Bang Tao on 4/1. Police were then able to find the suspect, a 27 year old Thai man named Nissan Islam, at his house in the area.



Nissan admitted that he had stolen the mobile phone, and the cops were able to recover it. The police also seized Nissan’s Yamaha motorcycle, a few pieces of clothing, a shoulder bag, and a pair of flip-flops.

Nissan now faces charges of committing theft using a vehicle to facilitate the theft or facilitate the escape of arrest.