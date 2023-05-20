Thai police foil bribery attempt to free Chinese suspects, fake officer arrested

Photo by Khaosod.

Thai police arrested four individuals, including a man impersonating a high-ranking officer, who attempted to bribe law enforcement to release detained Chinese suspects. Today, it was reported that the authorities successfully apprehended the four culprits in a sting operation in Chiang Rai.

Late in the night, officers from the Chiang Saen Immigration Checkpoint and Chiang Saen Police Station, led by Inspector Chinnakorn Asawaphum and Chiang Saen Police Sub-Lieutenant Thanat Chummee, collaborated on the case. The team caught 34 year old Sunuchai from Mae Ai District; 34 year old Peeraporn from Lat Krabang District; 54 year old Thattida from Mueang Nonthaburi District; and 50 year old Ratchathaphong from Staek District.

The suspects had US$800,000 in cash, which they intended to bribe the officers with.

The incident was related to the arrest of four Chinese nationals and one Thai individual involved in human smuggling on May 18. Following their capture, the suspects contacted the arresting team to offer US$800,000 in exchange for the suspects’ release. Claiming to be police officers, the group specifically mentioned that Ratchathaphong was a senior police official’s secretary.

The authorities laid out an elaborate plan, and when the four individuals arrived at the Chiang Saen Police Station with the cash, the officers arrested them all. Ratchathaphong was charged with falsely impersonating a police officer and illegally using a communication device without permission.

Upon further investigation, the police found no evidence that Ratchathaphong had any connection to the high-ranking police official he claimed to work for, and he was not listed as an officer in the police department.

Official charges have been brought against all suspects, and they are now under custody as legal proceedings take place.

Last month, there was another incident involving criminals pretending to be officers in Thailand. Fake security officers raided a Bangkok house, seizing property worth over 3 million baht. Luckily, Bangkok Police successfully apprehended the three individuals.