Crime

Phuket police arrest meth dealer, discover drugs valued at 15 million baht

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 min ago

 on

PHOTO: Newshawk Phuket

Drugs valued at 15 million baht have been seized in a drug crackdown in Phuket. On October 22, Phuket police, along with Phuket Governor Pakkapong Tawipat, reported to the media about a drug crackdown that ended up with a total seizure valued around 15 million baht.

Earlier, the police received a report from an undercover agent that a woman named ‘Ying’ or ‘Suthicha Thirawut’ was a local drug dealer trading drugs in Phuket area, so police planned to purchase drugs from the woman. They contacted Ying through another woman named ‘Noina’, Ying’s close friend. Around 10pm on October 20, police bought 1 gram of crystal methamphetamine from Noina before arresting Ying and another man, Thanet Thongtan, at the Naka Condominium.

The two confessed that they receive the drug from a man who they weren’t able to name, in order to sell in Phuket. They were paid 40,000 – 50,000 baht per time and admitted to police that they have done this for the man three times already. This time, the drugs hadn’t been sold to customers as they were arrested before being able to make a sale.

Apart from 2.4 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, valued around 4.8 million baht, the police also discovered 76,800 methamphetamine pills, worth around 11 million baht.

The three are now assisting Phuket police with their enquires related to the case.

SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket

Crime

Immigration police arrest German man in connection with death of German woman in Pattaya

May Taylor

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 23, 2019

By

A German man who has overstayed his visa has been arrested in Pattaya in connection with the death of a German woman found dead in a canal in Chonburi province.

The Pattaya News reports the dead woman as 77 year old Marg und Schaefer and says she ran a bar with the man who was taken into custody on Tuesday.

The alarm was raised when Ms Schaefer’s family in Germany contacted German police when they were unable to contact her. German authorities then contacted the police in Thailand, who tracked down the man after finding his visa had expired in June 2017. He is believed to be 52 years of age and known only as Mr Richard.

It’s understood the arrested man is also facing fraud charges in his home country and fled to Thailand after allegedly conning several elderly women out of more than 6,000 euros.

Police have questioned his Thai girlfriend, who claims Ms Schaefer died in January after falling in the bathroom. She says Mr Richard then disposed of her body in a canal in Chonburi, adding that he had been spending the German woman’s pension fund on a daily basis.

A warrant was issued for the man when Ms Schaefer’s body was found in the canal on January 12 and he was eventually tracked down to a rented house earlier this week. He denies all charges against him.

It’s understood the police will be using DNA testing to confirm how Ms Schaefer died.

SOURCE: thepattayanews.com

Crime

Italian man shot and killed by girlfriend’s ex

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

7 hours ago

on

October 23, 2019

By

A 58 year old Italian man has been shot and killed while riding a motorcycle in Khon Kaen, northeastern Thailand. A Thai man has since been arrested for the shooting.

Police reported that 45 year old Suchin Oomket was arrested for allegedly murdering Mario Ferrri on Sunday evening. He allegedly the man on suspicions the victim was having an affair with his mistress.

According to Police, Suchin who was married, had relations with 32 year old Sumitra Sripromma for more than a year.

Italian man shot and killed by girlfriend's ex | News by The Thaiger

Photo: Youtube@Viral Press

He later learned Ms Sumitra was having relations with a foreign man. When he lost contact with Sumitra he gathered information and finally followed her to a resort hotel where she was staying with Mr. Ferrri.

On Sunday evening the suspect saw Mr. Ferrri riding a motorcycle from the hotel: It was the same motorcycle he had bought for the woman. In a rage, he drove after Ferrri and shot him dead.

He then fled to Huai Mek in the northeastern province of Kalasin, but after being pressured, he surrendered. Police found the suspect’s pistol in a forest.

According to police, the suspect confessed to the murder.

SOURCE: chiangraitimes.com

Crime

Thai women in Japan drug bust

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

October 22, 2019

By

Japanese Police and Customs Officials at Fukuoka Airport reported the arrest of seven Thai women who smuggled in drugs weighing more than a kilogram into Japan. The women separated the drugs into tiny bags and hid them in random places on their bodies.

The women purchased tour tickets and tried to blend in as Thai tourists. When caught with the evidence, they admitted smuggling the drugs for foreigners living in Japan, alleging that they received orders from tourists to bring in the drugs.

Another recent arrest Thai women smuggling cocaine has prompted Japanese officials to consider tightening entry requirements for Thai tourists to protect against drug smuggling.

SOURCE: thairesidents.com

