Six top officials sacked on King’s orders | The Thaiger

His Majesty the King has sacked six senior palace officials attached to Royal Guard units and the Royal Household Bureau, stripping them of their rank and recalling their royal insignias, citing severe disciplinary misconduct and accusing them of exploiting their positions for personal gain. The dismissals were announced in two royal commands, reported Wednesday October 23 by the Royal Gazette.

The first command ordered that Lieutenant General Sakolket Chantra of the Royal Household Bureau be dismissed and stripped of his rank and royal decorations, saying he had acted deplorably by misusing his state position for his own and others’ gain and failed to perform his duty in line with regulations, causing serious damage to the state. The order took effect retroactive to September 1.

The second command, also dated October 23, ordered the dismissal of five state officials, who were also stripped of military rank and any royal decorations.

They are Major General Khun Tharinee Rodson, Khunying Thidarat Thamraksa, Major General Warinporn Kanisornsophon, Lieutenant Peera Mongkolchairerk, and Lieutenant Chayanan Pangsang, all attached to units of the Royal Guard.

The command cited their deploable conduct which breached disciplinary rules. Like Lieutenant General Sakolket, they abused their official positions for their own and others’ gain and failed to comply with regulations, causing serious damage to the state.

The command took effect retroactive to Tuesday.

Earlier in the week His Majesty stripped Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi of her “Chao Khun Phra” or noble consort title as well as her military rank, due to her “undesirable behaviour” as a Royal servant and being disloyal to the Royal Family.

The statement said Sineenat was against the appointment of Queen Suthida and gave orders under the name of Their Majesties for personal benefit. She also reportedly engaged in activities without His Majesty’s approval, causing confusion among the public.

SOURCES: bangkokpost.com