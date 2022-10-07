Video
Timeline of the mass shooting in Thailand
https://youtu.be/IDbHPihyANA
Timeline of the mass shooting in Thailand
Timeline of the shooting at a childcare center in Nong Bua Lam Phu yesterday, which left 38 dead
(including the gunman, his wife, and child) and 10 injured.
12.50 PM
A gunman opens fire on the center in Na Klang district of the Northeastern province of Nong Bua Lam
Phu. He escapes in a pick-up truck, running into other people’s vehicles and killing people along the way.
2 PM
Nong Bua Lam Phu police posted an alert for the gunman, identified as Pol Sgt Panya Khamrab, on their
Facebook account. Asking locals to look for the culprit.
2.30 PM
National police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas and senior officers fly to the province.
3 PM
The deputy provincial governor confirms the gunman was a former policeman based in Na Wang district,
some 5 kilometers from the scene. The assailant is later cornered in his house by police, who try to
negotiate with him before he burnt his pick-up truck, killed himself, his wife, and their child.
4.42 PM
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expresses his deepest condolences to the bereaved families upon
learning of the incident during a trip to Phetchabun to check on flood victims.
7 PM
38 people (including the gunman, his wife and child) are confirmed killed, 24 of them children and 10
injured.
Here is a summary of the incident:
- Total death toll including shooter is 38 – police
- Attacker kills 24 children, 13 adults in rampage
- Thai daycare center was for children aged 2-5
- Most child victims were stabbed – police
- Attacker killed his wife, child, and shot himself
- Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand will take all the injured under royal patronage
and sponsor a royal cremation for all the killed victims.
- The Thai government ordered all Thai flags to be lowered to half-mast on Friday
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Timeline of the mass shooting in Thailand
Finnish CEO detained for alleged mistreatment of 1,100 Thai berry pickers
Thailand News Today | No drugs detected in system of daycare center killer
5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Burmese junta sentences Japanese journalist for sedition and other charges
Thai woman & foreign men charged for child sex trafficking in Pattaya
10 strange laws to be aware of in Thailand
Love rat Thai soldier threaten’s Israeli husband of adulterous wife
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Pattaya dwellers want public restrooms built faster at pier
No Buddhist temples willing to cremate body of daycare centre killer
AI upgrade planned for pier in Phuket
When snakes strike, why not call for the chicken-ass squad?
Massacre in Thailand: No drugs detected in system of daycare centre killer
Woman’s body in suitcase identified as Lao millionaire
Massacre in Thailand raises questions on gun control
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train
Angry American man smashes up a Thai man’s car
Thailand’s strange laws – 10 strange laws in Thailand
Never forget Thailand’s October 6 massacre
Bangkok Secret Nightlife – Bangkok Red Light District Secret Museum
Mass shooting in Thailand: 36 dead, including 24 children, 12 injured
Maya Bay reopens once again to the public
Thailand’s cold season expected to hit in late October
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews8 hours ago
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
-
360 Reviews6 hours ago
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
-
Best of2 days ago
Experienced tattoo studios in Bangkok to get your next tattoo
-
360 Reviews1 day ago
What to pack for a holiday in Thailand: The essential packing guide
-
Best of2 days ago
10 underrated places to visit in Thailand
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand voted No.3 in list of ‘Top Countries In The World 2022’
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Thai actress believes she was drugged on BTS train