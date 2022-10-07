https://youtu.be/IDbHPihyANA

Timeline of the mass shooting in Thailand

Timeline of the shooting at a childcare center in Nong Bua Lam Phu yesterday, which left 38 dead

(including the gunman, his wife, and child) and 10 injured.

12.50 PM

A gunman opens fire on the center in Na Klang district of the Northeastern province of Nong Bua Lam

Phu. He escapes in a pick-up truck, running into other people’s vehicles and killing people along the way.

2 PM

Nong Bua Lam Phu police posted an alert for the gunman, identified as Pol Sgt Panya Khamrab, on their

Facebook account. Asking locals to look for the culprit.

2.30 PM

National police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas and senior officers fly to the province.

3 PM

The deputy provincial governor confirms the gunman was a former policeman based in Na Wang district,

some 5 kilometers from the scene. The assailant is later cornered in his house by police, who try to

negotiate with him before he burnt his pick-up truck, killed himself, his wife, and their child.

4.42 PM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expresses his deepest condolences to the bereaved families upon

learning of the incident during a trip to Phetchabun to check on flood victims.

7 PM

38 people (including the gunman, his wife and child) are confirmed killed, 24 of them children and 10

injured.

Here is a summary of the incident:

Total death toll including shooter is 38 – police

Attacker kills 24 children, 13 adults in rampage

Thai daycare center was for children aged 2-5

Most child victims were stabbed – police

Attacker killed his wife, child, and shot himself

Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand will take all the injured under royal patronage

and sponsor a royal cremation for all the killed victims.

The Thai government ordered all Thai flags to be lowered to half-mast on Friday

