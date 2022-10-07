Connect with us

Video

Timeline of the mass shooting in Thailand

Published

 on 

https://youtu.be/IDbHPihyANA

Timeline of the mass shooting in Thailand
Timeline of the shooting at a childcare center in Nong Bua Lam Phu yesterday, which left 38 dead
(including the gunman, his wife, and child) and 10 injured.

12.50 PM
A gunman opens fire on the center in Na Klang district of the Northeastern province of Nong Bua Lam
Phu. He escapes in a pick-up truck, running into other people’s vehicles and killing people along the way.

2 PM
Nong Bua Lam Phu police posted an alert for the gunman, identified as Pol Sgt Panya Khamrab, on their
Facebook account. Asking locals to look for the culprit.

2.30 PM
National police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas and senior officers fly to the province.

3 PM
The deputy provincial governor confirms the gunman was a former policeman based in Na Wang district,
some 5 kilometers from the scene. The assailant is later cornered in his house by police, who try to
negotiate with him before he burnt his pick-up truck, killed himself, his wife, and their child.

4.42 PM
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expresses his deepest condolences to the bereaved families upon
learning of the incident during a trip to Phetchabun to check on flood victims.

7 PM
38 people (including the gunman, his wife and child) are confirmed killed, 24 of them children and 10
injured.

Here is a summary of the incident:

  • Total death toll including shooter is 38 – police
  • Attacker kills 24 children, 13 adults in rampage
  • Thai daycare center was for children aged 2-5
  • Most child victims were stabbed – police
  • Attacker killed his wife, child, and shot himself
  • Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand will take all the injured under royal patronage
    and sponsor a royal cremation for all the killed victims.
  • The Thai government ordered all Thai flags to be lowered to half-mast on Friday

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Video3 hours ago

Timeline of the mass shooting in Thailand
Crime4 hours ago

Finnish CEO detained for alleged mistreatment of 1,100 Thai berry pickers
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand News Today | No drugs detected in system of daycare center killer
Sponsored12 hours ago

5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Myanmar5 hours ago

Burmese junta sentences Japanese journalist for sedition and other charges
Thailand5 hours ago

Thai woman & foreign men charged for child sex trafficking in Pattaya
Guides5 hours ago

10 strange laws to be aware of in Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand5 hours ago

Love rat Thai soldier threaten’s Israeli husband of adulterous wife
Best of6 hours ago

Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Pattaya6 hours ago

Pattaya dwellers want public restrooms built faster at pier
Thailand6 hours ago

No Buddhist temples willing to cremate body of daycare centre killer
Phuket7 hours ago

AI upgrade planned for pier in Phuket
Medical7 hours ago

When snakes strike, why not call for the chicken-ass squad?
Crime7 hours ago

Massacre in Thailand: No drugs detected in system of daycare centre killer
Thailand7 hours ago

Woman’s body in suitcase identified as Lao millionaire
Crime7 hours ago

Massacre in Thailand raises questions on gun control
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending